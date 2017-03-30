Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

Name Description

Martin Scicluna Mr. Martin A. Scicluna is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Great Portland Estates P l c. He was appointed to the Board on 1 October 2008. He has been the Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Lloyds Banking Group and previously Chairman of Deloitte from 1995 to 2007. Current external commitments: Chairman of RSA plc, Non-Executive Director, Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of WorldPay.

Toby Courtauld Mr. Toby Courtauld MA, MRICS, is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Great Portland Estates P L C. Joined the Group in April 2002 as Chief Executive. Previously with the property company MEPC for 11 years, he gained broad experience ranging from portfolio management through to corporate transactions and general management as a member of the Group Executive Committee. Past President of British Property Federation. Member of the British Property Federation Board and Policy Committee, Director of The New West End Company, Non-Executive Director of Liv-Ex Limited, Member of the Council of Imperial College.

Nick Sanderson Mr. Nick Sanderson BA (Hons), ACA, is Finance Director, Executive Director of Great Portland Estates P L C. Formerly Partner, Head of Real Estate Corporate Finance Advisory at Deloitte, following ten years of real estate investment banking experience in Europe and Asia with Nomura, Lehman Brothers and UBS Investment Bank. Member of the Finance Committee of the British Property Federation, Member of the Reporting & Accounting Committee of EPRA.

Stephen Burrows Mr. Stephen Burrows is Head of Financial Reporting and IR in Great Portland Estates P L C. Joined the Group in September 2003 as Financial Accountant and appointed Head of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations in 2011. Formerly an Audit Manager in Ernst and Young’s Real Estate Group and previously with the National Audit Office. Responsible for financial reporting, forecasting and investor relations across the Group. A member of the British Property Federation Technical Accounting Group and the EPRA IR Committee.

Janine Cole Ms. Janine Cole is Head of Sustainability of Great Portland Estates P l c. She Joined the Group in November 1998 as Health and Safety Administrator. Promoted to Safety, Health and Environmental Manager in 2002 and appointed Head of Sustainability in 2011. Formerly a Professional Services Administrator with National Britannia. Responsible for environment and health and safety management across the Group. A member of the British Property Federation Sustainability Committee.

Sally Learoyd Ms. Sally Learoyd is Head of Human Resources of Great Portland Estates P L C. She is formerly HR Director for King & Wood Mallesons and previously with Hammerson. Responsible for human resource management and development across the Group.

Martin Leighton Mr. Martin Leighton is Head of Corporate Finanace in Great Portland Estates P L C. He Joined the Group in January 2003 as Corporate Finance Manager and appointed Head of Corporate Finance in 2011. Formerly a Corporate Finance Assistant Director with Ernst & Young. Responsible for the day-to-day management of all tax affairs, transaction structuring, raising debt finance and interest rate risk management across the Group.

Robin Matthews Mr. Robin Matthews is Investment Director of the Company. Joined the Group in September 2016 as Investment Director and a member of the Executive Committee. Former Property Director at Moorfield Group and previously with London & Capital Group and Colliers International. Responsible for overseeing the Group’s new investment activities.

Steven Mew Mr. Steven Mew is Portfolio Director of the Company. Former Director at McKay Securities. Previously with Gooch Webster. Responsible for driving the performance of the Group’s Investment portfolio. A member of the Group’s Executive Committee and a Director of the Great Ropemaker Partnership.

James Mitchell Mr. James Mitchell is Head of Asset Management of Great Portland Estates P L C. Joined the Group in November 2003 as Asset Manager and appointed Head of Asset Management in 2005. Formerly an Associate with Cushman & Wakefield, and previously with MEPC and Weatherall, Smith & Green. Responsible for the net income return of the portfolio across the Group. A member of the British Property Federation Commercial Committee.

Richard Moran Mr. Richard A. Moran is a Head of Information Technology of Great Portland Estates P L C. He Joined the Group in January 2000 as IT Manager and appointed Head of Information Technology in 2015. Experience and responsibilities: Formerly IT Manager for Dalau Ltd. Responsible for operational and strategic aspects of technology across the Group.

Hugh Morgan Mr. Hugh Morgan is Head of Investments Management of Great Portland Estates P L C. Joined the Group in September 2007 as Investment Manager and appointed Head of Investment Management in 2010. Formerly a Director with Savills and previously with Nelson Bakewell. Responsible for generating and executing asset strategies for existing assets within the Group’s portfolio including hold/sell decisions. A member of the GHS Limited Partnership Operational Committee and a Director of the Great Wigmore Partnership.

James Pellatt Mr. James Pellatt is Head of Projects in Great Portland Estates P L C. He Joined the Group in March 2011 as Head of Projects. Formerly a Senior Director with Tishman Speyer and previously with More London Development and EC Harris. Responsible for setting procurement strategy and ensuring capital expenditure on all projects is completed in accordance with individual asset business plans across the Group. A director of The Great Star Partnership.

Andrew White Mr. Andrew White is Development Director in Great Portland Estates PLC. Joined the Group in March 2013 as Head of Development. Appointed to the Executive Committee in July 2015 as Development Director. Formerly a Divisional Director at Kier Property and previously with BAA Lynton and Development Securities. Responsible for the total return of the development portfolio including the successful delivery of all development projects across the Group. A member of the Group’s Executive Committee, the GHS Limited Partnership Operational Committee and a Director of the Great Victoria Partnership.

Marc Wilder Mr. Marc Wilder is Leasing Director of Great Portland Estates PLC. He Joined the Group in June 2005 as Leasing Manager and appointed Head of Leasing in 2009. Formerly Head of Leasing at Benchmark plc, and previously with Threadneedle Asset Management and Hemingway Properties Limited. Responsible for leasing across the Group’s investment portfolio and development programme.

Desna Martin Ms. Desna Martin is Company Secretary of Great Portland Estates P L C. She sJoined the Group as Company Secretary in October 1998. Formerly an Audit Senior Manager with Ernst & Young. Responsible for corporate governance and human resources across the Group. Company Secretary for all joint venture companies.

Wendy Becker Ms. Wendy Becker is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Non-Executive Director of NHS England and Deputy Chair of Cancer Research UK. Former Non-Executive Director of Whitbread PLC, Chief Executive of Jack Wills Ltd and a partner of McKinsey & Company Inc. Non-Executive Director of NHS England and Deputy Chair of Cancer Research UK.

Nick Hampton Mr. Nick Hampton is Non-Executive Independent Director of Great Portland Estates P L C. Mr Hampton, Chief Financial Officer of Tate & Lyle PLC since 2014, was previously with PepsiCo Inc for 20 years in a number of financial and operational roles.

Richard Mully Mr. Richard Stephen Mully is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Non-Executive Director at Aberdeen Asset Management, Senior Independent Director at St Modwen Properties and member of the Supervisory Board of Alstria Office REIT-AG, was previously Senior Independent Director at both ISG and Hansteen Holdings.

Charles Philipps Mr. Charles E. L. Philipps is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Great Portland Estates P l c. Mr Philipps is Chief Executive Officer of Amlin plc since 1999, has also previously worked for NatWest Markets. Chief Executive Officer of Amlin plc, Trustee of the Outward Bound Trust and Director of Outward Bound Oman UK.