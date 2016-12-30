Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Name Description

Lloyd Blankfein Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Blankfein is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (June 2006 – Present), President and Chief Operating Officer (January 2004 – June 2006), Vice Chairman with management responsibility for Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) and Equities Divisions (April 2002 – January 2004), Co-head of FICC (1997 – April 2002) and Head and/or Co-head of the Currency and Commodities Division (1994 – 1997). He has been the Member of Dean’s Advisory Board, Harvard Law School and served as a Member of Dean’s Council, Harvard University. He is Member of Advisory Board, Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and Member of Board of Overseers, Weill Medical College Cornell University and Member of Board of Directors, Partnership for New York City.

Harvey Schwartz Mr. Harvey M. Schwartz is President, Chief Financial Officer, Co-Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Schwartz joined Goldman Sachs as a vice president in 1997, became a managing director in 1999 and partner in 2002. Prior to becoming global co-head of the Securities Division in 2008, he was global head of Securities Division Sales, where he helped oversee the Division’s relationships with clients including corporations, asset managers and institutions. Before that, he was co-head of the Americas Financing Group within Investment Banking, which centralizes financing-related advice, origination and execution for clients.

Richard Gnodde Mr. Richard J. Gnodde is Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Gnodde has been co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International since 2006 and co-head of the Investment Banking Division since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in London in 1987, eventually leading the investment banking effort in the United Kingdom. He was appointed co-head of the Investment Banking Division in Japan in 1997, became president of Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. and co-head of Investment Banking in Asia in 1999 before moving to Hong Kong that same year to become president of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC until 2005 when he returned to London. Mr. Gnodde was named managing director in 1996 and partner in 1998.

Pablo Salame Mr. Pablo J. Salame is Vice Chairman of the Board of the company January 1, 2017. Mr. Salame joined Goldman Sachs in New York in 1996 and became co-head of the Global Emerging Markets Debt Group in 2000. In 2002, he held leadership positions in Global Credit and European Equities in London. He assumed the role of Global Co-Head of the Securities Division in 2008 and returned to New York in 2011. He was named managing director in 1999 and partner in 2000.

R. Martin Chavez Mr. R. Martin Chavez is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company effective May 1, 2017. He first joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 in the J. Aron Currency and Commodities Division, where he worked as a Senior Energy Strat until 1997. He returned to the firm as a managing director in Investment Banking Division Strats in 2005 and was named partner in 2006. Prior to assuming the role of Chief Information Officer, Mr. Chavez was global co-chief operating officer of the Equities Franchise and before that he was global co-head of Securities Division Strats.

Gregory Palm Mr. Gregory K. Palm is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Co-Head - Legal Department of the Company. Mr. Palm has been an Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs since May 1999, and the Company's General Counsel and head or co-head of the Legal Department since May 1992.

Edith Cooper Ms. Edith W. Cooper is Executive Vice President, Global Head - Human Capital Management of the Company. Ms. Cooper has been an Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs since April 2011 and the company's Global Head of Human Capital Management since March 2008. From 2002 to 2008, Ms. Cooper served in various positions at the firm, including sales management within the Securities Division. In 2002, she was responsible for the firm’s Futures business and, prior to that, she was co-head of the commodities business in Europe and Asia.

John Rogers Mr. John F. W. Rogers is Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Rogers has been an Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs since April 2011 and Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Board of Directors of Goldman Sachs since November 2001. Mr. Rogers joined the firm in 1994 in the Fixed Income division and served in various positions from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he was a senior fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University, having served as Under Secretary of State for Management at the U.S. Department of State from 1991 to 1993. From 1988 to 1991, he was Executive Vice President of the Oliver Carr Company and, prior to that, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury from 1985 to 1987 and Assistant to the President for Management and Administration from 1981 to 1985. Mr. Rogers is chairman of the boards of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and Goldman Sachs Gives.

Adebayo Ogunlesi Mr. Adebayo O. Ogunlesi is an Lead Independent Director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Since July 24, 2014. Mr. Ogunlesi is Chairman and Managing Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm that invests worldwide in infrastructure assets in the energy, transport and water and waste industry sectors (July 2006 – Present). Credit Suisse, a financial services company : Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Client Officer (2004 – 2006), Member of Executive Board and Management Committee (2002 – 2006), Head of Global Investment Banking Department (2002 – 2004), Head of Global Energy Group (1997 – 2002), Various positions (1983 – 1993). Attorney, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, a law firm headquartered in New York (1981 – 1983). His Other Professional Experience and Community Involvement: Chairman, Africa Finance Corporation, Member of Board of Trustees, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Member of National Board of Directors, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., Member of Advisory Board, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Member of Board of Directors, Partnership for New York City Fund, Member of Board of Directors, Americans for Oxford, Law Clerk to the Honorable Thurgood Marshall, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court (1980-1981). He is a graduate of Oxford University, Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School.

David Viniar Mr. David A. Viniar is Director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., effective January 31, 2013. He served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (May 1999 – January 2013), Head of Operations, Technology, Finance and Services Division (December 2002 – January 2013), Head of the Finance Division and Co-head of Credit Risk Management and Advisory and Firmwide Risk (December 2001 – December 2002), Co-head of Operations, Finance and Resources (March 1999 – December 2001). He is the Former Trustee, Union College.

M. Michele Burns Ms. M. Michele Burns is an Independent Director of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Since October 27, 2011. Ms. Burns has been Chief Executive Officer, Retirement Policy Center, sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), Center focuses on retirement public policy issues (October 2011 – Present) and Center Fellow and Strategic Advisor, Stanford University Center on Longevity (August 2012 – Present). She was been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mercer LLC. Chief Financial Officer, MMC, a global professional services and consulting firm (March 2006 – September 2006) and Chief Financial Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer and Executive Vice President, Mirant Corporation, a competitive energy company (May 2004 – January 2006). She also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Delta Air Lines, Inc., an air carrier, which filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in September 2005 (including various other positions, 1999 – April 2004) and Senior Partner and Leader, Southern Regional Tax Practice, Arthur Andersen LLP, an accounting firm (including various other positions, 1981 – 1999). She served as an Board member and Treasurer, Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Mark Flaherty Mr. Mark A. Flaherty is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Flaherty is retired from Wellington Management Company, an investment management company, where he served as vice chairman from 2011 to 2012, director of global investment services from 2002 to 2012 and partner and senior vice president from 2001 to 2012. Prior to joining Wellington, from 1991 to 1999 Mr. Flaherty worked at Standish, Ayer and Wood, an investment management company, serving variously over the course of his tenure as a director of equity trading, a partner and an executive committee member, and from 1987 to 1991 Mr. Flaherty served as director of equity trading at Aetna, a diversified healthcare benefit company. Mr. Flaherty is a member of the boards of trustees of Providence College and The Newman School. Mr. Flaherty is a graduate of Providence College.

William George Mr. William W. George is an Independent Director of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. He was been Professor of Management Practice, Harvard Business School (January 2004 – Present). He has served for Medtronic, Inc as Chairman (April 1996 – April 2002), Chief Executive Officer (May 1991 – May 2001) and President & Chief Operating Officer (1989 – 1991). He has been Executive Vice President, Honeywell International Inc., a diversified technology and manufacturing company (1978 – 1989) and President, Litton Microwave Cooking; Vice President, Litton Industries, a diversified manufacturing company (1969 – 1978). His other Professional Experience and Community Involvement includes Former Professor of Leadership and Governance, International Institute for Management Development, Former Visiting Professor of Technology Management, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Former Executive-in-Residence, Yale School of Management, Board member, World Economic Forum USA, Board member, Guthrie Theater and Trustee, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

James Johnson Mr. James A. Johnson is an Independent Director of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. He has been Vice Chairman, Perseus L.L.C., a merchant banking and private equity firm (April 2001 – June 2012). Fannie Mae - Chairman of the Executive Committee (1999), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (February 1991 – 1998), Vice Chairman (1990 – February 1991). He served as Chairman Emeritus, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and as an Member of Council on Foreign Relations, Member of American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Member and Treasurer, American Friends of Bilderberg, Chairman Emeritus and Executive Committee Member, The Brookings Institution, Council Member, Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, Chair, Advisory Council, Stanford University Center on Longevity.

Ellen Kullman Ms. Ellen J. Kullman serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kullman retired as Chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in 2015, having served in those roles since 2009. In addition to serving as Chair and CEO, Ms. Kullman served in various other leadership roles during her over 25-year career at DuPont, including as President during 2008 and as an Executive Vice President between 2006 and 2008. Ms. Kullman joined DuPont in 1988. Ms. Kullman is currently on the Boards of Dell Technologies, Amgen Inc. and United Technologies Corporation. She serves as a trustee of Northwestern University, a member of the Board of Overseers of the Tufts University School of Engineering, and a member of the Business Council and of the National Academy of Engineering. She is a graduate of Tufts University, and received an MBA from Northwestern University.

Lakshmi Mittal Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal is an Independent Director of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (May 2008 – Present) and President and Chief Executive Officer (November 2006 – May 2008) for ArcelorMittal S.A., a steel company. He has also been the Chief Executive Officer, Mittal Steel Company N.V. (formerly the LNM Group) (1976 – November 2006). He has been the Member of International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, Advisory Board, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Board of Trustees, Cleveland Clinic, Member, Executive Committee, World Steel Association and Executive Board, Indian School of Business.

Peter Oppenheimer Mr. Peter Oppenheimer is an Independent Director of the Company. He is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Apple, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of electronic devices and related software services. Prior becoming Chief Financial Officer at Apple, he was Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller from 2002 to 2004, and prior to that, from 1996 to 2002, he served first as Senior Director of Finance and Controller for the Americas, then as Vice President and Controller of Worldwide Sales and later as Vice President and Corporate Controller. Before joining Apple, from 1992 to 1996, Mr. Oppenheimer was the Divisional Chief Financial Officer of Finance, MIS, Administration and Equipment Leasing Portfolio at Automatic Data Processing, Inc., a leading provider of human capital management and integrated computing solutions, and prior to that, from 1988 to 1992, he was a consultant within the Information Technology Practice at Coopers & Lybrand, LLP. Mr. Oppenheimer is a member of the boards of the California Polytechnic State University Foundation and of the Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton, California. He is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, and received an MBA from the University of Santa Clara.