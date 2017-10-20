Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

Name Description

Victor Grifols Roura Mr. Victor Grifols Roura serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grifols, S.A. since January 1, 2017. He has been on the Company's Board since July 8, 1991. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Arrahona Optimus SL and Instituto Grifols SA and Board Member of Biomat USA INC and Plasmacare Inc, as well as Administrator of Biomat SA, Diagnostic Grifols SA, Gri-Cel SA, Grifols Engineering SA, Grifols Inc, Grifols International SA, Grifols Viajes SA, Laboratorios Grifols SA, Logister SA, Movaco SA and Scranton Enterprises BV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona.

Victor Grifols Deu Mr. Victor Grifols Deu serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Grifols, S.A. since January 1, 2017. He joined the Company in 2001 as an analyst in the Planning and Control Department of the Company. In 2008 he became the director of the Planning and Control Department and was also appointed member of the Executive Committees. He has been part of the team that analysed and was responsible for the integration of the operations after the acquisition of Alpha Therapeutics, Talecris Biotherapeutics and Novartis' Transfusion Diagnostic Unit. Mr. Grifols Deu is a member of the board of Araclon Biotech S.L.. He graduated in Business Administration and Management from the Universitat Ramon Llull – Sarrià Chemical Institute and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration and Management from Michael Smurfit Business School in Dublin.

Raimon Grifols Roura Mr. Raimon Grifols Roura serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Grifols, S.A. since January 1, 2017. He is Associate Partner of the law firm Osborne Clarke in Spain and Board Member of Squadron Reinsurance Ltd, Marca Grifols SL and Arrahona Optimus SL, as well as Patron of Probitas Fundacion Privada. He is a member of the administration bodies of several companies within the Grifols Group. From 2001 to 2015 he held the role of non-member secretary of the Board of Directors of Grifols, S.A., serving as Director and Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors since 2015. In May 2016 the Board accepted his resignation as vice secretary. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona.

Thomas Daga Glanzmann Mr. Thomas Daga Glanzmann serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Grifols, S.A. since January 1, 2017, and served as Independent Member of the Company's Board until June 3, 2011. He has served as Chief Executive Officer and General Director of Gambro AB since 2005. He has also been Consultant to the President of the Global Economic Forum in Davos, an institution of which he was Managing Director and Consultant to the Executive President from 2004 to 2005. Between 1988 and 2004, he held different positions in Baxter Healthcare Corporation in Los Angeles, serving as Senior Vice President and President of Baxter Bioscience. Between 1984 and 1988, he worked at Philip Morris EFTA, holding the position of Operating Director for Norway, Denmark and Iceland. In addition, he has served as Director of Instituto Grifols SA, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gambro AB and Chairman of Grifols Inc. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from IMD (Institute of Management Development) and a Bachelors degree in Political Science from the Dartmouth College.

Carsten Schroeder Mr. Carsten Schroeder serves as President of the Diagnostic Trade Division of Grifols, S.A. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Cologne and Masters of Business Administration degree from ESCP-EAP, European School of Management.

Ramon Riera Roca Mr. Ramon Riera Roca serves as Executive Director of Grifols, S.A. He has also acted as Chairman of Alpha Therapeutic Italia SPA, Grifols Argentina SA, Grifols Italia SpA, Grifols Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Grifols Mexico SA de CV, Grifols Nordirc AB and Grifols Polska Sp zoo, as well as Board Member of Biomat USA Inc, Grifols Chile SA, Grifols Inc, Grifols Brazil Ltda, Grifols UK Ltd, Instituto Grifols SA, Medion GMBH, Medion Grifols AG, Saturn Australia PTY Ltd and Plasmacare Inc, among others. Moreover, he has been Co-Manager of Grigfols France SARL and Administrator of Grifols International SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemistry from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.

Juan Ignacio Twose Roura Mr. Juan Ignacio Twose Roura serves as Member of the Advisory Committee of Grifols, S.A. since 2016. Moreover, he has been Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Arrahona Optimus SL, as well as Board Member of Biomat USA Inc, Grifols Inc, Instituto Grifols SA and Plasmacare Inc and Administrator of Grifols Engineering SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Escola Tecnica Superior d'Enginyeria Industrial de Barcelona.

Nuria Martin Barnes Ms. Nuria Martin Barnes serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Grifols, S.A. since May 29, 2015. She is also Associate Partner of the law firm Osborne Clarke in Spain. In the past, she worked at the fiscal department of KPMG Peat Marwick, from 1982 until 1986. Additionally, she is Secretary of the Board of Directors of Compania General de Inversiones SICAV SA, Gesiuris, SGIIC SA, Cat Patrimonis SICAV SA, URC Patrimonis SICAV SA and Technetix Spain SL, as well as Secretary of Fundacion Joaquín Molins Figueras. She holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona.

Tomas Daga Gelabert Mr. Tomas Daga Gelabert serves as Vice Secretary, Director of Grifols, S.A. since May 27, 2016. He also acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Audit Committee. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Instituto Grifols SA, Arrahona Optimus SL, Biomat USA Inc, Diamed Australia PTY Ltd, Grifols Australia Pty Ltd, Grifols Inc, Plasmacare Inc, Medion GMBH, Medion Grifols AG, Saturn Australia PTY Ltd, among others. In addition, he is Associate Partner of the law firm Osborne Clarke and Chairman of Medion Grifols AG. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona.

Inigo Sanchez Asiain Mardones Mr. Inigo Sanchez Asiain Mardones serves as Lead Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. since January 1, 2017. Since 2010, he is founding partner of the private equity company Portobello Capital. He is member of the Executive Committee and Investment Committee at Portobello Capital, leading the investments in companies such as Angulas Anguinaga or Mutiasistencia, companies in which he is Chairman and member of the Executive Committee. He was Deputy General Director at Banco Santander (1993-2005) and was partner and member of the Board of Directors of Ibersuizas Gestión SGECR, S.A. (2005- 2010). He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee at the Harvard Club of Spain. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Comillas Pontifical University in Madrid (ICADE) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Marla Elizabeth Salmon Ms. Marla Elizabeth Salmon serves as Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. since 2014. She is Professor of Nursing and Public Health at the University of Washington, as well as Senior Visiting Fellow of Public Affairs. Her career has focused on health policy and capacity building in both global and US contexts, working with governments, international agencies and other health –related entities. She holds two honorary doctoral degrees recognizing her national and international service and is a member of the Institute of Medicine. Her board service includes IES Abroad, Inc. the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the National Center for Healthcare Leadership. Her advisory roles include the White House Task Force on Health Care Reform, the World Bank, the World Health Organization's Global Advisory Group on Nursing and Midwifery, and the National Institutes of Health National Advisory Committee for the Institute of Nursing Research.

Luis Isasi Fernandez de Bobadilla Mr. Luis Isasi Fernandez de Bobadilla serves as Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. since May 24, 2011. He also acts as Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Espana, Country Head for Spanish Operations and Board Member of the Madrid Stock Exchange. He joined Morgan Stanley in London in 1987. Previously, he served as Executive Director of First Chicago Ltd in London, and prior to that, he worked at the Latin American Department of Morgan Guaranty Trust Co in New York. He started his professional career in Abengoa, where he joined in 1977. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic and Business Sciences, both from Universidad de Sevilla and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Columbia University in 1982.

Steven Mayer Mr. Steven F. Mayer serves as Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. He also serves as Managing Director of Cerberus California LLC and Board Member of BlueLinx Holdings Inc, DecisionOne Corporation, LNR Property Holdings Ltd and Spyglass Entertainment LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Princeton University and a Juris Doctor degree in Law from the Harvard School of Law.

Carina Szpilka Lazaro Ms. Carina Szpilka Lazaro serves as Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. since May 29, 2015. She began her professional career in the financial sector working at Banco Santander and Argentaria (now part of BBVA). In 1998 she was part of the team that founded ING Direct in Spain, where she occupied the position of CEO from 2010 to 2013, having previously occupied said position in ING Direct France from 2008 to 2010. She is currently an independent director at Abanca and a member of the Advisory Board of Reparalia and of Oracle España. Since the beginning of 2014 she has been vice-president of UNICEF in Spain. She is also a member of the Professional Board of ESADE. In 2011 she was given the "Female Executive of the Year" award by the Spanish Federation of Female Directors, Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs (Federación Española de Mujeres Directivas - FEDEPE). She holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid (ICADE) and an Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from the Instituto de Empresa.

Anna Veiga Lluch Ms. Anna Veiga Lluch serves as Independent Director of Grifols, S.A. since December 9, 2008. In the past, she acted as Director of the Reproductive Medicine Department of Instituto Universitario Dexeus, from 1982 to 2004, Coordinator of the Special Interest Group in Stem Cells of the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology, from 2005 to 2008; Scientific Coordinator of the European Project of European Human Ennyonic Stem Cell Registry, from 2002 to 2010 President of Association Espanola para el Estudio de la Biologia de la Reproduccion, from 1993 to 2003, Member of the Executive Committee of Alpha Scientists in Reproductive Medicine from 1998 to 2002, Member of the Consultants Committee for Bioethics at the Health Department of Cataluna, and Member of the Executive Committee of the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology, among others. Since 2005, she has been Member of the Consultants Committee of the European Assisted Conception Consortium, and since 2008, she has served as Member of the International Committee of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR). In addition, she is Member of the Patronage of Fundacion IrsiCaixa, Banc de Sang i Teixits and Circulo de Economica. She graduated in Biology and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Biology from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona in 1991.