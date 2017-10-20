Edition:
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB.MX)

GMEXICOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$60.03
Open
$61.30
Day's High
$62.05
Day's Low
$59.34
Volume
5,493,477
Avg. Vol
9,086,817
52-wk High
$67.34
52-wk Low
$44.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

German Larrea Mota Velasco

63 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete

70 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Rogelio Velez Lopez de la Cerda

2017 Chief Executive Officer of Perforadora Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Daniel Muniz Quintanilla

43 2015 Executive Vice President of Mining Division , Secretary

Oscar Gonzalez Rocha

78 2015 Director and Executive Vice President of Mining Division

Mauricio Ibanez Campos

48 2015 General Counsel

Marlene Finny de la Torre

Director of Investor Relations

Guillermo Barreto Mendieta

Audit Director

Rafael Rios Garcia

Corporate Director of Safety

Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro

Director of Corporate Finance of Americas Mining Corporation

Miguel Valdes Neaves

Director of Administration and Control

Luis Castelazo Morales

Director

Emilio Carrillo Gamboa

79 2003 Independent Director

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte

83 1990 Independent Director

Prudencio Lopez Martinez

Independent Director

Antonio Madero Bracho

2001 Independent Director

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco

Independent Director

Carlos Prieto Sierra

Independent Director

Antonio del Valle Ruiz

2016 Independent Director

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun

2004 Independent Director

Rolando Vega Saenz

Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

German Larrea Mota Velasco

Mr. German Larrea Mota Velasco serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Executive President of the Company for over 20 years. He has been working as the Company's Board Member for 31 years. He served as Executive Vice President of the Company and MM and Member of their Board of Directors since 1981. In addition, he is Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive President of Empresarios Industriales de Mexico SA de CV, Compania Perforadora Mexico, Mexico Compania Constructora and Fondo Inmobiliario (since 1992), as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios and Grupo Televisa SAB de CV. In 1978 he founded Grupo Impresa and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of this company till 1989.

Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete

Mr. Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Infrastructure Division Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 16, 2017. He has also served as Director and Executive Vice President of Infrastructure Division Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2015 to February 16, 2017, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minera Mexico unit of the Company and Chief Operating Officer of Southern Copper Corp, both subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to this, he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Americas Mining Corporation and Executive President of Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos, a subsidiary of the Company and Director of Purchase and Director of Administration of Mexcobre and as Chairman of the Mexican Mining Chamber from November 2006 and August 2009. He acted at several executive positions at Immsa since 1969 including Head of Engineering Processes and Production in the plant San Luis Potosi and the refinery Monterrey, Assistant of the Management and Director of Projects in the zinc refinery. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Rogelio Velez Lopez de la Cerda

Daniel Muniz Quintanilla

Mr. Daniel Muniz Quintanilla serves as Executive Vice President of Mining Division and Secretary of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Mexico SAB de CV since April 2007. He has been also Member Secretary of the Board since 2013. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Southern Copper Corp and MM. In the past, he worked at the Law Firms Cortes, Muniz y Nunez Sarrapy, Mijares, Angotia Cortes y Fuentes, and Baker & McKenzie. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa and a Masters degree in Financial Law from Georgetown University.

Oscar Gonzalez Rocha

Mr. Oscar Gonzalez Rocha serves as Director and Executive Vice President of Mining Division of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Copper Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, since November 18, 1999, as well as Executive President of Asarco. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Mexcobre since 1986 and Buenavista since 1990. In 1974, he was Deputy Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the construction of the project La Caridad, and later, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer. Between 1974 and 1976, he worked at Mexico Cia Constructora. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Mauricio Ibanez Campos

Mr. Mauricio Ibanez Campos serves as General Counsel of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has served as Corporate Director of Legal Affairs, Assistant Secretary, Director since June 2012. He holds Masters degree in Law from Universidad de Columbia. Prior to joining he served for nearly 23 years of professional experience specializing in corporate law, mergers and 148 acquisitions, real estate law, project financing, restructuring, bank financing and formation of funds among other areas of practice. He worked for Ibanez, Schriever & Hoffmann; Jauregui, Navarrete, Nader & Rojas; White & Case, S.C., White & Case LLP (New York Office) and Baker & McKenzie, S.C. He was Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Committee of audit and corporate practices and the Council of administration of Grupo Mexico, respectively. He also held the position of Secretary of the Council of administration of Americas Mining Corporation. He holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Columbia.

Marlene Finny de la Torre

Guillermo Barreto Mendieta

Rafael Rios Garcia

Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro

Miguel Valdes Neaves

Luis Castelazo Morales

Emilio Carrillo Gamboa

Mr. Emilio Carrillo Gamboa serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1959.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte

Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1990. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has also served as Chairman of Kimberly Clark de Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and has attended to Stanford University.

Prudencio Lopez Martinez

Mr. Prudencio Lopez Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held the post for 38 years. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Kuo SAB de CV and Dine SAB de CV.

Antonio Madero Bracho

Mr. Antonio Madero Bracho serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of San Luis Corporation. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mine and Metallurgical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1958 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1961.

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco

Carlos Prieto Sierra

Antonio del Valle Ruiz

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun

Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Rolando Vega Saenz

Mr. Rolando Vega Saenz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board for 7 years. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

