Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs155.60
Open
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs158.70
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Volume
344,696
Avg. Vol
453,518
52-wk High
Rs161.05
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

D. Pandian

60 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Joel Evans

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pankaj Kumar

2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Subramani Aparna

2011 Non-Executive Director

T. Natarajan

2015 Non-Executive Director

S. Dangayach

2014 Additional Independent Director

Shailesh Gandhi

2015 Additional Independent Director

Nitin Shukla

2014 Additional Independent Director

Bhadresh Mehta

55 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

D. Pandian

Shriman D. J. Pandian, IAS, serves as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He is a senior IAS officer with a vast work experience. He has served in various senior positions in Government of Gujarat and in various other National and International offices and is currently the Additional Chief Secretary of Energy and Petrochemicals Department as well as Industries & Mines Department, Government of Gujarat. He is also on the Board of the following Companies: GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED and GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED.

Joel Evans

Pankaj Kumar

Subramani Aparna

T. Natarajan

S. Dangayach

Shailesh Gandhi

Prof. Shailesh Gandhi is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Nitin Shukla

Bhadresh Mehta

Shriman Bhadresh Vinay Chandra Mehta serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. He holds professionally qualified senior managerial experience with a proven success of over 20 years in steering finance and audit functions of reputed business groups. His areas of specialization are strategic planning, financial management, auditing, risk assessment and management.

