Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)

GOEG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
€20.41
Open
€20.40
Day's High
€20.68
Day's Low
€20.40
Volume
21,409
Avg. Vol
11,504
52-wk High
€24.81
52-wk Low
€17.31

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Raphael Gorge

44 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Loic Le Berre

43 2008 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance

Marc Bernard

2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations

Leo Van Der Hoest

Managing Director VAN DAM

Celine Leroy

2007 Legal Director

Rodolphe Bassi

Member of the Management Board, Chairman CLF SATREM

Bernard Baumert

Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Baumert (NucleAction)

Pierre Christophorov

Member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer AI Group

Pierre Etcheverry

Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of NucleAction, Chairman of BAUMERT

Yves-Marie Hillion

Member of the Management Board, Administrative & Financial Manager of CLF SATREM

Jean-Jacques Martelli

Member of the Management Board, Director of Human Resources and General Secretary ECA

Alexandre Miaux

Member of the Management Board, Financial and Administrative Director ECA

Jean-Jacques Periou

Member of the Management Board, Director of Sales & Marketing ECA

Christophe Petit

Member of the Management Board, Chairman CIMLEC Industrie

Eric Pognet

Member of the Management Board, Administrative & Financial Director of CIMLEC Industrie

Xavier Reuter

Member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer AI Group

Jean-Louis Sambarino

56 Member of the Management Board, Industrial Director ECA

Julien Soumoy

Member of the Management Board, Administrative & Financial Director of BAUMERT (NucleAction)

Catherine Gorge

2012 Director

Jean-Pierre Gorge

73 2011 Director

Martine Griffon-Fouco

2012 Director

Michel Baulé

2011 Independent Director

Sylvie Lucot

2006 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Raphael Gorge

Mr. Raphael Gorge serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Gorge SA as of September 14, 2011. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee. He joined the Company in 2004, having spent 10 years working in the fields of finance and technology. He holds a number of other positions including Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Promelys Participations, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Venture SAS and Chairman of the Board of ECA among others.

Loic Le Berre

Mr. Loic Le Berre has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance at Groupe Gorge SA since October 14, 2008. He started his career with Arthur Anderson. Prior to his appointment he served as Group Financial Director of the Company. He worked for Ineo-Suez. He graduated from Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris and holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from HEC. He has a background in finance (Science Po Paris, DESCF).

Marc Bernard

Mr. Marc Bernard has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations at Groupe Gorge SA since 2010. Before joining the Company in 2009, he worked for various industrial companies, notably Vinci Energies.

Leo Van Der Hoest

Celine Leroy

Ms. Celine Leroy serves as Legal Director of Groupe Gorge SA since 2007 when she joined the Company. Previously she worked as Lawyer for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in the departments of Finance and of Mergers and Acquisitions. She gained experience in these areas both in France and abroad.

Rodolphe Bassi

Bernard Baumert

Pierre Christophorov

Pierre Etcheverry

Yves-Marie Hillion

Jean-Jacques Martelli

Alexandre Miaux

Jean-Jacques Periou

Christophe Petit

Eric Pognet

Xavier Reuter

Jean-Louis Sambarino

Julien Soumoy

Catherine Gorge

Ms. Catherine Gorge was appointed Director of Groupe Gorge SA on June 8, 2012. She is also a Director at ECA SA.

Jean-Pierre Gorge

Mr. Jean-Pierre Gorge serves as Director at Groupe Gorge SA as of September 19, 2011. Prior to that he worked as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from March 11, 1991. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company between March 11, 1991 and October 14, 2008. He founded the Company in 1988. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of Pelican Venture SAS, FRANCEOLE SAS, FRANCEOLE DIJON, FRANCEOLE CREUSOT and Director of ECA SA among others. Mr. Gorge graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Martine Griffon-Fouco

Ms. Martine Griffon-Fouco was appointed Director of Groupe Gorge SA on June 8, 2012. She is Chairwoman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee. She serves as Executive Vice-President Corporate and Business Development at ASSYSTEM SA. She is Chairman of the Board of INSIEMA and ALPHATEST SA among others.

Michel Baulé

Dr. Michel Baule serves as Independent Director of Groupe Gorge SA. He is also Member of the Nominatin, Remuneration and Strategic Committees. He holds a Doctorate in Organic Chemistry, from Universite de Provence Aix Marseille, 1971. He is Chairman of AVSIS; Director of ARTIMON, L'ECANCIERE, AMPERE, GMS SUD, LES DRAGONNIERES, PREMILLET, d'ARTIMON and Manager of PCAS among others.

Sylvie Lucot

Ms. Sylvie Lucot has served as Independent Director of Groupe Gorge SA since December 18, 2006. She is Chairperson of the Company's Audit Committee. She is specialised in the fields of finance and mergers and acquisitions. She is also Vice Chairperson for International Corporate Affairs at Thales SA and Director of Thales Canada Inc.

