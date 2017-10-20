Gruma SAB de CV (GRUMAB.MX)

Name Description

Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno Mr. Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company's Board 21 years ago. He is Alternate Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte and Chairman of the Board of Car Amigo USA. He has also held several positions in GRUMA, including Chief Executive Officer of Special Projects of Gruma Corporation, President of Azteca Milling, Vice President of Central and Eastern Regions of Mission Foods, President and Vice President of Sales of Azteca Milling, Chief Executive Officer of GIMSA and Gruma Asia & Oceania. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Regiomontana, Monterrey and Masters of Business Administration degree from University of California San Diego.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Hank Gonzalez serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He is also Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Hermes. He is also Director of Grupo Hermes, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and Chairman of the Board of Cerrey. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Casa de Bolsa Interacciones, Banco Interacciones and Automotriz Hermer. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Raul Cavazos Morales Mr. Raul Cavazos Morales serves as Corporate Director of Finance and Planning of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was appointed Corporate Director of Treasury in 2011. He held several finance positions within GRUMA, including Chief Treasury Officer and Vice President of Corporate Treasury.

Felipe Antonio Rubio Lamas Mr. Felipe Antonio Rubio Lamas serves as Chief Technology Officer of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. He has occupied several managerial and Senior Vice President positions within Gruma Corporation related to manufacturing processes, engineering, design, and construction of production facilities.

Homero Huerta Moreno Mr. Homero Huerta Moreno serves as Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held several positions within GRUMA including Corporate Internal Audit Vice President, Management Information Systems Vice President, Controller Vice President of Gruma Corporation and Finance and Administrative Vice President of Gruma Venezuela.

Salvador Vargas Guajardo Mr. Salvador Vargas Guajardo serves as Secretary of the Board and General Counsel of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also held Positions at Grupo Alfa, Protexa and Proeza, Senior Partner of two law firms, including Margáin-Rojas-González-Vargas-De la Garza y Asociados. He has been working in the company for 20 years.

Francisco Martinez Saldivar Mr. Francisco Martinez Saldivar serves as Corporate Director of Supply of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has experience as National Manager of Corn Procurement and Vice President of Corn Procurement at Azteca Milling; Vice President of Corn Procurement in the US, Mexico, Central America, Asia and Oceania.

Eduardo Livas Cantu Mr. Eduardo Livas Cantu serves as Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He has held this post from 1987 to 2005. He is Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Financiero Banorte e Industrias Alen. He has been Business consultant in different companies, several positions in GRUMA, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Gruma Corporation. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Texas.

Gabriel A. Carrillo Medina Mr. Gabriel A. Carrillo Medina serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. He is President and shareholder of Mail Rey and Detecno and President of Asociación de Casas de Bolsa de Nuevo León and Club Deportivo San Agustín, several positions within Interacciones Casa de Bolsa, including Chief Financial Officer. He is also the Director of GIMSA.

Everardo Elizondo Almaguer Mr. Everardo Elizondo Almaguer serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He is a Economics Professor at EGAP/ITESM and regular columnist of the Reforma/El Norte. He is Director of GIMSA, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Compañía Minera Autlán, San Luis Corporación, Grupo Senda, Fibra Inn, Advisory Council of Coca-Cola/KOF and External Advisory Council of the UANL. He has also been Deputy Director of Banco de México, Economic Studies Director of Grupo Financiero Bancomer and Economic Studies Director of Grupo Industrial Alfa. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Jesus Oswaldo Garza Martinez Mr. Jesus Oswaldo Garza Martinez serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He acts as Advisor to CEO of Grupo Financiero Afirme and Financial Consultant, Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, Casa de Bolsa Banorte, Banorte-IXE Tarjetas, Seguros Banorte and Afore XXI Banorte, President of Centro Bancario del Estado de Nuevo León, Regional Director of Banco de México, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Mercantil del Norte and several executive positions at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya, Casa de Bolsa Probursa and Valores Finamex.

Thomas Heather Rodriguez Mr. Thomas S. Heather Rodriguez serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2013. He acts Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is also Partner of Heather & Heather, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Grupo Bimbo. He has been Director and Administrator of Satélites Mexicanos, Director of JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo. Forty years of professional independent practice, Director of Grupo Financiero Scotiabank, JP Morgan, Bank of America México, Hoteles Nikko and Grupo Modelo; Collaborator in the Ethics and Law Committees of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial and arbitrator in international courts.

Javier Martinez-Abrego Gomez Mr. Javier Martinez-Abrego Gomez serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. April 2015. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Motomex and Chairman of Grupo Motomex.

Alberto Santos Boesch Mr. Alberto Santos Boesch serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2013. He Chairman of the Board of Empresas Santos, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenios Santos, Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Tres Vidas Acapulco and Regidor of San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León. Director of Axtel, Interpuerto Monterrey, Instituto Nuevo Amanecer, En Nuestras Manos, Red de Filantropía de Egresados y Amigos del Tec, DIF de Nuevo León,Museo Nacional de Energía y Tecnología, Comité de Desarrollo del Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Comité del Consejo Consultivo de la Facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Administración Pública de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Unidos por el Arte contra el Cáncer Infantil and Renace. He has been President of Aeropuerto del Norte, Director of Arena Monterrey and Chief Executive Officer of Mundo Deadeveras.

Javier Velez Bautista Mr. Javier Velez Bautista serves as Independent Director of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of GIMSA and Financiamiento Progresemos. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Value Link and Nacional Monte de Piedad, as well as Corporate Director of Finances and Alternate Executive Director of GRUMA and Director of Projects of Booz Allen Hamilton.