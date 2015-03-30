Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

Name Description

Pirojsha Godrej Mr. Pirojsha A. Godrej has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from April 01, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Godrej Properties Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2012. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a Masters in International Affairs from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, and a Masters in Business Administration from Columbia Business School. He also serves on the Board of Godrej Realty Private Limited Godrej Waterside Properties Private Limited and Godrej Developers Private Limited.

Adi Godrej Mr. Adi Burjorji Godrej is re-designated as Chairman Emeritus of the Company with effect from April 01, 2017. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Godrej Properties Limited. He is a Director of the company since 1990. He holds a Bachelor and Masters degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S.A. Mr. Godrej is the Chairman of the Godrej group. He is Chairman of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Godrej Sara Lee Limited, Godrej Hershey Limited, and several other Godrej Group companies. Mr. Godrej is a director of numerous companies, including Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited and Godrej Agrovet Limited. He also serves as a member of the executive board of the Indian School of Business.

Jamshyd Godrej Mr. Jamshyd N. Godrej is Non-Executive Director of Godrej Properties Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. He joined the board of management of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited as a director in 1974, became managing director in 1991 and chairman of the board in 2000. Mr. Jamshyd N. Godrej is the President of World Wide Fund for Nature, India and the former President of Confederation of Indian Industry and the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association.

Nadir Godrej Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Director of Godrej Properties Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and a MBA degree from Harvard Business School .MD of Godrej Industries Limited and Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Limited Director of Godrej Properties Ltd. since 1989 .

Amit Choudhury Mr. Amit B. Choudhury is Independent Director of Godrej Properties Limited . He Serves on the board of Godrej Agrovet Limited, Swadeshi Detergents Limited, Vora Soaps Limited and Wadala Commodities Limited .He Holds a masters degree in Economics and Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies .

Keki Dadiseth Mr. Keki Bomi Dadiseth is Independent Director of Godrej Properties Limited., since January 16, 2008. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He joined Hindustan Lever Limited in India in 1973. His tenure in the company included a three-year secondment to Unilever PLC in London from 1984 to 1987 and in 1987 Mr. Dadiseth joined the Board of Hindustan Lever Limited, until he became Chairman in 1996. He was appointed Director on the Board of Unilever PLC and Unilever NV in May 2000 and a Member of the Executive Committee. He retired from Unilever in May 2005. Mr. Dadiseth is closely associated with various industry, educational, management and medical bodies and is currently on the boards of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Piramal Healthcare Limited, Siemens Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Trust Limited and Sony India Private Limited. He is a member of the executive board of the Indian School of Business. He is a member of the international Advisory Board of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., a non-executive director of Prudential PLC, Chairman of Omnicom India Internatinal Advisor to Golman Sachs, Member of International Advisory Board of Fleishman-Hillard Inc,, Member of Senior Advisory Board of Oliver Wyman Limited, UK and Senior Advisor to Sony Group in India. He is a Trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Bai Hirabai J. N. Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. He is also a Member of the Managing Committee and Finance Committee of Breach Candy Hospital Trust. He is also the member of the Executive Committee of The B.D. Petit Parsee General Hospital.

Lalita Gupte Mrs. Lalita Dileep Gupte is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Properties Limited., since January 16, 2008. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Business Management Studies. Mrs. Gupte is currently the Chairperson of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited. In October 2006 she retired as Joint Managing Director and Member of the Board of ICICI Bank Limited. Mrs. Gupte is on board of several companies and educational institutions and has received several awards and recognitions such as the Astitva Award for Lifetime Achievement (2007), the Kesari Gaurav Sanman Award (2007) for the contribution in the field of banking, the Economic Times award for corporate excellence for business woman of the year in 2004 – 2005, among others.

Amitava Mukherjee Mr. Amitava Mukherjee is Independent Director of Godrej Properties Limited. Mr. Amitava Mukherjee holds a Masters Degree in Management from Asian Institute of Management, Manila, a Masters Degree in Business Economics from Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi, Post Graduation and Foreign Trade from Indian Institute of foreign Trade, New Delhi.

Pritam Singh Dr., PadmaShree. Pritam Singh, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Godrej Properties Limited., since January 16, 2008. He holds a Masters degree in Commerce from Benares Hindu University, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA and a Ph.D from Benares Hindu University. Dr. Singh is the author of seven academically reputed books and published over 50 research papers. During his tenure as director he developed, for Indian Institute of Management at Lucknow and Management Development Institute, collaborations across the world and signed several MoUs with American, European, Australian and Asian Management Schools. Currently he is on the board of The Delhi Stock Exchange Limited, Hero Honda Motors Limited, Dish T. V. India Limited, Parsvnath Developers Limited, Dena Bank and also a member on the local board of the Reserve Bank of India.