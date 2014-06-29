Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

Name Description

Jeff Moody Mr. Jeff Moody is President, Chief Executive Officer of the Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He was Executive Vice President - Investments & Client Service of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He is a member of the Company’s Asset Mix team, and is a registered Portfolio Manager. Mr. Moody received a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in economics from the University of Western Ontario. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff in 2001, Mr. Moody was a Managing Partner with Gryphon Investment Counsel where he was involved in the management of $2.6 billion of pension and endowment assets. Mr. Moody has held a number of senior investment industry positions both in Canada and London, England.

David Morris Mr. David Roy Morris is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Morris received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Town. He has also earned his Chartered Accountant (CA) designation. Mr. Morris began his finance and operations experience in the investment management industry in 1991. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff in 2010, Mr. Morris was a Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer with Sceptre Investment Counsel Limited. Mr. Morris has also served as Chief Financial Officer for O’Donnell Capital Group and O’Donnell Investment Management Corporation. Prior to entering the investment management industry Mr. Morris worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Toronto and Deloitte in London, England.

James Bantis Mr. Jim D. Bantis serves Executive Vice President - Risk Management & Client Service of the Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He was Senior Vice President - Risk Management of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He is a member of the Firm’s Asset Mix team and a registered Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bantis received a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Commerce, from the University of Toronto. Mr. Bantis earned his Chartered Accountant (CA) designation with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers). Mr. Bantis has over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff in 2010, Mr. Bantis spent 10 years at Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) as both the Director of the Canadian Equity Research team and a Equity Research Analyst. Prior thereto, Mr. Bantis held senior positions at both UBS Securities Canada and TD Bank Financial Group.

Antony Solomon Mr. Antony Solomon serves Executive Vice President - Investments of the Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He was Vice President & Strategist, Alternative Investments of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Solomon is also a member of the Firm’s Asset Mix team. Prior to joining Gluskin Sheff in 2011, Mr. Solomon held senior positions with TD Securities, as a Managing Director both in the Debt Capital Markets and Strategic Acquisitions areas, and with Merrill Lynch Canada, where his last position was as Co-President. Mr. Solomon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in economics from McGill University, and a Masters of Business Administration degree majoring in finance from Boston University.

Herbert Solway Mr. Herbert Solway is an Lead Independent Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Solway is a Director of Gluskin Sheff, having served in this role since the Offering in May 2006. Mr. Solway is Counsel at Goodmans LLP. Mr. Solway was a founding director of Sun Media Corporation, as well as a director of John Labatt Ltd. and Chairman of the Toronto Blue Jays. Mr. Solway received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto.

Paul Beeston Mr. Paul Beeston is an Independent Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Beeston is a Director of Gluskin Sheff, having served since his nomination to the Board at the November 2009 AGM. Mr. Beeston is the Chief Executive Officer of The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club, where he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the baseball club and the Rogers Centre. From 1997 to 2002, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Major League Baseball. He has also served as President of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club. He has held senior offices with the Toronto Blue Jays since 1976, including President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Beeston serves on the Boards of Loblaws and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mr. Beeston is a Member of the Order of Canada, Canada’s highest civilian honour. Mr. Beeston holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science and a Honourary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario, a Honourary Doctor of Social Sciences from Niagara University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Ann Davis Ms. Ann Davis has been appointed as Independent Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., with effect from 9 December 2014. After a 37-year career at KPMG LLP, Ms. Davis retired from KPMG in 2013. She was a partner in the audit practice for over 25 years with a specialization in the financial services sector, where she served as the lead audit engagement partner for some of the firm's largest financial services clients. Ms. Davis serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Women's College Hospital Foundation, and as Director and Chair of the Audit Committees of Callidus Capital Corporation and the Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company. Ms. Davis became a Chartered Accountant in 1979 and was elected a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario in 1997. She graduated from Queen's University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree.

Wilfred Gobert Mr. Wilfred A. Gobert is an Independent Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Gobert is a retired Principal and Vice-Chairman of Peters & Co., a Calgarybased independent investment firm specializing in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Mr. Gobert was the Managing Director, Research from 1979 to 2002, at which time he was named Vice-Chairman. Mr. Gobert serves on the Boards of Directors of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, one of Canada’s largest energy producers, Aston Hill Energy General Partner 2011 Inc., Manitok Energy Inc. and Trilogy Energy Corp., and is a Senior Fellow with The Fraser Institute. Mr. Gobert received an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Windsor, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from McMaster University. Mr. Gobert holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Stephen Halperin Mr. Stephen Halperin is Independent Director of the Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. He is a partner, a member of the Executive Committee and co-chair of the Corporate Securities Practice Group at Goodmans LLP. Mr. Halperin has served on several public company boards of directors, and is currently a director of Cott Corporation. Mr. Halperin is a member of the Board of Governors of McGill University and serves on the Audit Committee of that Board. He is also a governor of Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, and a member of the Hospital’s Resources Committee. He holds degrees in Civil and Common Law from McGill University, and is a member of the bars of Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

Nancy Lockhart Ms. Nancy H. O. Lockhart is Independent Director of the Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Ms. Lockhart is a corporate director and for 18 years was the Chief Administrative Officer of Frum Development Group. She is a former Vice President of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. Ms. Lockhart is a director of Loblaw Companies Limited, a director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, a director of The Canada Merit Scholarship Foundation, a member of the Sotheby’s Canada Advisory Board and the non-faculty representative of The Connaught Committee at The University of Toronto. She is a former trustee of Retirement Residences REIT, a former director of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, a former Chair of the Ontario Science Centre, former President of the Canadian Club of Toronto, a former Chair of the Canadian Film Centre and a former director of The Stratford Chef’s School. Ms. Lockhart holds the ICD.d designation from The Institute of Corporate Directors. She was awarded The Order of Ontario in 2006 and the Queens Golden Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Pierre-Andre Themens Mr. Pierre-Andre Themens is Independent Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Mr. Themens is a Director of Gluskin Sheff, having served in this role since the Offering in May 2006. Mr. Themens is Co-Managing Partner of the law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, of which he has been a member since 1977. Mr. Themens serves as a Trustee of the Phyllis Lambert Trust, The Phyllis Bronfman Foundation and The Claridge Foundation. Mr. Themens also serves as a Trustee and Vice-Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Centre for Architecture. Mr. Themens also serves as Director of La Fondation Metropolis bleu/Blue Metropolis Foundation and Fondation Jeanne Sauvé/Jeanne Sauvé Foundation. Mr. Themens received a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Université de Montréal.