Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Hinduja Mr. Sanjay G. Hinduja serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Richmond College, London. He has professional experience with Credit Suisse Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank and has experience and knowledge in the global oil and energy sector.

Ravi Chawla Mr. Ravi Chawla serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai University. He also holds a Master in Management Studies degree (specialising in Marketing) from Mumbai University. He has over twenty four (24) years of professional experience in sales, marketing & management across diverse sectors in Indian companies and MNCs with organisations like Wipro Consumer Products Ltd., CEAT Ltd, Polaroid, Pennzoil-Quaker State India Ltd. (was part of Royal Dutch Shell Group of Companies) & Mahindra and Mahindra (Farm Equipment Division) before joining Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd in 2007. He has held positions responsible for all areas of marketing, business development, sales via channel & B2B & general management for the last 20 years with India level responsibility. He has extensive experience of over 15 years in the lubricants space with Pennzoil (1998 to 2006) & in Gulf Oil (since 2007). With Gulf Oil, he joined as President for the Lubricants business in 2007 and was later designated as President & CEO - Lubricants business, after leading the organisation to become the fastest growing company amongst the top lubricant players. He has led the organisation for delivering the company level business plans/ P&L in the last 7 years.

Kanchan Chitale Ms. Kanchan Chitale serves as an Independent Director of the Company. She is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). She has been in professional practice as a chartered accountant since 1984 under the name of “Kanchan Chitale & Associates”. She has an experience of more than 30 years in internal and management audits of corporate enterprises and specialized/concurrent audits and other assignments of commercial banks and financial institutions. She specializes in internal audit of large Construction Companies. She has also completed residential course on Management at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmadabad (IIM-A) and a course of Lead Assessor of Quality System for ISO 9000. She has been a member of IIM-A Alumni Association, member and Ex-VP of Association of Women Industrialists of Maharashtra (WIMA) from the year 1992 to 1993 and has also been a member of ICAI, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society.

Ashok Kini Mr. Ashok Kini serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science from Mysore University and Masters degree in English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai. He had joined State Bank of India as Probationary Officer in 1967 and rose to the rank of Managing Director (National Banking) in 2004, a Board level appointment of Government of India. He had experience in State Bank of India including as Chairman of a Regional Rural Bank, Chief Dealer in the Bank’s Offshore Banking Unit in Baharain, Deputy Chief Dealer (Industrial Finance) at the Bank’s Corporate Head Quarters, General Manager (Corporate Finance), Chief General Manager and Deputy Managing Director (Information Technology). As Managing Director (National Banking), he was responsible for Domestic Distribution, Retail Business, Marketing/Brand Management, Banking Operations and Internal Communications.