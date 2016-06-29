Genus PLC (GNS.L)

Name Description

Robert Lawson Mr. Robert A. Lawson, (Bob) is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Genus PLC. He has significant experience of leading international businesses, including through operational and culture changes, and a deep understanding of listed companies and corporate governance. Career Bob’s executive career spanned several UK and continental groups, including ten years as Chief Executive of Electrocomponents plc and three years as Managing Director of Vitec Group plc. He was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Eurocell plc in January 2015 and retired as Chairman of the Federation of Groundwork Trusts in November 2015. Bob retired as Non-Executive Chairman of Barratt Developments plc in November 2014.

Karim Bitar Mr. Karim Bitar is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Genus PLC. He has extensive experience of leading international, science-based organisations. His strategic review of Genus in 2012 resulted in a new vision, strategy, structure and core values. He has a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Genus, Karim worked for more than 15 years for Eli Lilly and Company, where he was President of Lilly Europe, Canada and Australia. An ex- McKinsey and Company consultant, he also held management roles at Johnson and Johnson, and the Dow Chemical Company.

Stephen Wilson Mr. Stephen Wilson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Genus PLC. He has worked in France and the US and has wide-ranging experience of mergers and acquisitions, financing, strategy and investor relations. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds a degree in Mathematics from the University of Cambridge. Career Stephen was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Misys plc. Prior to Misys, he spent 25 years at IBM, in roles encompassing finance, business development and change programmes. He was a Non-Executive Director of Xchanging plc, where he chaired the Audit Committee until its acquisition by CSC in May 2016.

Jonathan Lightner Dr. Jonathan Lightner is Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Genus R&D of Genus PLC. He is a world-renowned quantitative molecular geneticist with expertise spanning inter-related fields such as molecular biology, analytical chemistry and ‘omic’ technologies. He also has extensive regulatory and commercial experience. He holds a Masters in Systems Engineering from Iowa State, an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Doctorate in Plant Physiology from the Institute of Biological Chemistry at Washington State University. Career Jonathan joined Genus in 2013 from Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc, a DuPont business, where he led a global team focused on genetic solutions to enhance agricultural productivity. His other leadership roles with DuPont Pioneer included Senior Research Director for Trait Characterization within Hi-Bred International. Jonathan’s previous experience included three years with Exelixis as Director of Biochemical Genomics.

Dan Hartley Mr. Dan Hartley is Group General Counsel & Company Secretary of Genus PLC. He has significant experience in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation, mergers and acquisitions, patent licensing and managing product life cycles in complex areas. He holds degrees in science and law. Career Dan joined Genus from Shire plc, where he was Senior Vice President and International Counsel. Dan joined Shire in 2002, after a number of years in private practice, and worked in increasingly senior and global roles in the UK and the US.

Catherine Glickman Ms. Catherine Janet Glickman is Group Human Resources Director of Genus Plc. She brings more than 30 years of HR experience within multinational organisations, with particular emphasis on shaping and embedding approaches to talent management, succession planning, leadership development, employee relations and reward. She has also held positions on numerous Board Committees and acted as a pension trustee. Career Catherine joined Genus in 2012 after 20 years with Tesco, the international retailer, concluding with three years as Group HR Director. Prior to that, she had held HR roles supporting Tesco’s international roll-out and a period of major expansion in the UK. Before Tesco, she worked in HR for retailers Somerfield plc and Boots plc. She is a Non-Executive Director of Marston’s PLC.

Bill Christianson Mr. Bill Christianson is Chief Operating Officer - Genus PIC of Genus PLC. He has spent his whole career at the intersection of agriculture and biotechnology. As a result, he brings a unique blend of deep industry knowledge and extensive commercial and global experience to Genus. He holds doctorates (DVM and PhD) in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota. Career Bill has worked for the business since 1993, when he joined as Manager of Veterinary R&D, based in the US. He subsequently worked in a range of operational roles spanning Europe, South America and the US, before being appointed as General Manager of PIC North America in 2007. He led the combined ABS and PIC business across the Americas from 2010, before becoming Chief Operating Officer of Genus PIC in 2012.

Saskia Romani Ms. Saskia Korink Romani is Chief Operating Officer - Genus ABS of Genus PLC. She has worked in Europe, Brazil and the US bringing extensive commercial and management experience gained from roles in sectors ranging from agriculture to consumer goods. She has highly developed strategic and business development skills, speaks several languages and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. Career Saskia joined Genus in 2013 and became Chief Operating Officer of Genus ABS the following year. Prior to Genus, she spent ten years with Cargill Inc, becoming its first female business unit manager and rising to be Vice President of Marketing for its animal nutrition business. Before joining Cargill, she spent seven years with Boston Consulting Group. In July 2016, she became Chief Operating Officer of Genus ABS Dairy.

Jerry Thompson Mr. Jerry Thompson is Chief Operating Officer, Genus Asia of Genus PLC. He is a natural entrepreneur and has brought his deep industry knowledge, commercial skills and international experience to develop the business in countries as diverse as the UK, Russia and China. He has helped the Company establish and grow its business in new markets, particularly those in Central and Eastern Europe and Asia. Career Jerry has worked for PIC and subsequently Genus for more than 20 years. He joined as a graduate in the UK, subsequently working in both Siberia and Romania before taking on leadership of PIC in Central and Eastern Europe. In the following years, he led PIC Europe before becoming Regional Director for PIC and ABS in Russia & Asia Pacific and subsequently Chief Operating Officer for Genus Asia. In July 2016, he became Chief Operating Officer for Genus ABS Beef.

Lysanne Gray Ms. Lysanne Gray is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 April 2016. She has significant experience of risk management, audit, business operations, acquisitions and disposals, and corporate governance, gained within the food sector. She is a Chartered Accountant. Career Lysanne is Financial Controller at Unilever plc and Unilever NV. Prior to this she was Chief Auditor, working closely with Unilever’s Audit Committee, and before that Chief Financial Officer of Unilever’s global food service business.

Duncan Maskell Prof. Duncan Maskell is Non-Executive Director of Genus PLC. He has co-founded several biotech companies and has extensive experience of commercialising science and innovation. He is also an experienced scientific adviser to companies, using his broad perspective on life sciences. Career Duncan is Senior Pro-Vice Chancellor (‘PVC’) of the University of Cambridge, where he and the four other PVCs are responsible for the University’s strategy and policy development. He was previously Head of the School of the Biological Sciences at the University, where he led research on infectious diseases of livestock and people.

Lykele Van der Broek Mr. Lykele Van der Broek is Non-Executive Director of Genus PLC. He has vast experience of growing companies and working in agricultural businesses throughout the world, including in emerging markets. Career Lykele retired as a Member of the Board of Management of Bayer CropScience, a division of Bayer AG, in 2014, being responsible for the commercialisation of innovative agricultural products and services globally. Prior to this, he held senior international roles including the Head of Bayer CropScience’s BioScience division and President of the Bayer HealthCare Animal Health division.