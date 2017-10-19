Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)
GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs155.60
Rs155.60
Open
Rs156.00
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs158.70
Rs158.70
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Rs154.00
Volume
344,696
344,696
Avg. Vol
453,518
453,518
52-wk High
Rs161.05
Rs161.05
52-wk Low
Rs89.05
Rs89.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
D. Pandian
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Joel Evans
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pankaj Kumar
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Subramani Aparna
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
T. Natarajan
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
S. Dangayach
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Shailesh Gandhi
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Nitin Shukla
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Bhadresh Mehta
|55
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
D. Pandian
|Shriman D. J. Pandian, IAS, serves as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He is a senior IAS officer with a vast work experience. He has served in various senior positions in Government of Gujarat and in various other National and International offices and is currently the Additional Chief Secretary of Energy and Petrochemicals Department as well as Industries & Mines Department, Government of Gujarat. He is also on the Board of the following Companies: GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED and GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED.
|
Joel Evans
|
Pankaj Kumar
|
Subramani Aparna
|
T. Natarajan
|
S. Dangayach
|
Shailesh Gandhi
|Prof. Shailesh Gandhi is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
|
Nitin Shukla
|
Bhadresh Mehta
|Shriman Bhadresh Vinay Chandra Mehta serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. He holds professionally qualified senior managerial experience with a proven success of over 20 years in steering finance and audit functions of reputed business groups. His areas of specialization are strategic planning, financial management, auditing, risk assessment and management.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
D. Pandian
|--
|
Joel Evans
|--
|
Pankaj Kumar
|--
|
Subramani Aparna
|--
|
T. Natarajan
|--
|
S. Dangayach
|--
|
Shailesh Gandhi
|--
|
Nitin Shukla
|--
|
Bhadresh Mehta
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
D. Pandian
|0
|0
|
Joel Evans
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Kumar
|0
|0
|
Subramani Aparna
|0
|0
|
T. Natarajan
|0
|0
|
S. Dangayach
|0
|0
|
Shailesh Gandhi
|0
|0
|
Nitin Shukla
|0
|0
|
Bhadresh Mehta
|0
|0