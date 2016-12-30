Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)

Name Description

Michael Forsayeth Mr. Michael Forsayeth is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Forsayeth has been Granite’s Chief Executive Officer since March 31, 2016 and a director and trustee since January 19, 2016. From September 10, 2015 to March 31, 2016, Mr. Forsayeth served as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and from August 12, 2011 to September 12, 2016, he served as Granite’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, from June 2007 to July 2011, Mr. Forsayeth was Chief Financial Officer of Intrawest. Mr. Forsayeth has been a director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. since November 2014. Over the course of his 35 plus-year career, Mr. Forsayeth has held CFO and senior executive financial and operating positions in several large public and private real estate, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing and financial companies. Mr. Forsayeth is a CPA, CA and spent nine years with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in various areas including the audit practice and the insolvency group, and on a secondment in their London, England office.

Ilias Konstantopoulos Mr. Ilias Konstantopoulos is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He brings a diverse and global background that includes over 20 years of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets expertise as well as extensive experience in real estate. Previously, Mr. Konstantopoulos served as Managing Partner at Brookfield Financial and Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets and worked for several years at Ernst & Young where he earned his Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant, CA, and United States Certified Public Accountant, CPA, designations. Mr. Konstantopoulos graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration and is a Professional Engineer.

John De Aragon Mr. John De Aragon is Chief Operating Officer, Co-Head Global Real Estate of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. De Aragon is responsible for all aspects of Granite’s global real estate platform including property operations and investments. He is also responsible for Granite’s 3rd party joint venture relationships. Mr. De Aragon has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, covering real estate investment, property development and asset management throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. His experience covers a wide range of real estate sectors (industrial, office and retail), markets, investors and operating companies. Mr. De Aragon has held senior management positions at Fortress Investment Group, Bentall Kennedy and CIBC Development Corp. Mr. De Aragon graduated from the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Arts in Management Economics.

Lorne Kumer Mr. Lorne Kumer is Executive Vice-President - Co-Head Global Real Estate of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Kumer oversees all aspects of Granite property operations related to Granite’s global real estate platform including asset management, acquisitions, dispositions, and development. He is also responsible for the global Magna International relationship. Mr. Kumer has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry working for both public and private development companies. His experience includes property development, leasing, land planning and construction. For over 15 years, Mr. Kumer has worked for Granite and Magna in various roles including the management of Granite’s North American income-producing properties portfolio. Prior to joining Granite, Mr. Kumer held senior positions in the real estate industry including Vice President at C. Hunter Real Estate Corporation in Toronto and Vice President with Peregrine Hunter Properties Ltd. Mr. Kumer holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), business administration, from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Stefan Wierzbinski Mr. Stefan Wierzbinski is a Executive Vice President - Europe of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. He is responsible for executing Granite’s strategic initiatives in Europe as it relates to acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing and management of Granite’s European real estate portfolio. He is also responsible for the European Magna relationship and for the administration of the European subsidiaries, office and operations. He joined Granite in 2001. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. Wierzbinski worked with Arthur Andersen in Vienna, Austria as a tax consultant and auditor in several industries, including construction and real estate. Mr. Wierzbinski holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Business Administration in Vienna, Austria.

Donald Clow Mr. Donald E. Clow is Trustee of the Company. Mr. Clow has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crombie REIT, a Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust that owns and operates shopping centres, freestanding grocery stores and office buildings with an enterprise value of approximately $4.75 billion, since 2009. Prior to joining Crombie REIT, Mr. Clow was the President of ECL Developments Limited, a real estate development subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (“Empire”). Prior to joining Empire, he was the President of Southwest Properties, an entrepreneurial real estate developer and owner of commercial and residential property. Mr. Clow serves on the Board of Governors of Acadia University, the Board of Directors for REALpac, the BOMA National Advisory Board and the ICSC Foundation Canada. Mr. Clow earned his CA designation with KPMG and was designated a Fellow Chartered Accountant in 2002. He is a recent graduate of the YPO President’s Program in Leadership at the Harvard Business School and is a member of World Presidents’ Organization.