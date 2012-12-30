Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)

Name Description

Raphael Gorge Mr. Raphael Gorge serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Gorge SA as of September 14, 2011. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee. He joined the Company in 2004, having spent 10 years working in the fields of finance and technology. He holds a number of other positions including Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Promelys Participations, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Venture SAS and Chairman of the Board of ECA among others.

Loic Le Berre Mr. Loic Le Berre has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance at Groupe Gorge SA since October 14, 2008. He started his career with Arthur Anderson. Prior to his appointment he served as Group Financial Director of the Company. He worked for Ineo-Suez. He graduated from Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris and holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from HEC. He has a background in finance (Science Po Paris, DESCF).

Marc Bernard Mr. Marc Bernard has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations at Groupe Gorge SA since 2010. Before joining the Company in 2009, he worked for various industrial companies, notably Vinci Energies.

Celine Leroy Ms. Celine Leroy serves as Legal Director of Groupe Gorge SA since 2007 when she joined the Company. Previously she worked as Lawyer for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in the departments of Finance and of Mergers and Acquisitions. She gained experience in these areas both in France and abroad.

Catherine Gorge Ms. Catherine Gorge was appointed Director of Groupe Gorge SA on June 8, 2012. She is also a Director at ECA SA.

Jean-Pierre Gorge Mr. Jean-Pierre Gorge serves as Director at Groupe Gorge SA as of September 19, 2011. Prior to that he worked as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from March 11, 1991. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company between March 11, 1991 and October 14, 2008. He founded the Company in 1988. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of Pelican Venture SAS, FRANCEOLE SAS, FRANCEOLE DIJON, FRANCEOLE CREUSOT and Director of ECA SA among others. Mr. Gorge graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Martine Griffon-Fouco Ms. Martine Griffon-Fouco was appointed Director of Groupe Gorge SA on June 8, 2012. She is Chairwoman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee. She serves as Executive Vice-President Corporate and Business Development at ASSYSTEM SA. She is Chairman of the Board of INSIEMA and ALPHATEST SA among others.

Michel Baulé Dr. Michel Baule serves as Independent Director of Groupe Gorge SA. He is also Member of the Nominatin, Remuneration and Strategic Committees. He holds a Doctorate in Organic Chemistry, from Universite de Provence Aix Marseille, 1971. He is Chairman of AVSIS; Director of ARTIMON, L'ECANCIERE, AMPERE, GMS SUD, LES DRAGONNIERES, PREMILLET, d'ARTIMON and Manager of PCAS among others.