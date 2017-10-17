Edition:
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)

GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

74.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.35TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
73.95TL
Open
74.05TL
Day's High
75.00TL
Day's Low
73.90TL
Volume
114,706
Avg. Vol
152,248
52-wk High
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sevket Demirel

2008 Executive Chairman of the Board

Neslihan Demirel

2013 Chairman of the Executive Board, Executive Member of the Board

Sehriban Atasagun

2008 Vice Chairman of the Board

Sertac Ozyurt

2013 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board

Sengul Akpinar

Financial Affairs Director

Ertekin Duruturk

2009 Member of the Board

Teyfik Ozmen

2009 Member of the Board

Cetin Bozcu

Independent Member of the Board

Polat Kurt

2014 Independent Member of the Board
