Grindrod Ltd (GNDJ.J)

Name Description

Michael Hankinson Mr. Michael John Hankinson serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mike took over as chairman of Grindrod Limited in 2014 having been appointed as a non-executive director in 2009. He is the current chairman of the Spar Group Limited and is a former non-executive director of numerous listed and unlisted companies including Dunlop Tyres International Proprietary Limited and Romatex Limited.

Bongiwe Ntuli Ms. Bongiwe Ntuli serves as Chief Executive Officer - Port, Terminals and Rail, Executive Director of the Company. She is Director of local subsidiary companies and associates, including Grindrod (SA) (Pty) Ltd, Oiltanking Grindrod Calulo (Pty) Ltd and Röhlig-Grindrod (Pty) Ltd. Bongiwe joined Freight Services in May 2008 as chief financial officer. She previously held various finance, treasury and risk management positions within Anglo American at their head office and in their subsidiaries in different countries, including SA, Canada and London. She holds CA(SA).

Martyn Wade Mr. Martyn R. Wade serves as Chief Executive Officer - Shipping, Executive Director of the Company. He has been Director of major international subsidiary companies and UK Freight Demurrage & Defence Association (UK). Martyn has 37 years of international shipping experience and has worked for shipowners, operators and brokers in London, Johannesburg, New York and Singapore. Martyn was a member of the original Baltic Exchange for 10 years. He has six years service with the group.

David Polkinghorne Mr. David Andrew Polkinghorne serves as Managing Director - Financial Services, Executive Director of the Company. He has been Managing director of Grindrod Bank Limited and executive director of all the Financial Services Division group companies. Director of The Umhlathuzi Valley Sugar Company Limited and trustee of two charitable trusts. Chairman of the Grindrod Pension and Grindrod Provident Funds. David has been involved in the financial services sector for more than 20 years. He has had exposure to all areas of corporate and investment banking and, in particular, has extensive experience in commercial property finance, private equity and corporate finance. He has 15 years service with the group.

Andrew Waller Mr. Andrew G. Waller serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been Director of local and international subsidiaries. Andrew was previously a partner of Deloitte & Touche for 15 years during which time he was responsible for a number of South African listed companies. He has four years service with the group.

Cathie Lewis Mrs. Cathie I. Lewis is Group Company Secretary of the Company. She holds LLB; LLM (Law of Contract); LLM (Corporate Law), Admitted Attorney and Conveyancer.

Hassen Adams Mr. Hassen Adams serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Hassen is a consulting engineer, executive chairman of Grand Parade Investment Limited and non-executive chairman of SunWest. He holds directorships in diverse industry sectors including construction, gaming, shipping, entertainment and leisure and has extensive experience in corporate finance. Hassen was voted EY’s South African Exceptional Entrepreneur for 2014.

Mkhuseli Faku Mr. Mkhuseli Richman Faku serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since 15 December 2009 Group executive chairman and founder of Calulo Investments Proprietary Limited and director of various Calulo group companies. Mkhuseli has extensive experience in the South African oil industry and serves on the boards of Total South Africa and Rhodes University.

Walter Geach Prof. Walter Dayson Geach serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been Non-executive director of Grindrod Bank Limited. Walter is an Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a senior professor at the University of the Western Cape. Walter’s areas of specialisation are financial accounting, taxation, corporate governance, business and financial services.

Grant Gelink Mr. Grant Glenn Gelink serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds BCompt (Hons); BCom (Hons); CA(SA); H Dip Education; Dip Public Administration. He is Non-executive director of Altron Limited, MTN Zakhele Limited, FirstRand Limited and Santam Limited. Grant has had extensive work experience with Deloitte & Touche, which spans over 26 years, and he served as chief executive from 2006 until his retirement from the firm in 2012.

Zola Malinga Ms. Zola Malinga serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Co-founder and executive director of Jade Capital Partners. Zola has experience in corporate finance, investments and debt and equity finance at the real estate division of Standard Bank, Investec Bank and the Liberty group. She serves as non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Hospitality Property Fund Limited and Sasol Inzalo.

Raymond Ndlovu Mr. Raymond Ndlovu serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Raymond has 27 years experience in various fields in the financial services industry. In 2013 Raymond joined Invenfin, the venture investment division of Remgro as an investment executive, before being re-assigned to Remgro in July 2015. He serves in a non-executive capacity on the boards of several Remgro investee companies and as an independent director of Strate Limited.

Nkululeko Sowazi Mr. Nkululeko Leonard Sowazi serves as Independent Non-executive director of the Company. He is the Chairman on the board of Litha Healthcare Holdings and currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Idwala Industrial Holdings, Actom Holdings and Vanguard Group (Ghana). Previously served on the boards of Aveng Limited and Exxaro Resources Limited, inter alia. Nkululeko has over 15 years’ experience in investment management and has vast knowledge of and exposure to the mining, infrastructure and financial services sectors.

Pieter Uys Mr. Pieter Uys serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Director of major local and international companies and also serves on the Remgro Management Board. Pieter is a former CEO of Vodacom Limited.