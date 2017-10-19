Edition:
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs137.00
Open
Rs137.40
Day's High
Rs139.30
Day's Low
Rs136.20
Volume
1,361,278
Avg. Vol
2,271,659
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

J. Singh

2016 Chairman of the Board

V. Nanavaty

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

F. Dayamakumar

2015 Senior Vice President - Marketing - IP

D. Dave

2015 Senior Vice President - Sikka Unit

Neelam Mishra

2015 Senior Vice President

Y. Singh

2015 Senior Vice President - Operation, Design, Maint, S&FS, ADC&FU

S. Yadav

2015 Senior Vice President - Agri Business

Vishvesh Vachhrajani

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

A. Tiwari

2016 Managing Director, Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat

Sujit Gulati

2016 Director

Anil Mukim

2016 Director

Geeta Goradia

2014 Additional Independent Director

Divyabhash Anjaria

69 2006 Independent Non-Executive Director

Vasant Gandhi

61 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vijai Kapoor

77 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ajay Shah

49 2006 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

J. Singh

V. Nanavaty

Shri. V. D. Nanavaty is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. He was General Manager - Finance of the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.

F. Dayamakumar

D. Dave

Neelam Mishra

Y. Singh

S. Yadav

Vishvesh Vachhrajani

A. Tiwari

Shri. A. M. Tiwari, IAS has been appointed as Managing Director, Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat of the Company, with effect from February 18, 2016.

Sujit Gulati

Anil Mukim

Geeta Goradia

Divyabhash Anjaria

Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds B.Com., MBA (Finance) IIM, Ahmedabad. He has experience in the financial sector viz. Capital Markets, Banking in India and Overseas, Corporate Finance & Management and Commodity Markets. He is Director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd.

Vasant Gandhi

Professor Dr. Vasant P. Gandhi, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.

Vijai Kapoor

Shri. Vijai Kapoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds M.A. (Mathematics). He served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for 6½ years. He has had administrative experience in different walks of Administration and Corporate Affairs.

Ajay Shah

Shri. Ajay N. Shah, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. Mr. Shah is Ph.D. in Economics from University of Southern California, Los Angeles; B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from I.I.T., Bombay. He has the consultancy experience of varied nature in the field of Finance and won many prestigious awards relating to Risk Management, Certified Financial Planning etc. during his career. He has the directorship in Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, National Securities Clearing Corporation, Clearing Corporation of India Ltd., and J S W Steel Limited.

