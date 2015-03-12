Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)
GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs440.15
Rs440.15
Open
Rs440.30
Rs440.30
Day's High
Rs440.30
Rs440.30
Day's Low
Rs431.40
Rs431.40
Volume
2,842
2,842
Avg. Vol
29,310
29,310
52-wk High
Rs454.85
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradip Shah
|62
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Deepak Chindarkar
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Visweswaran
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anand Mahajan
|62
|1991
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Joseph Pereira
|2008
|Executive Director - Human Resources & Corporate Services
|
Laurent Guillot
|48
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Marie Chupin
|57
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jean-Pierre Floris
|68
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
|
Patrick Millot
|48
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mikhil Narang
|34
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Keki Elavia
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shivanand Salgaocar
|59
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Anand Raj
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pradip Shah
|Mr. Pradip P. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Grindwell Norton Limited, with effect from July 26, 2012. He has done his MBA from Harvard University, USA. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and of Cost Accountants of India. He was the founder Managing Director of CRISIL. Mr. Shah is currently the Chairman of a corporate finance and private equity advisory company. He serves on the Boards of various other reputed companies in India. Mr. P. Shah does not hold any equity shares of Grindwell Norton Limited.
|
Deepak Chindarkar
|Mr. Deepak Chindarkar is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
|
K. Visweswaran
|Mr. K. Visweswaran is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Grindwell Norton Limited.
|
Anand Mahajan
|Mr. Anand Y. Mahajan is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from Cornell University, USA. He joined the Company in the year 1983, became a Director in 1988 and has been the Managing Director of the Company since 1991. He has knowledge and experience of the working of the Company and under his leadership the Company has grown in size and profitability. He is also a member of the Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee of the Company.
|
Joseph Pereira
|Mr. Joseph Pereira is the Executive Director - Human Resources & Corporate Services of Grindwell Norton Limited.
|
Laurent Guillot
|Mr. Laurent Guillot has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponte et Chaussees with a post graduate degree. He was appointed Vice President of Construction Abrasives in 2004.
|
Marie Chupin
|Ms. Marie Armelle Chupin is Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. She has done her Masters in Business Law and Labour Law. She joined CSG in 1979 and has experience in the legal field. Presently she is the Vice President – Legal Affairs for the HPM sector of CSG.
|
Jean-Pierre Floris
|Mr. Jean-Pierre Floris is the Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He is graduated as an engineer from the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Paris and Master’s degree in Economic Systems Planning from Stanford University. He joined CSG in 1996 and has experience in various fields. Currently he is the President of the Innovative Material Sector of CSG and Senior Vice-President of CSG. He is a Director on the Board of Saint-Gobain Glass India Limited.
|
Patrick Millot
|Mr. Patrick Millot is Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds a Degree in Engineering. He joined Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CSG) in 1996 and has gained experience in various fields. Presently, he is the President of the Ceramics Material division which is a part of the High Performance Materials (HPM) sector of CSG. Mr. P. Millot does not hold any equity share in Grindwell Norton Ltd.
|
Mikhil Narang
|Mr. Mikhil Malvinder Narang is the Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University and has done his MBA from INSEAD, France. He has work experience of over eight years. Currently, he is Sales Director (Asia-Pacific) for IMERYS, involved in Industrial minerals.
|
Keki Elavia
|Mr. Keki M. Elavia is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds B.Com. (Hons), FCA, CFE. He retired as a Senior Partner of M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry – Chartered Accountants in 2009, after an association of more than 40 years. He serves on the Boards of various companies in India. Mr. Elavia does not hold any equity shares of the Company.
|
Shivanand Salgaocar
|Mr. Shivanand Salgaocar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds a degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and has done his Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Presently, he is the Managing Director of V. M. Salgaocar Group of Companies, which has interests in mining, processing and export of iron ore, shipping, real estate etc. Mr. S. Salgaocar does not hold any equity shares of Grindwell Norton Limited.
|
Anand Raj
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pradip Shah
|1,063,000
|
Deepak Chindarkar
|11,087,000
|
K. Visweswaran
|4,335,000
|
Anand Mahajan
|41,149,000
|
Joseph Pereira
|3,626,000
|
Laurent Guillot
|--
|
Marie Chupin
|--
|
Jean-Pierre Floris
|--
|
Patrick Millot
|--
|
Mikhil Narang
|--
|
Keki Elavia
|--
|
Shivanand Salgaocar
|--
|
Anand Raj
|--
As Of 12 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pradip Shah
|0
|0
|
Deepak Chindarkar
|0
|0
|
K. Visweswaran
|0
|0
|
Anand Mahajan
|0
|0
|
Joseph Pereira
|0
|0
|
Laurent Guillot
|0
|0
|
Marie Chupin
|0
|0
|
Jean-Pierre Floris
|0
|0
|
Patrick Millot
|0
|0
|
Mikhil Narang
|0
|0
|
Keki Elavia
|0
|0
|
Shivanand Salgaocar
|0
|0
|
Anand Raj
|0
|0