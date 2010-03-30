Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

Name Description

Vayu Garware Mr. Vayu R. Garware serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the company effective November 07, 2011 and Managing Director of the company effective November 07, 2011. Mr. Garware is a Graduate cum Laude in B.Sc. Economics (with specialization in Finance) from Wharton Business School of University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A., and has been a Whole-time Director of the company for the last 15 years.

Diya Ibanez Ms. Diya Garware Ibanez serves as Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited.

S. Kulkarni Mr. S. P. Kulkarni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Pune University and Master degree on Management Studies from Bombay University in first class with distinction. Mr. Kulkarni joined Garware Nylon Limited as a Management Trainee in the year 1973 and rose to the position of Executive Director. Later, Mr. Kulkarni also worked as a Head of Exports and Projects Group of Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. Since September 2001, Mr. Kulkarni has been the Whole-time Director of Garware Elastomerics Limited. He is also a Director of Gartex Industries Limited and Deshmukh & Co. (Publishers) Private Limited. During his professional career of over 34 years, Mr. Kulkarni has been involved in various functional areas such as general management, accounts and finance, marketing, exports, diversification and expanion projects, manufacturing, engineering, commercial etc.