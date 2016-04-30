Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

Name Description

Philip Yea Mr. Philip E. Yea is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Greene King Plc. Mr. Yea became chairman in May 2016 after being appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director in February 2016. He is senior independent director at both Vodafone Group plc and Computacenter plc. He is also a non-executive director of Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc, and an independent director and trustee of the Francis Crick Institute. His prior executive career included roles as finance director of Diageo plc and chief executive of 3i Group plc.

Rooney Anand Mr. Rooney Anand is a Chief Executive, Executive Director of Greene King PLC. Mr. Anand joined the group as managing director of the brewing division and was promoted to chief executive in 2005. He was previously president and managing director of the UK bakery division at Sara Lee, the international consumer goods business, and, prior to that, was at United Biscuits.

Kirk Davis Mr. Kirk Davis was Chief Financial Officer of Greene King Plc. Mr. Davis joined Greene King from JD Wetherspoon plc where he had been finance director since 2011. He has extensive retail experience having held senior finance roles at Tesco and Marks & Spencer and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Gordon Fryett Mr. Gordon Fryett has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1st December 2016. Gordon has many years' experience in retail and property matters, having spent his career at Tesco plc, where his roles, prior to his retirement in 2013, included playing a leading role in Tesco's expansion in the UK and overseas, the development and management of the group's property portfolio and CEO of Tesco Ireland. Gordon was also a non-executive director of Severn Trent plc from 2009 until July 2016 and is currently non-executive director of W. & J. Linney, Limited.

Mike Coupe Mr. Mike Coupe is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Greene King Plc. Mr. Coupe is the chief executive of J Sainsbury plc and also brings knowledge and experience from working for other large, multi-site retail organisations, including Asda and Tesco, before that.

Robert Rowley Mr. Robert O. Rowley is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Greene King Plc. Rob is currently the senior independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee at Taylor Wimpey plc and chairman of the audit committees of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC and Morgan Advanced Materials PLC. He was formerly at Reuters Group plc where he held various roles including that of finance director.