Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

Name Description

Ian Durant Mr. Ian C. Durant is Non-Executive independent Chairman of the Board of Greggs plc. He has a background in international finance and commercial management, with experience in the retail, property, hotels and transport sectors. His career includes leadership roles with the retail division of Hanson and Jardine Matheson, HongKong Land, Dairy Farm International, Thistle Hotels and Sea Containers and as Finance Director of Liberty International. Chairman of Capital and Counties PLC; Non- Executive Director of Greene King plc and Home Retail Group PLC.

Roger Whiteside Mr. Roger Whiteside serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Greggs Plc. He began his career at Marks and Spencer where he spent 20 years, ultimately becoming head of its food business. He was then one of the founding team of Ocado, serving as Joint MD from 2000 to 2004. From 2004 to 2007 Roger led a successful turnaround as Chief Executive of the Thresher Group off-licence chain before joining Punch Taverns, ultimately becoming Chief Executive. Roger was appointed as Chief Executive of Greggs on 4 February 2013.

Richard Hutton Mr. Richard Hutton is Finance Director, Executive Director of Greggs Plc. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and gained career experience with Procter & Gamble before joining Greggs in 1998. Richard has previously been a non-executive director of Northern Recruitment Group and is a trustee of the Greggs Foundation. He is Member of Business in the Community’s Finance and Risk Committee. Trustee of the Alnwick Garden Trust.

Jonathan Jowett Mr. Jonathan D Jowett is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a lawyer by profession and has held the position of Company Secretary for a number of FTSE 250 and FTSE Smallcap companies. His previous employers include Avon Cosmetics Limited, SSL International plc, Wagon plc and Bakkavor Group. He is a Member of the British Retail Consortium Policy Board; Trustee director of the Percy Hedley Foundation.

Helena Ganczakowski Ms. Helena Ganczakowski is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She worked for Unilever for 23 years and held senior positions in brand management and marketing, including UK Marketing Director and ultimately Head of Global Agencies. Helena has a PhD in Engineering from the University of Cambridge. She is Non-Executive Director of Croda International Plc and also owner-manager of a consulting business working with companies ranging from start-up businesses to FTSE 100 constituents, helping them to develop and implement strategies.

Allison Kirkby Ms. Allison Kirkby is Independent Non-Executive Director of Greggs PLC. She is currently the President and CEO of Tele 2 AB, a major European telecoms company. Prior to Tele 2 AB, where she joined as CFO, Allison spent two decades in the FMCG sector at Procter & Gamble in a variety of senior financial and operational roles before moving to the TMT sector, first at Virgin Media and then as Group CFO at Shine, a division of 21st Century Fox. Allison is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Peter McPhillips Mr. Peter McPhillips is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He spent most of his executive career in food manufacturing, having held a number of executive positions including Divisional Managing Director of Hillsdown Holdings, Director of Terranova (the chilled foods business demerged from Hillsdown Holdings) and ultimately as UK Managing Director of Uniq plc. More recently, Peter was European Chairman of Hain Celestial Group. He is Non-Executive Director of Browns Food Group, a privately-owned chilled and frozen food producer.