GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)

G. Rao Mr. G. M. Rao is an Executive Chairman of the Board of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He is an industrialist and the founder and Chairman of the GMR Group and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Group. He is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Andhra University. He was awarded the Doctorate in Philosophy in 2005 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad in recognition of his services to industry. He was a director on the Board of Vysya Bank for several years and also served as a non-executive chairman of ING Vysya Bank between October 2002 and January 2006. Currently, he is involved in Group-level decisions and external relations, senior leader development and organization building initiatives.

Madhva Terdal Mr. Madhva Bhimacharya Terdal is the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Adiseshavataram Cherukupalli Mr. Adiseshavataram S. Cherukupalli is the Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the company.

Kiran Grandhi Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi is Managing Director, Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He has successfully spearheaded the setting up of the Greenfield Hyderabad International Airport and the development and modernization of Delhi International Airport, a major public-private partnership project. Earlier he headed the GMR Group’s Finance function and the Shared Services. Subsequently led Highways, Construction, SEZs and allied businesses (excluding Airports SEZ). He is overseeing Group Finance and Corporate Strategic Planning Department (CSPD) functions.

Boda Rao Mr. Boda Venkata Nageswara Rao is Group Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He has been associated with the Group since 1990 and is one of the first Directors of the Company. He is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from Andhra University. During his tenure with Andhra Bank before joining the Group, he gained extensive experience in the Banking Sector with specific focus in Industrial Finance. He was also on the Board of Vysya Bank (now known as ING Vysya Bank Limited) for eight years. He has held various senior responsibilities in the Group. He heads Urban Infrastructure & Highways with responsibilities for Highways, EPC Division, SEZ and GMR Varalakhmi Foundation, Corporate Relations, Legal and Procurement. He is a Director on the Board of other companies.

Srinivas Bommidala Mr. Srinivas Bommidala is Group Non-Executive Promoter Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He has been a member of the Board since 1996. He was in charge of international marketing and management of the organization. He led the team as the Managing Director of GMR Power Corporation Limited for setting up the first Independent Power Project. Situated at Chennai in southern part of India, this 200 MW project with slow speed diesel technology is the world’s diesel engine power plant under one roof. He was also instrumental in implementing the 388 MW combined cycle gas turbine power project in Andhra Pradesh. When the Government of India decided to modernise and restructure New Delhi airport under a Public Private Partnership in 2006, he became the first Managing Director of this venture and managed the transition process from a public owned entity to a public private partnership enterprise. In 2007, he took as the Chairman of Urban Infrastructure and Highways Sector consisting of Highways, Special Economic Zones at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, Construction, Commercial Property Development at New Delhi and Hyderabad Airports/ Aerotropolis and other Group Properties Businesses. Also, he was the Chairman of GMR Sports Private Limited which owns Delhi Dare Devils as IPL Franchisee. Recently, Mr. Srinivas Bommidala took over as the Chairman of Airports business which consists of Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad), Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (Istanbul) and Ibrahim Nasir International Airport (Malé). GMR today is among the top five airport developers in the world. He continues to spearhead Commercial Property development / Aerotropolis at New Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

G. Raju Mr. G. B. S. Raju is Group Non-Executive Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He has been on the Company’s Board since 1999. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in commerce from Vivekananda College, University of Madras, Chennai, in 1995. He began his career as the Managing Director of GMR Energy Limited and was responsible for setting up the 220 MW barge-mounted power plant. He steered the Company’s involvement in the roads sector, led Corporate Services including fund raising initiatives and spearheaded Company’s foray into international business. He currently heads energy, resources and other allied businesses of the group.

Vissa Kameswari Mrs. Vissa Siva Kameswari is the Additional Independent Director of the company. Mrs. Kameswari is a Chartered Accountant having more than 25 years of experience comprising of management consultancy and industry experience. Her sector experience includes automotive, light & heavy engineering, process industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, life sciences, FMCG, financial services, infrastructure, IT/ ITES and retail. She has significant experience in the areas of Business Strategy, Corporate Planning, Performance Improvement, Activity Based Costing, Supply Chain, Strategic Cost reduction, IT strategy and Implementation. At present, she is an independent management consultant and also offers financial advisory services as part of her portfolio.

C. Muralidharan Mr. C. R. Muralidharan is the Independent Director of the company. He has an impressive career spanning nearly four decades in supervision and regulation of the Banking and Insurance sectors – two significant segments of the Indian financial sector. A unique blend of experience, in both operational and executive capacities, in both sectors involving their opening to greater competition, aligning their regulatory and supervisory frameworks to international standards, and consolidation, requiring careful sequencing and coordinating with the overall financial sector and economic reform process. He has served as an Executive at senior levels in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with Central banking and Bank supervisory responsibilities and later at the Board level in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) for close to four decades. He has significant professional expertise on bank regulation and supervision and headed the Bank regulation Division in RBI before moving to Insurance Regulation for adding insights on another arm of Financial Sector. He also served as a Whole time Member, a Board level position, in IRDA, Hyderabad for about 5 years between 2005-2009. The major responsibilities included oversight of regulatory initiatives to align with international standards, involving significant liaison with the Government, other domestic financial regulators (RBI and SEBI) and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS). He actively participated and contributed to the work of the IAIS and represented India on its various Sub Committees on Accounting, Insurance Laws, Systems and Practices, Corporate Governance, Insurance Core Principles and Conglomerate Supervision. He was member of Joint Forum Committee on Principles of Conglomerate Supervision.

R. Bhaskarudu Mr. R.S.S.L.N. Bhaskarudu is Non-Executive Independent Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited, since September 2, 2005. He has been on the Company’s Board since September, 2005. He is a graduate in electrical engineering from College of Engineering, Andhra University. He has over 48 years of work experience in management and leadership positions. He has served for more than two decades at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). During his tenure in BHEL, he was involved in the development and production of turbine generator sets including auxiliaries all over the country. He has also worked for over 16 years with Maruti Udyog Limited (MUL) since its inception and has served as its Managing Director. He has also served as a member / Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board of the Government of India.

S. Rajagopal Mr. S. Rajagopal is Non-Executive Independent Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He holds Masters’ Degree in Economics, Degrees in Commerce and Law from Gujarat University, besides Professional Qualification from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. Having been on Boards of various Corporates and Development funds in India and abroad, Mr. S. Rajagopal has in-depth knowledge of Commerce, Industry, Finance and Insurance. He has 36 years of experience in the field of Banking Industry. He was earlier Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of India, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Bank and Chairman of Banking Services Recruitment Board. He is also an Advocate with specialization in company matters. He is closely associated with Academics. As the Chairman of Indian Banks’ Association, he has conducted Studies on Tyre, Sugar, Granite, Electronics and Film Industry among others. He was a Member of Governing Body of Madras School of Economics and Court of Banaras Hindu University.

S. Sandilya Mr. S. Sandilya is Non-Executive Independent Director of GMR Infrastructure Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate from Chennai University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is the current President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and a National Council member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He is also the current President of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association, Geneva. He is the Chairman of Lean Management Institute of India and a member of the Board of Lean Global Network, USA. At present, he is also the President of SOS Children’s Villages of India, a Not-for-Profit Organization taking care of children in need.