Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)

Robert Garnett Mr. Robert W. Garnett, CA, ICD.D, is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Great Panther Silver Limited. Mr. Garnett is a Chartered Professional Accountant in the Province of British Columbia (1973) and obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Commerce) from Simon Fraser University in 1972. In 2007 he completed the Certified Directors Program with the Institute of Corporate Directors. In May, 2012 he was appointed a Commissioner of the Financial Institutions Commission by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance. The Financial Institutions Commission is an agency of the provincial government, which administers nine statutes providing regulatory rules for the protection of the public in the province of British Columbia. Mr. Garnett also currently serves on the board of VRX Worldwide Inc., a Vancouver based company which manages and distributes high-quality media content for travel consumers. Mr. Garnett is also chair of the Audit Committee of VRX Worldwide Inc. Mr. Garnett currently serves as President of Sagebrush Golf and Sporting Club, a golf club located near Merritt, British Columbia. From 2008 to 2011 he was a director and chair of the Audit Committee of the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (Translink) and during 2011 he was the Vice- Chair. From 1996 to 2010, Mr. Garnett was President of PDG Management Partners, Inc. which most recently owned US and Canadian based companies in the same day courier industry. From 2009 to 2010 he was a director and member of the Audit Committee of Central 1 Credit Union which is the liquidity provider to credit unions in Ontario and British Columbia.

James Bannantine Mr. James A. Bannantine has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effective from August 16, 2017. Most recently, Jim was President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA), a publicly traded Canadian copper and gold mining company, with$200 millionin revenue and 2,000 employees inCanada,Braziland Mexico. Over the recent five-year bear market in the mining industry he led a restructuring effort to significantly reduce both operating and G&A costs, while maintaining or increasing production. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Broadwing Corporation (NASDAQ: BWNG), an$880 millionrevenue, 1,700 person telecom rollup, turnaround and sale. He also held several positions over multiple years at Enron Corp., culminating as CEO ofEnron South America; a$1.5 billionrevenue, 4,500 person roll up of energy assets. Jim holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering concentration, from West Point. He is a licensed Professional Engineer, fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, and served 12 years in the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Jim Zadra Mr. Jim A. Zadra is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Great Panther Silver Ltd. He was appointed Vice President - Finance in September 2011. He is responsible for corporate finance, including financial reporting, planning & forecasting, taxation, and treasury. Mr. Zadra has over 15 years of experience in senior corporate finance roles with experience in the areas of financial reporting, taxation, strategic planning, capital markets, M&A and corporate governance. Mr. Zadra is a Chartered Accountant in the Province of British Columbia and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zadra served over three years as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of DDS Wireless International Inc. From 2003 to 2008, he was Vice President of Finance, North America, at Sophos, a global information technology security company with offices in 19 countries. Mr. Zadra has also held senior roles at ActiveState Corporation, Canaccord Capital and Deloitte, and has served as a director for several venture stage public companies.

Ali Soltani Mr. Ali Soltani is Chief Operating Officer of Great Panther Silver Limited. Mr. Soltani has more than 30 years of mining experience in precious metals and copper with Newmont Mining and Phelps Dodge In his most recent roles at Newmont he served as vice-president of technical services, and as group executive with overall responsibility for the company's South American operations. In his new role, Mr. Soltani has responsibility for overseeing Great Panther's operations, and will be based in the company's head office in Vancouver. Mr. Soltani has a master's degree in mining engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and speaks Spanish. During his career, Mr. Soltani has served in numerous senior operating and technical leadership roles, including planning and engineering, management of unit operations and mine sites, project evaluations, and mergers and acquisitions, and has lived and worked extensively in Latin America.

Brian Peer Mr. Brian Peer is Vice President - Operations, Mexico of the Company. Brian Peer has more than 30 years of mining experience including 19 years in senior management. Most recently, he was General Manager with Red Eagle Mining in Colombia, responsible for implementing new narrow vein mining methods. Previously, Brian held the position of Country Manager, Mexico for Alamos Gold, where he was responsible for the safe and efficient operation of two mines and the development of two additional underground mines. Brian also worked for Coeur Mining and for ten years at Barrick Gold. He is a graduate from the University of Texas El Paso with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and is fluent in Spanish.

Samuel Mah Mr. Samuel Mah, P.Eng, serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mah has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, and was most recently employed at Silver Wheaton Corp. as senior director, project evaluations, where he was responsible for the technical appraisal and due diligence review for its streaming deals. During his tenure of more than eight years, he evaluated over 300 projects and mines spread across 43 countries. Prior to Silver Wheaton, Mr. Mah held engineering roles with AMEC Americas (metals and mining), SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Goldcorp Inc. and Placer Dome Inc. (now Barrick Gold Corp.). Mr. Mah is a registered professional engineer, and holds a bachelor of applied science in mining and mineral process engineering and a master of applied science degree, both from the University of British Columbia.

Matthew Wunder Mr. Matthew Wunder is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Matt Wunder is a Professional Geologist and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Western University in London, Ontario. He has 30 years of experience in the mining industry, including 15 years with Noranda Inc. and more than 10 years as a senior executive for several junior and mid-size companies. He has successfully led multiple discoveries throughout the Americas and was recognized and honoured as co-recipient of the Colin Spence award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration (AME BC, 2010). Over the coming weeks, Matt will transition to become the Qualified Person (QP) for Great Panther's operating mines and development projects, succeeding Robert Brown who has retired. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Robert for his 12 years at Great Panther and his contribution in building the Company.

Robert Archer Mr. Robert A. Archer, P.Geo., serves as Director of Great Panther Silver Ltd. He served as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company till August 16, 2017. Mr. Archer has a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Geology from Laurentian University in Ontario and is a registered Professional Geologist. He has more than 15 years of experience working with major mining companies including Newmont Exploration Canada Ltd., Rio Algom Exploration Inc., Placer Dome Canada Ltd., and Noranda Exploration Inc. In the past 18 years, he has held various positions at the senior management level of junior exploration and producing companies. He is President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Mr. Archer is President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Cangold Limited, a junior mineral exploration and development company whose primary focus is precious metals, particularly gold. Cangold Limited is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the trading symbol CLD. Mr. Archer is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors and chair of the Audit Committee of Altair Gold Inc. Altair Gold Inc. is a junior gold mining company with a property in southeastern British Columbia and is listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol AVX.

Peter Jennings Mr. Peter John Jennings is an Independent Director of Great Panther Silver Ltd. Mr. Jennings is a Chartered Financial Analyst who has almost three decades of experience in the Canadian and International financial services sectors, as Chief Executive Officer of a Canadian investment dealer and, thereafter, a senior investment banker providing strategic advice, raising capital and executing mergers and acquisitions, primarily for middle-market companies. He is currently a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, the world’s largest talent management organization, and prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer with a privately held real estate development, management and investment firm. He earned a Masters in Business Administration from London Business School in London, England and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario.

Mr. Jeffrey R. Mason is an Independent Director of Great Panther Silver Ltd. Mr. Mason is a Chartered Accountant and has his Institute of Corporate Directors designation with 25 years of public mineral company experience in exploration, development, construction and operation for PGM, gold, copper, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, and diamond projects in the Americas, Asia and Africa. In September 2004 he was awarded the BC Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Natural Resources Category). He has expertise in corporate governance, exploration, construction and operations reporting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and regulatory reporting, including 15 years as a Principal with, and Chief Financial Officer of, Hunter Dickinson Inc., and in addition, as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and director for 15 public companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE MKT and NASDAQ. Mr. Mason served as director of TSX/NASDAQ-listed, Coastal Contacts Inc., an online e-retailer with annual sales of over $220 million and 650 employees, which was sold for $430 million to Essilor International in May 2014. He began his career with Deloitte LLP as a Chartered Accountant, followed by 6 years at Homestake Mining Company (merged with Barrick Gold Corporation) in mineral exploration, construction and operations reporting.

W. J. Mullin Mr. W. J. Mullin is Independent Director of Great Panther Silver Ltd. Mr. Mullin is a graduate of Colorado School of Mines (Mining Engineering) and is a retired Professional Engineer in British Columbia. He spent his 33 year career with Newmont Mining Corporation (“Newmont”). After advancing through progressively senior roles at the Similkameen Mine in Princeton, BC (now Copper Mountain), he was appointed Vice President and General Manager of the operation. In 1989, he moved to Nevada where he managed several of Newmont's operations. His career culminated in the position of Senior Vice President of North American Operations. His responsibilities included open pit and underground mines and processing plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico. He retired from Newmont in 2001. Mr. Mullin has a lengthy, successful history of establishing safety and production records, with particular emphasis on cost reduction, improving efficiencies and developing operating synergies between mine sites. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Mullin became skilled at the integration and reorganization of operations to achieve substantial improvements in processes and cost savings.

Elise Rees Ms. Elise Rees FCPA, FCA, ICD.D serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Rees is an experienced director, having served on the boards of a number of profit and not-for profit organizations, including as board chair, treasurer, and audit and finance committee chair. She currently sits on the boards of Enmax Corporation, EasyPark, and Westland Insurance, as well as theGreater VancouverBoard of Trade. Ms. Rees has been recognized for her leadership with the designation of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant ("FCPA") and Fellow Chartered Accountant ("FCA") in 2010; Community Builder Award, Association of Women in Finance (2012); Influential Woman in Business Award (2007); and the Ernst &Young Rosemarie MeschiAward for Advancing Gender Diversity (2007). She was also recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women inCanadain 2015 by Women's Executive Network. She is a frequent lecturer and tutor for CPA Canada and the Canadian Tax Foundation. Ms. Rees has a B.A. (Hons) from the University of Strathclyde, Scotlandand is a graduate of the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program with the designation of ICD.D.