Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)

Name Description

K. Bangur Mr. K. K. Bangur is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Graphite India Limited. He is a Chairman of the Company is an industrialist of repute. He has been exposed to business and industry at an early age and has more than 25 years of experience in managing the affairs of companies and its business activities. He has been a director of the Company since July 1988 and Chairman since July 1993. He is a past President of All India Organization of Employers (AIOE) and Member, Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) and a past Chairman of Council of Indian Employers (CIE).

M. Gadgil Mr. M. B. Gadgil is Executive Director of Graphite India Limited. He is a qualified engineer and has completed business management studies. He has been with the Company since 1978 and has a rich experience in the graphite electrode industry.

Shalini Kamath Mrs. Shalini Kamath has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, effective November 18, 2015. Mrs. Shalini Kamath is a MBA graduate from Edinburgh Business trained at Harvard Business School in “Change and Transformation’. Global leadership program and a Certified and practicing ‘CEO Coach. decades of work experience in three distinct fields Human Resources, and Social & Community Development. She is a member of the HR Western Sub-Committee of Confederation of Indian and a member of the HR Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & In Mrs. Kamath is an Independent Director on the Board of Gujarat Borosil Ltd. Advisory Board on TRRAI*N (Trust of Retailers and Retail Associates of India). Chairperson for FICCI Women on Corporate Boards Mentoring program. School, UK. She has been She is an alumni of CSC She has close to three Business Development Industry (CU), dustry (BCCI). and is on the She is also the Chairperson for FICCI Women on Corporate Boards Mentoring program.

Pradip Khaitan Shri. Pradip Kumar Khaitan is Non-Executive Director of GRAPHITE INDIA LIMITED. He holds B.Com, L.L.B., Attorney-at-Law (Bell Chambers Gold Medalist). He is currently the partner of Messrs. Khaitan & Co, Advocates. He specializes in the areas of commercial, corporate and tax law, in addition to arbitration, joint ventures, merger & acquisition, restructuring and de-mergers. He is the member of the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of West Bengal, the Incorporated Law Society, Calcutta and the Indian Council of Arbitration, New Delhi. He also has the trusteeship of educational and charitable institutions to his credit.

J. Curravala Mr. J. D. Curravala is Non-Executive Independent Director of Graphite India Limited. He qualified Chartered Accountant and a graduate having wide experience in Finance, Administration, Corporate Management and Business Operations.

N. Damani Mr. N. S. Damani is Independent Non-Executive Director of Graphite India Limited. He is an industrialist and presently Chairman & Managing Director of Simplex Reality Limited. He is a Bachelor of Science from University of Mumbai and has completed business management studies. He has around 40 years experience in business and industry.

Aditya Lodha Mr. Aditya Vikram Lodha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Graphite India Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and is the Country Managing Partner of Lodha & Co. He has over 27 years of experience in providing advisory services to a diverse client base across a wide spectrum of industries. He has handled various consultancy assignments in fields of corporate restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, business strategy etc. He has also assisted large Indian corporates to raise resources from the overseas capital markets and also advises many clients on market investments. Mr Lodha served as the President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata twice i.e. in 1998-99 and in 2001-02 in its 75th year (Platinum Jubilee Year) as well as served as the Chairman of its Banking and Finance Committee. He has also served as a Member of The National Council of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and was National Committee Chairman of its Accounting Standards & Corporate Disclosures and Tax Committees. He served as a member of the High Level Naresh Chandra Committee for corporate audit and governance, appointed by the Government of India, Governing Body of Indian Council of Arbitration, Governing Council of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Bangalore, Peer Review Board of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Industrial Development Bank of India’s Eastern Regional Advisory Board, State Advisory Board on Investment Promotion in Tripura and is the Hon. Secretary of the Alumnorum Societas, the old boys association of St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata.

R. Srinivasan Dr. R. Srinivasan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Graphite India Limited. He has more than 40 years of experience in the banking industry. He holds a Doctorate in Banking from Bombay University and is an Associate & Fellow of Indian Institute of Banking & Finance. He held various positions in banks and finally as Chairman and Managing Director of New Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India. He has been a director of the Company since October 1993. He was Chairman of Indian Banks Association for several years, a director of IDBI, Discount & Finance House of India, New India Assurance Co. Ltd. & ECGC. He was also on various high level Committees constituted by RBI.