Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

Name Description

Adi Godrej Mr. Adi Burjorji Godrej is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a chairman of Shareholders Committee, Management Committee.

Nadir Godrej Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a member of Compensation and Management Committees.

Tanya Dubash Mrs. Tanya Arvind Dubash is the Executive Director, Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries Limited. She holds a AB degree in Economics & Political Science from Brown University, USA and has completed an Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School. Her Directorship in other Companies: Ensemble Holdings & Finance Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Hygiene Products Ltd., Keyline Brands Ltd., Natures Basket Ltd., Rapidol (Pty) Ltd.

Nitin Nabar Mr. Nitin S. Nabar is the President - Chemicals, Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He began his career in Godrej as an Executive Trainee in 1989 at the erstwhile Godrej Soaps Limited. Before becoming the Business Head, he has shown his leadership qualities in the areas of Sales, Marketing, Commodities, Exports, Imports and Purchase. Mr. N. S. Nabar has been instrumental in implementing various initiatives which has helped the Chemicals Business grow. He is B. Sc. (Tech.) from the University of Mumbai, Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT; now ICT) and a Management Graduate from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai. Mr. N. S. Nabar is currently the Chairman, cosmetics panel (General Category) of Chemexcil (an export promotion council for the chemicals industry).

Vijay Crishna Shri. Vijay M. Crishna is the Non-Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He has a B.A. (Economics) from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Directorships held in other companies: Godrej Agrovet Ltd.; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.; Precision Wires India Ltd.; Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Research.

Jamshyd Godrej Mr. Jamshyd N. Godrej is the Non-Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a masters’ degree in Business Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology, USA. Directorships held in other companies: Geometric Ltd.; Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.; Bajaj Auto Ltd.; Godrej Agrovet Ltd.; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.; Godrej Properties Ltd.; Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.; Tata Trustee Company Ltd.; Godrej Investments Pvt. Ltd.; Antrix Corporation Ltd.; Illinois Institute of Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Godrej (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Godrej (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Godrej (Vietnam) Company Ltd.; Godrej & Khimji (Middle East) LLC; Singapore-India Partnership Foundation; Climate Works Foundation; World Resources Institute, USA; Asia Business Council; Breach Candy Hospital Trust; Singapore-India Partnership Foundation (India); Great Lakes Institute of Management; Indian Institute for Human Settlements; Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation; Chairmanships/ Memberships of committees in other companies:Geometric Ltd. Chairman of Shareholders/ Investor Grievances Committee. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Member of Shareholders’ Committee. Bajaj Auto Ltd. Member of Shareholders/ Investors Grievances Committee.

Saleem Ahmadullah Mr. Saleem A. Ahmadullah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He holds B.A. (Cantab.). He has experience in Marketing and General Management. His other directorships includes Globe Theatres Pvt. Ltd., Motorsports Association of India, Nadir Company Pvt. Ltd.

Amit Choudhury Mr. Amit B. Choudhury is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a member of Compensation Committee.

Kersi Dastur Mr. Kersi Kaikhushru Dastur is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He headed the finance department of Godrej Industries Limited, designated as Executive Director (Finance), before retiring from the services of the Company in 2002.

Keki Elavia Mr. Keki M. Elavia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is Chartered Accountant. He has experience in Finance, Accounts, Company Law, Banking and Corporate Governance.