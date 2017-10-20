Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)
GOAU4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
5.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.06 (-1.06%)
R$ -0.06 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.66
R$ 5.66
Open
R$ 5.70
R$ 5.70
Day's High
R$ 5.76
R$ 5.76
Day's Low
R$ 5.60
R$ 5.60
Volume
11,458,400
11,458,400
Avg. Vol
14,494,149
14,494,149
52-wk High
R$ 6.72
R$ 6.72
52-wk Low
R$ 3.85
R$ 3.85
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter
|54
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
|53
|2016
|Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
|
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter
|45
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Francisco Deppermann Fortes
|53
|2011
|Chief IT and Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fernando Fontes Iunes
|54
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Affonso Celso Pastore
|77
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter
|Mr. Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Chairman of the Board of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the company. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Until 2012, he served as Member of the Executive Board at the Company. He joined Gerdau SA in 1982 and became its Executive in 1997. He also serves as Chief Operating Officer of Gerdau SA. He obtained a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1990.
|
Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter
|Mr. Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Gerdau Group in 1980. He acted as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Gerdau in North America. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Gerdau SA. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in 1988.
|
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
|Mr. Harley Lorentz Scardoelli serves as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. since May 3, 2016. He started his career at Gerdau in May 1988 and worked for the Company's operations in Canada, United States, Spain and Brazil. He is graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica of Rio Grande do Sul. He also holds CFA certification.
|
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter
|Mr. Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA. He joined Gerdau in October 1985. He holds a degree in Law from Unisinos University, earned in 1995 and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, United States.
|
Francisco Deppermann Fortes
|Mr. Francisco Deppermann Fortes serves as Chief IT and Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2011. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1985 and obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university in 2001. He undertook a specialization course in Steel Marketing in Germany. In 2008, he finished the Gerdau Business Program and in 2010 took the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University.
|
Fernando Fontes Iunes
|Mr. Fernando Fontes Iunes serves as the Independent Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2016. he holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and Masters and Ph.D. from University of London.
|
Affonso Celso Pastore
|Mr. Affonso Celso Pastore serves as Independent Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He also serves as Professor at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro and Independent Economics Advisor. He acted as Secretary of the Sao Paulo Treasury Department and President of the Brazilian Central Bank. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Gerdau SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1961 and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics in 1969 from the same university.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter
|--
|
Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter
|--
|
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
|--
|
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter
|--
|
Francisco Deppermann Fortes
|--
|
Fernando Fontes Iunes
|--
|
Affonso Celso Pastore
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter
|0
|0
|
Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter
|0
|0
|
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
|0
|0
|
Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter
|0
|0
|
Francisco Deppermann Fortes
|0
|0
|
Fernando Fontes Iunes
|0
|0
|
Affonso Celso Pastore
|0
|0