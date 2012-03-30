GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)
GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.00INR
19 Oct 2017
535.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.15 (+0.78%)
Rs4.15 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs530.85
Rs530.85
Open
Rs535.10
Rs535.10
Day's High
Rs542.90
Rs542.90
Day's Low
Rs535.00
Rs535.00
Volume
6,308
6,308
Avg. Vol
23,043
23,043
52-wk High
Rs593.80
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25
Rs225.25
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Hinduja
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ramkrishan Hinduja
|2005
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Chawla
|2011
|President & CEO-Lubricants Division
|
A. Satyanarayana
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Joint General Manager, Deputy Company Secretary
|
Sunil Jambavdekar
|2011
|Vice President - Supply Chain & New Projects
|
V. Satish Kumar
|2011
|Vice President - Internal Audit
|
Subhas Pramanik
|64
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
P. Divakaran
|2011
|General Manager - Finance
|
Amrish Kathane
|2011
|Senior General Manager - Technical Services (B2B & QC)
|
S. Viswanathan
|2011
|Senior General Manager - Filters
|
Kanchan Chitale
|62
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashok Kini
|70
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Madras Ramachandran
|71
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Venkatasubramanian
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ajay Hinduja
|
Ramkrishan Hinduja
|Mr. Ramkrishan P. Hinduja is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Graduate in Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and has work experience as Analyst in Amas S.A.Geneva, Switzerland and as Auditor with Arthur Andersen S.A.Geneva. He is the Chairman of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited. He is Director of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited., Hinduja Ventures Limited., Hinduja Group India Limited., Hinduja Global Solutions Inc., Pacific Horizon Limited.
|
Ravi Jain
|
Ravi Chawla
|
A. Satyanarayana
|
Sunil Jambavdekar
|
V. Satish Kumar
|
Subhas Pramanik
|Mr. Subhas S. Pramanik is Managing Director, Executive Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Chemicals Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta. He obtained his Master Degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai. He is a Certified Associate, Indian Institute of Bankers, a Fellow of Indian Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India and a Fellow of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He worked as Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs in Universal Ferro and Allied Chemicals Limited and as Group Vice President (Finance) of Hinduja Group of Companies. He was Executive Director (Commercial) Gulf Oil India Limited.
|
P. Divakaran
|
Amrish Kathane
|
S. Viswanathan
|
Kanchan Chitale
|Ms. Kanchan Chitale is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). She has experience of 20 years in internal and management audits of corporate enterprises and specialized / concurrent audits and other assignments of commercial banks and financial institutions. She has been a governing body member of IIMAhmedabad Alumni Association (1990-95), Ex-Vice President of Association of Women Industrialists of Maharashtra (1992-93) and is a member of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and Institute of Internal Auditors. She is Director of Harkan Management Consultancy Services Pvt. Limited., PT Gulf Oil Lubricants Indonesia.
|
Ashok Kini
|Mr. Ashok Kini is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. Mr. Kini graduated from Mysore University in 1965 with B.Sc. and obtained a M.A. in English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai before joining State Bank of India ( SBI ) as Probationary Officer in 1967 and reached the position of Managing Director (National Banking) of SBI. During his career, Mr. Ashok Kini was responsible for the Bank’s IT plans, from concept and RFP to execution and vendor management, domestic distribution, retail business, consumer banking, marketing/brand management, etc.
|
Madras Ramachandran
|Shri. Madras Seshamani Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He holds is a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering. He has knowledge and experience of Oil and Gas industry. He was Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, IBP Co. Ltd., Bongaigaon Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd., Indian Oil Tanking Ltd., Indian Oil Petronas and Director, ONGC Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd. He has received several awards including Chemtech Pharma Bio Hall of Fame Award in 2005 and National Institute of Industrial Engineers Lakshya Business Visionary Award in 2004. He is Director of ICICI Bank Limited., Bharat Electronics Limited., Supreme Petro Chemicals Limited., Concord Energy (India) Pvt. Limited., Ester Industries Limited.
|
K. Venkatasubramanian
|Mr. K. N. Venkatasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer and Master of Technology from Indian Institutes of Technology -Khargpur. He was Executive Director – Marketing and later Director (Operations) in Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (IPCL) and also a Director on the Board of State Trading Corporation of India and also served as Chairman of Cashew Corporation of India. He was the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on “Petrochemicals” constituted by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for formulating the perspective plan of petrochemicals during the 8th & 9th Plans periods. He was Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited and Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation from where he retired.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ajay Hinduja
|--
|
Ramkrishan Hinduja
|131,000
|
Ravi Jain
|--
|
Ravi Chawla
|--
|
A. Satyanarayana
|--
|
Sunil Jambavdekar
|--
|
V. Satish Kumar
|--
|
Subhas Pramanik
|9,219,000
|
P. Divakaran
|--
|
Amrish Kathane
|--
|
S. Viswanathan
|--
|
Kanchan Chitale
|--
|
Ashok Kini
|--
|
Madras Ramachandran
|--
|
K. Venkatasubramanian
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ajay Hinduja
|0
|0
|
Ramkrishan Hinduja
|0
|0
|
Ravi Jain
|0
|0
|
Ravi Chawla
|0
|0
|
A. Satyanarayana
|0
|0
|
Sunil Jambavdekar
|0
|0
|
V. Satish Kumar
|0
|0
|
Subhas Pramanik
|0
|0
|
P. Divakaran
|0
|0
|
Amrish Kathane
|0
|0
|
S. Viswanathan
|0
|0
|
Kanchan Chitale
|0
|0
|
Ashok Kini
|0
|0
|
Madras Ramachandran
|0
|0
|
K. Venkatasubramanian
|0
|0