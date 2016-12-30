GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)

Name Description

Donald Wright Mr. Donald Arthur (Don) Wright serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of GMP Capital Inc. Mr. Wright is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of The Winnington Capital Group Inc. He is an active investor in both the private and public equity markets. Mr. Wright’s career has spanned over 30 years in the investment industry. He has held a number of leadership positions, including President of Merrill Lynch Canada, Executive Vice-President, director and member of the executive committee of Burns Fry Ltd., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities Inc., and Deputy Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group. As well, he was the past Chairman of the board of directors of VIA Rail Canada, and was a past member of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital for Sick Children. He actively supports numerous charitable organizations and is a member of the Campaign Cabinet of Eva’s Phoenix.

Harris Fricker Mr. Harris A. Fricker, B.A., M.A., serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of GMP Capital Inc. Mr. Fricker joined the GMP Securities L.P. (GMP Securities) investment banking team in 2002 and assumed the role of President of GMP Securities in July 2008 and was appointed President of GMP in May 2009. Prior to joining GMP Securities, Mr. Fricker held senior roles at several leading Canadian financial institutions, including, heading up the institutional sales & trading desk of another leading investment dealer and running the corporate debenture/derivatives group at a major Canadian bank. A former entrepreneur himself, Mr. Fricker’s depth of experience arising from over two decades in the North American capital markets combined with his acumen as an entrepreneur provides him with a unique perspective on the financial services landscape. Mr. Fricker holds a B.A. from Saint Francis Xavier University and a M.A. from Oxford University, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.

Kevin Sullivan Mr. Kevin M. Sullivan, B.A., LL.B., CFA , serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board of GMP Capital Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined Griffiths McBurney & Partners, as a partner, in October 1995, and co-founded its sales and trading operations. Mr. Sullivan is Deputy Chairman of GMP. Mr. Sullivan served as President from 1996 to 1999 and Chief Executive Officer of GMP from June 1999 to September 2010. Mr. Sullivan has 25 years of experience and relationships in the capital markets. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer at GMP, Mr. Sullivan oversaw the creation and growth of Richardson GMP Limited and GMP Europe as well as GMP’s initial public offering in 2003. Prior to joining GMP, Mr. Sullivan spent three years in European capital markets and was also a lawyer in general practice in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Sullivan has been involved in a number of charitable endeavours and community organizations, including co-chairing The Ride to Conquer Cancer, Canada’s premier cycling fundraiser. He is a board member of Golf Canada Foundation and The Next 36 and past board member of The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.

Douglas Bell Mr. Douglas L. (Doug) Bell serves as Vice Chairman - Investment Banking of GMP Securities of the Company. Mr. Bell joined the mining team at GMP Securities in 2010 where he heads up corporate finance activities in Toronto and Montreal. Mr. Bell holds a joint LL.B/M.B.A. from The University of Western Ontario.

Trent Boehm Mr. Trent D. Boehm serves as Vice Chairman, Co-Head - Energy Sales and Trading of GMP FirstEnergy of the Company. In this role, his responsibilities are focused on leading, overseeing, and executing GMP FirstEnergy's global equity capital markets strategy. As part of a team, Mr. Boehm is also responsible for managing firm risk capital pools, and providing guidance to the firm's Proprietary Traders as to overall firm risk capital exposures. Prior to joining GMP FirstEnergy's predecessor firm in 2002, Mr. Boehm worked in both a retail and institutional sales capacity, starting his career at a national full-serviced brokerage firm, and later moving to an energy boutique where he refined his knowledge of the energy sector. Mr. Boehm holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Calgary and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. In 2012 he received the TopGun Sales title in the Energy & Power division, a recognition based on a survey of buy-side clients conducted by Brendan Wood International.

Christopher Bond Mr. Christopher G. (Chris) Bond serves as Vice Chairman, Head - Institutional Trading - GMP Securities of the Company. He was Vice-Chairman, Co-Head - Institutional Trading - GMP Securities of the Company. Mr. Bond joined GMP Securities in 1995 and has held increasingly senior roles throughout his tenure.

John Chambers Mr. John S. Chambers serves as Vice-Chairman, President, GMP FirstEnergy of the Company. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer at FirstEnergy. Mr. Chambers is responsible for managing GMP FirstEnergy's strategy and day-to-day operations. As a member of the Executive Committee he remains active in the firm’s Investment Banking group, originating and executing transactions. Mr. Chambers joined GMP FirstEnergy's predecessor firm in 1998 after spending five years at one of Canada's largest bank-owned investment dealers. From 2001 to 2006, Mr. Chambers was Head of Corporate Finance at one of GMP FirstEnergy's predecessor firms FirstEnergy Capital. In his five year tenure as Head of Corporate Finance, the firm executed over 450 financings and $64 billion of M&A transactions. Mr. Chambers holds an MBA in International Finance from McGill University, and a B.Sc. in Geophysics from the University of British Columbia. In 2002, he and his partners accepted the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Prairies Region, in the Financial Services category. Mr. Chambers was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 in 2006, and was instrumental in FirstEnergy Capital receiving and maintaining Gold Standard status as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2012. In 2016, Mr. Chambers was awarded the McGill University Desautels Faculty of Management - Management Achievement Award. Mr. Chambers is Vice Chairman of the board of directors of the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC), in addition to serving as a member of its Executive Committee, Investment Committee and is Chair of the Audit Committee. He is currently on the fundraising committee of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Nicholas Johnson Mr. Nicholas (Nick) J. Johnson serves as Vice Chairman, Co-Head - Energy Investment Banking, GMP FirstEnergy of the Company. He is Vice Chairman, Co-Head of Energy Investment Banking at GMP FirstEnergy and a member of GMP's Executive Committee. Mr. Johnson was Head of Corporate Finance at FirstEnergy Capital prior to the firm being acquired by GMP in 2016. Mr. Johnson is responsible for co-managing the day-to-day operations of the Corporate Finance department of GMP FirstEnergy. During his 18 year tenure with the predecessor firm to GMP FirstEnergy, Mr. Johnson has worked on over 200 Canadian and International financing, advisory, merger and acquisition assignments representing over $27.5 billion of activity. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Johnson spent four years working for two of Canada's largest full service brokerage firms in varying capacities. Mr. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Commerce (with Distinction) from the University of Alberta in 1993 and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 in 2011, and was ranked as one of the top 100 Investment Bankers in the world in 2008 and 2009 by Brendan Wood International. Mr. Johnson sits on the board of directors for the Calgary United Way.

Kevin Overstrom Mr. Kevin R. Overstrom serves as Vice-Chairman, Co-Head - Energy Investment Banking, GMP Securities of GMP Capital Inc. He was formerly Vice-Chairman, Global Head - Equity and Debt Capital Markets, GMP Securities.

Robert Weir Mr. Robert Russell Weir serves as Vice-Chairman, Head - Institutional Equity Sales, GMP Securities of the Company. He was formerly Managing Director, Institutional and Retail Sales, GMP Securities. Mr. Weir is Vice-Chairman, Head of Institutional Equity Sales. Mr. Weir joined GMP Securities' team in October 2000 and brings over 18 years of industry experience and deep client relationships to his role. Prior to joining GMP Securities, Mr. Weir was an analyst with a privately owned asset management firm. Mr. Weir is a former professional football player in the Canadian Football League and was a member of 1996 Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts. Rob is a graduate of Queen's University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Rob is also actively involved in a number of youth sports organizations in his community.

Deborah Starkman Ms. Deborah J. Starkman serves as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of GMP Capital Inc. She was appointed to this role in September 2012. Ms. Starkman joined GMP Securities in 2006 as director, Finance and Head of Regulatory Reporting and Risk Management and was promoted to Managing Director in 2008. Ms. Starkman is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Eugene McBurney Mr. Eugene C. McBurney, B.A., M.A., LL.B., LL.D., serves as Chairman, GMPEmerging Market, Director of the Company. He was Chairman - GMP Securities, Director, subsidiary of GMP Capital Inc., and Director of the GMP Capital Inc. Mr. McBurney is a co-founder of Griffiths McBurney & Partners, the predecessor to GMP Securities. He brings extensive knowledge, background and expertise in the securities industry to the firm. Mr. McBurney is actively involved in the natural resources sector as part of GMP’s investment banking team. Currently, in addition to his role on the investment banking team, Mr. McBurney acts as Chairman of the general partner of GMP Securities.

Robert Schoenthal Mr. Robert Schoenthal serves as President, GMP USA of the Company. He was formerly Vice Chairman GMP Securities, LLC. Mr. Schoenthal began his career at L.F. Rothschild in 1961, and moved up through the ranks to become Rothschild’s Co-Chief Executive Officer in 1986. Throughout his career at Rothschild, Mr. Schoenthal was involved in all aspects of the business including investment banking, research, trading and sales. From 1988 to 1990, Mr. Schoenthal was President of the Michael Swerdlow Co., a real estate development company purchased by a group of investors including Triarc Corp. and American Express. In 1991 he co-founded New York-based fixed-income investment dealer Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, LLC which was subsequently acquired by GMP in 2011.

Christopher Hill Mr. Christopher M. Hill serves as Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. He was formerly Managing Director, Trading Administration and Compliance, GMP.

David Brown Mr. David G. (Dave) Brown, CA, LL.B, serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Brown is Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Richardson Capital Limited, the private equity division of RFGL. RFGL is part of JRSL, a private, family-owned corporation, founded in 1857, involved in the international grain trade and agrifood business, real estate, energy, financial services and investments. He has held that position since 2007. Mr. Brown is the former Corporate Secretary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited and a former partner in the independent law and accounting firm, Gray & Brown. Mr. Brown has over 25 years of experience in advising family businesses and investment companies in the areas of taxation, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, financings and estate planning, and has been involved in the vast majority of investments made by the Richardson Family. Mr. Brown is a graduate of the University of Manitoba, is a practicing lawyer and Chartered Accountant.

David Ferguson Mr. David Cadwell Ferguson, FCPA, FCA, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ferguson retired in 2012 from his position as Executive Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of BMO Capital Markets, the wholesale banking and institutional brokerage pillar of the BMO Financial Group. He had held that position since 1999. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. during this period. Mr. Ferguson’s previous experience includes practicing public accounting for 25 years, including 16 years as an audit partner and a period as National Director of KPMG’s investment dealer practice. Mr. Ferguson holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Fiona Macdonald Ms. Fiona L. Macdonald, B.A, M.B.A, ICD.D, serves as Independent Director of GMP Capital Inc. Ms. Macdonald retired on March 1, 2014 from her position as the Executive Compensation Practice Leader, Canadian Division, for Towers Watson, a leading global professional services company. She had held that position since 2003. Concurrent with her leadership role in the Canadian Division, Ms. Macdonald also led Towers Watson’s U.S. West Division Executive Compensation Practice from 2010 through 2013. Ms. Macdonald has more than 25 years of experience in the area of executive and director compensation strategies. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations as well as an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors program. Ms. Macdonald is the Chair of the British Columbia Chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

James Meekison Mr. James D. (Jim) Meekison, B.A., M.A., M.B.A., serves as an Independent Director of GMP Capital Inc. Mr. Meekison is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trimin Capital Corp., a private equity company. Mr. Meekison’s career has spanned over 40 years in the investment banking, cable television and private equity industries. He has served as a director of Nesbitt Thomson Limited; Chairman of Cablecasting Limited, a Canadian cable television company, which he co-founded; and Chairman and director of several companies in which he invested during his career in private equity. He also served as a director of First Marathon Inc. from 1984 until it was sold in 1999. Mr. Meekison holds an M.B.A. degree from Harvard University and B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of British Columbia.