Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

Name Description

Klaus Probst Dr. Klaus Probst has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG since May 26, 2011. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 17, 2006. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Company’s Strategy Committee, Personnel and mediation Committee and of the Nominating Committee. Dr. Probst occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer at Leoni AG (until may 2015). Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Zapp AG and is also active as Member of the Advisory Board of Lux-Haus GmbH & Co. KG as well as Deutsche Bank AG Muenchen, region South. Dr. Probst is an Engineer.

Hartmut Mueller Mr. Hartmut Mueller is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Board since June 1, 2015. Previously, he has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of GRAMMER AG since August 1, 2010. He was Member of the Executive Board responsible for Seating Systems Division of Grammer AG from February 1, 2007 and acted as Chief Operating Officer from 2009. He is responsible for Group Human Resources, Group Internal Control & Legal, Group Corporate Development, Group Investor Relations & Communications, Group Strategic Product Planning & Marketing at the Company. Mr. Mueller occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors at GRAMMER AD and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at GRAMMER Interior (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., among others.

Horst Ott Mr. Horst Ott is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at GRAMMER AG since September 25, 2012. He joined the Supervisory Board of the Company as Member on July 30, 2012. He is Member of the Strategy Committee and Personnel and mediation Committee at the Company. In addition, he is First Representative of IG Metall Amberg.

Gerard Cordonnier Mr. Gerard Cordonnier has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Grammer AG since June 1, 2015. He is responsible for Group Finance, Group Accounting & Controlling, Group Purchasing and Group IT (Information Technology) at the Company. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Grammer interior Co. Ltd., among others.

Manfred Pretscher Mr. Manfred Pretscher has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft since May 31, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company from May 19, 2010. He is responsible for Group Quality & Service, Group Operations, Group Sales & Projects and Group Research & Development at the Company. He completed his engineering degree at the Hochschule Wuerzburg-Schweinfurt as well as the REFA Institute of Industrial Engineering and Freie Universitaet Berlin. He has experience in development, marketing and project management in the automotive industry, for instance with a French automotive supplier, where he was Managing Director in charge of air conditioning systems before moving on to the Company. In the past at Grammer AG, he was in charge of the Truck product group as well as Group Projects. He is Member of the board of Directors of GRA-MAG Truck Interior Systems LLC, among others.

Andreas Elsner Ms. Andrea Elsner has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Grammer AG since May 20, 2015. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Industrial business management assistant. She has been with the Company since her traineeship in 1997.

Tanja Fondel Ms. Tanja Fondel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at GRAMMER AG since February 8, 2014. She is Trade Union Secretary of IG Metall Management Board and until January 2015, served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Harman Becker Automotive System GmbH.

Wolfram Hatz Mr. Wolfram Hatz is Member of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG since June 30, 2000. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and as Member of the Nominating Committee. Mr. Hatz is an Independent Businessman. He is also Executive Director of Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG as well as Hatz Holding GmbH. Moreover, Mr. Hatz serves as Member of the Advisory Board at Commerzbank AG.

Martin Heiss Mr. Martin Heiss has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft since May 20, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Management assistant for data processing. Since 2003 he has been Specialist in SAP and document management in Group IT at Grammer AG.

Ingrid Hunger Ms. Ingrid Hunger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG since August 22, 2011. She is Management Chairperson and majority shareholder of Hunger Hydraulik Gruppe.

Harald Jung Mr. Harald Jung has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Grammer AG since December 22, 2011. He was Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. He is Vice President Division Controlling Consoles at the Company.

Hans Liebler Dr. Hans Liebler has been Member of the Supervisory Board at GRAMMER AG since May 23, 2012. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of SKW Stahl AG, Washtec AG and Autowerkstattgroup N.V. He serves as Managing director of Maxburg Capital Partners GmbH.

Peter Merten Dr. Peter Merten has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG since May 20, 2015. He is Member of the Management Board of KSPG AG, Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG and Member of the Advisory Board of KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG. He holds a degree in Law and a Doctorate degree from Universitaet Mannheim.

Lars Roder Mr. Lars Roder has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Grammer AG since September 17, 2014. He is Mechanical engineering technician. He joined GRAMMER Sitzsysteme GmbH in 1985. he is member of the Strategy, Personnel and mediation Committee.