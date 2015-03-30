Edition:
Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

591.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.20 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs596.20
Open
Rs599.45
Day's High
Rs599.45
Day's Low
Rs585.00
Volume
58,073
Avg. Vol
444,799
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Adi Godrej

75 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Clement Pinto

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Nilufer Shekhawat

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Nadir Godrej

66 Managing Director, Executive Director

Tanya Dubash

49 2014 Executive Director, Chief Brand Officer

Nitin Nabar

50 2013 President - Chemicals, Executive Director

Aspy Cooper

2015 Additional Director

Vijay Crishna

70 1995 Non-Executive Director

Jamshyd Godrej

68 1988 Non-Executive Director

Saleem Ahmadullah

75 Non-Executive Independent Director

Amit Choudhury

74 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kersi Dastur

73 2002 Non-Executive Independent Director

Keki Elavia

69 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kavas Petigara

69 2002 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Adi Godrej

Mr. Adi Burjorji Godrej is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a chairman of Shareholders Committee, Management Committee.

Clement Pinto

Nilufer Shekhawat

Nadir Godrej

Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a member of Compensation and Management Committees.

Tanya Dubash

Mrs. Tanya Arvind Dubash is the Executive Director, Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries Limited. She holds a AB degree in Economics & Political Science from Brown University, USA and has completed an Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School. Her Directorship in other Companies: Ensemble Holdings & Finance Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Hygiene Products Ltd., Keyline Brands Ltd., Natures Basket Ltd., Rapidol (Pty) Ltd.

Nitin Nabar

Mr. Nitin S. Nabar is the President - Chemicals, Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He began his career in Godrej as an Executive Trainee in 1989 at the erstwhile Godrej Soaps Limited. Before becoming the Business Head, he has shown his leadership qualities in the areas of Sales, Marketing, Commodities, Exports, Imports and Purchase. Mr. N. S. Nabar has been instrumental in implementing various initiatives which has helped the Chemicals Business grow. He is B. Sc. (Tech.) from the University of Mumbai, Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT; now ICT) and a Management Graduate from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai. Mr. N. S. Nabar is currently the Chairman, cosmetics panel (General Category) of Chemexcil (an export promotion council for the chemicals industry).

Aspy Cooper

Vijay Crishna

Shri. Vijay M. Crishna is the Non-Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He has a B.A. (Economics) from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Directorships held in other companies: Godrej Agrovet Ltd.; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.; Precision Wires India Ltd.; Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Research.

Jamshyd Godrej

Mr. Jamshyd N. Godrej is the Non-Executive Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a masters’ degree in Business Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology, USA. Directorships held in other companies: Geometric Ltd.; Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.; Bajaj Auto Ltd.; Godrej Agrovet Ltd.; Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.; Godrej Properties Ltd.; Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd.; Tata Trustee Company Ltd.; Godrej Investments Pvt. Ltd.; Antrix Corporation Ltd.; Illinois Institute of Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Godrej (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Godrej (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Godrej (Vietnam) Company Ltd.; Godrej & Khimji (Middle East) LLC; Singapore-India Partnership Foundation; Climate Works Foundation; World Resources Institute, USA; Asia Business Council; Breach Candy Hospital Trust; Singapore-India Partnership Foundation (India); Great Lakes Institute of Management; Indian Institute for Human Settlements; Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation; Chairmanships/ Memberships of committees in other companies:Geometric Ltd. Chairman of Shareholders/ Investor Grievances Committee. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Member of Shareholders’ Committee. Bajaj Auto Ltd. Member of Shareholders/ Investors Grievances Committee.

Saleem Ahmadullah

Mr. Saleem A. Ahmadullah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He holds B.A. (Cantab.). He has experience in Marketing and General Management. His other directorships includes Globe Theatres Pvt. Ltd., Motorsports Association of India, Nadir Company Pvt. Ltd.

Amit Choudhury

Mr. Amit B. Choudhury is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a member of Compensation Committee.

Kersi Dastur

Mr. Kersi Kaikhushru Dastur is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He headed the finance department of Godrej Industries Limited, designated as Executive Director (Finance), before retiring from the services of the Company in 2002.

Keki Elavia

Mr. Keki M. Elavia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is Chartered Accountant. He has experience in Finance, Accounts, Company Law, Banking and Corporate Governance.

Kavas Petigara

Mr. Kavas N. Petigara is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is a graduate in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He has been associated with chemical and allied business activities in India and abroad for many years. He has been a Director of the Company since January 30, 2002.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Adi Godrej

1,100,000

Clement Pinto

5,300,000

Nilufer Shekhawat

--

Nadir Godrej

37,200,000

Tanya Dubash

31,000,000

Nitin Nabar

12,200,000

Aspy Cooper

--

Vijay Crishna

--

Jamshyd Godrej

--

Saleem Ahmadullah

--

Amit Choudhury

--

Kersi Dastur

--

Keki Elavia

80,000

Kavas Petigara

--
