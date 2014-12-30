Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)

Name Description

Xavier Guille Des Buttes Mr. Xavier Guille Des Buttes has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Genfit SA since April 10, 2008. He has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since October 18, 2006. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of both Diagast and Financiere Delpharm. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of both Somedial Spa (Alger) and the Lille Catholic Institute. During 30 years spent at Schering SA, he occupied many functions such as Marketing Director, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Division and Chief Executive Officer until June 2006. He graduated from the ESSCA (Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciales, Angers), ICI (Institut du Commerce International) and ICG (Institut de Gestion Previsionnelle et de Controle de Gestion).

Jean-Francois Mouney Mr. Jean-Francois Mouney has served as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Genfit SA since 2008. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Management Board of the Company between September 15, 1999 and 2008. He holds a Business Degree from the Paris Business School (ESCP-Europe), and a degree in economics from the Universite Catholique de Lille. From 1979, he has created, managed and developed several companies specialised in high performance materials and in particular in the aeronautical industry. In 1992, he founded M&M, a consultancy firm specialised in healthcare economy. He was responsible for carrying out a public feasibility study for an economic development agency in biology-healthcare in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, and was appointed Managing Director of the agency when it was launched in 1995. actively involved from 1997 in the Company’s incubation, he is co-founder of GENFIT, created in 1999. Chairman of the Management Board since that date, he received, in 2003 and again in 2004, the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award, organized internationally by Ernst & Young, in the ‘New Technology’ category. He is also Founder and Board Member of Naturalpha, a company created in 2001 specialised in Nutrition Research and Development and in clinical studies; he is Vice-President of the research hub Nutrition, Health and Longevity. Mr. Mouney is Advisor of Banque de France since 2008.

Charles Woler Dr. Charles Woler serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Genfit SA. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Endotis Pharma, Operating Healthcare Partner at Duke Street Capital, Non-Executive Director of Imclone System (the United States) and Vice Chairman of France Biotech. Following senior positions at Warner Lambert and Akzo Pharma, he became CEO for France of Roche, and then Chairman of Europe Pharmaceutcals at Smithkline Beecham's (London). He then became General Manager of Bouchara and subsequently CEO of Cadus Pharmaceuticals. In the course of over 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology sector, he took part in marketing operations, launched over 15 products and negotiated multiple co-marketing, co-promotion and licensing deals. He is medical Doctor and holds a Master’s degree in Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics, a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Clinical Pharmacology and Methodology from Universite de Lyon and an MBA from Universite de Paris.

Nathalie Huitorel Ms. Nathalie Huitorel has served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Member of the Management Board of Genfit SA since July 3, 2008. She previously served as Financial and Administrative Director of the Company from October 2007 to July 3, 2008. She has previously worked in multiple operational functions in technology based companies. For the past 10 years, she had been Financial Director of MS COMPOSITES. Prior to that, she was involved in the listing process of FINUCHEM on the stock market and has led various mergers and acquisitions. She is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lille.

Bart Staels Prof. Bart Staels serves as President of the Scientific Advisory Board and Member of the Management Board of Genfit SA. He co-founded the Company in 1999. He acts as Professor at Lille University II. Since January 2007, he has managed the Atherosclerosis Department INSERM U545 at Pasteur Institute of Lille. He began his career in the Metabolic Research United at the University of California and subsequently worked as Researcher in the BioAvenir Project at Vitry-sur-Seine. Throughout his career, his research has been focused on the molecular pharmacology of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. He is Member of several scholarly societies such as the European Society of Atherosclerosis (EAS), the International Atherosclerosis Society (IAS), the New French Atherosclerosis Society, the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association. He is the Author of over 300 scientific articles and publications. He is Scientific Research Advisor for all programs at the Company, whether based on proprietary molecules or in collaboration with pharmaceutical industry partners. He obtained a Doctorate of Science degree in Pharmacology from Universite Catholique de Louvaine.

Frederic Desdouits Mr. Frederic Desdouits serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Genfit SA. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Bionest Partners Finance since 2011. Before joining Bionest, he was Head of Pharma Equity Research and Partner at Exane BNP Paribas. He also was Head of a research team at GlaxoWellcome, and Scientific Consultant for Hoechst and Guest Investigator at the Rockefeller University, New York, where he worked on Alzheimer's Disease. Mr. Desdouits holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from College de France in collaboration with Rhone-Poulenc. He holds a Master of Science degree in pharmacology and is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique. He is also Member of the French Society of financial analysts (ACIIA).

Philippe Moons Mr. Philippe Moons has served as Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of Finorpa at Genfit SA since September 15, 1999. Within the Company, he is Chairman of the Audit Committee. He began his professional career with Finorpa in 1989 and, in 1995, he was appointed to the position of Director of the Lille office. In 2004, he became Director of the Business Service division.