GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

Philip Hampton Sir Philip Hampton is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of GlaxoSmithKline PLC., since May 7, 2015. Prior to joining GSK, Sir Philip chaired major FTSE 100 companies, including The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and J Sainsbury plc. He has also served as Group Finance Director at Lloyds TSB Group, BT Group plc, BG Group plc, British Gas plc and British Steel plc. Sir Philip was previously appointed an Executive Director of Lazards and a Non-Executive Director at RMC Group Plc and Belgacom SA. Until 2009, he was Chairman of UK Financial Investments Limited, which manages the UK Government’s shareholdings in banks. Sir Philip is currently the Senior Independent Director of Anglo American Plc, Chairman of its Remuneration Committee and member of its Audit Committee. Sir Philip is also Chair of the HamptonAlexander Review on FTSE Women Leaders, an independent review on improving gender balance in FTSE leadership.

Emma Walmsley Ms. Emma Walmsley is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline PLC. She joined GSK in 2010 with responsibility for Consumer Healthcare, Europe and was subsequently appointed President of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. She has been a member of GSK’s Corporate Executive Team since 2011 and, in 2015, was appointed CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare, a joint venture between GSK and Novartis. Emma joined the GSK Board on 1 January 2017 and will formally succeed Sir Andrew Witty as GSK CEO when he retires on 31 March 2017. Prior to joining GSK, Emma worked with L’Oreal for 17 years where she held a variety of marketing and general management roles in Paris, London and New York. From 2007, she was based in Shanghai as General Manager, Consumer Products for L’Oreal China. Emma was a Non-Executive Director of Diageo plc from 1 January to 21 September 2016. She holds an MA in Classics and Modern Languages from Oxford University.

Simon Dingemans Mr. Simon Dingemans is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Prior to joining GSK, Simon had over 25 years of experience in investment banking at SG Warburg and Goldman Sachs. Simon advised GSK for over a decade before his appointment and was closely involved in a number of GSK’s key strategic projects. Simon is Deputy Chairman of the 100 Group of Finance Directors, having been Chairman from 2014 to early 2017.

Patrick Vallance Mr. Patrick Vallance is President - R&D, Executive Director of Glaxosmithkline Plc, since 1 January 2017. Patrick joined GSK in 2006 as Head of Drug Discovery and was subsequently appointed Senior Vice President, Medicines Discovery and Development. He has been a member of GSK’s Corporate Executive Team since 2010 and was appointed President, Pharmaceuticals R&D in January 2012. Patrick joined the GSK Board on 1 January 2017. Prior to joining GSK, Patrick was a clinical academic and, as Professor of Medicine, led the Division of Medicine at University College London. He has over 20 years’ experience of research clinical medicine, general internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine and clinical pharmacology. He was elected to the Academy of Medical Sciences in 1999. Patrick is a Non-Executive Director of Genome Research Limited and UK Biobank.

Roger Connor Mr. Roger Connor is President - Global Manufacturing & Supply of Glaxosmithkline PLC., since January 2013. He jjoined CET in 2011 and was appointed Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Affairs in 2014. He has responsibility for Media Relations, Investor Relations, Corporate Responsibility, Internal Communications, Product Communications, Government Affairs and GSK’s Global Brand and Community Partnerships. He joined the company as a commercial trainee in 1996, moving from pharmaceutical brand marketing to product communications. In 1999, he became Director of Media Relations and was then Director, Investor Relations from 2001 to 2004, when he returned to Corporate Media Relations as Vice President. In July 2016, he became a Co-Opted Member of the China-Britain Business Council. Phil earned his degree in English and History from Durham University.

Luc Debruyne Mr. Luc Debruyne is President - Global Vaccines of the Company. Luc joined CET in 2016 as President, Global Vaccines, a role he has held since 2013. He joined GSK in 1991 and worked as a commercial strategy director in R&D, before leading the European Commercial Centre of Excellence in 2005. In 2006, Luc became General Manager of the Netherlands and then in 2010 Senior Vice President and General Manager in Italy. In 2012, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Pharma Europe, prior to his current role. Luc is a member of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) Vaccines CEO Roundtable, as well as the Management Committee of the Belgian Federation of Enterprises. He holds a Master’s degree in Physical Education from University of Leuven.

Shah Abbas Hussain Mr. Shah Abbas Hussain is President - Global Pharmaceuticals of the Company. He joined CET in 2008 and was appointed President, Global Pharmaceuticals in October 2014, having joined the company as President, Emerging Markets & Asia Pacific in June 2008. He joined the ViiV Healthcare Ltd. Board in October 2009. Previously, he spent 20 years at Eli Lilly where he held positions including President, Europe and before that Vice President, Europe. He also held positions with Eli Lilly in Australia, the US, India, Turkey and Germany in several roles including business development, sales and marketing, and management. He has a degree in Medicinal Chemistry & Pharmacology from Loughborough University and was born in Madras, India.

Brian McNamara Mr. Brian McNamara is Chief Executive Officer - GSK Consumer Healthcare of the Company. Brian joined CET in 2016, when he was appointed CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare. Brian joined GSK in March 2015 as Head of Europe and Americas for GSK Consumer Healthcare, following the creation of a joint venture between GSK and Novartis. Previously, he was head of Novartis’s OTC division. Brian began his career at Procter and Gamble. He is a board member of the World Self-Medication Industry Association. He earned an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Union College in New York and an MBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati.

Luke Miels Mr. Luke Miels is the President - Global Pharmaceuticals of the Company. Luke is currently Executive Vice President (EVP) of AstraZeneca's European business and was previously EVP, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy, Global Medical Affairs and Corporate Affairs.

Daniel Troy Mr. Daniel E. (Dan) Troy is Senior Vice President, General Counsel of GlaxoSmithKline PLC., since September 2008. He joined GSK and CET as Senior Vice President & General Counsel in 2008. He was previously a Partner at the Washington law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where he principally represented pharmaceutical companies and trade associations on matters related to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and government regulations. Dan was formerly Chief Counsel for the FDA. Dan holds a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law. He chairs the US Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center.

Claire Thomas Ms. Claire Thomas is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of GlaxoSmithKline PLC., since May 2008. She was appointed to CET as Senior Vice President, Human Resources in 2008. Claire joined the company in 1996 as Senior Manager, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing Group, UK Pharmaceuticals before becoming Director of Human Resources for UK Pharmaceuticals in 1997. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Pharmaceuticals Europe in 2001, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Pharmaceuticals International in 2006. Prior to GSK, she worked for Ford Motor Company, holding various positions in Human Resources. Claire has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics, Management and Industrial Relations from the University of Wales.

Nick Hirons Mr. Nick Hirons is Senior Vice President – Global Ethics and Compliance of the Company. He was appointed to CET in 2014 as Senior Vice President, Global Ethics and Compliance, responsible for compliance, risk management and corporate security and investigations. Nick joined GSK in 1994 as an International Auditor. He was later Head of Audit & Assurance, where he combined five audit functions into an independent team with a common risk-based methodology. In 2013, Nick relocated to China to establish a governance model for our China business that created a consistent approach to compliance. Nick is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Phil Thomson Mr. Phil Thomson is Senior Vice President - Communications and Government Affairs of the Company. He joined CET in 2011 and was appointed Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Affairs in 2014. He has responsibility for Media Relations, Investor Relations, Corporate Responsibility, Internal Communications, Product Communications, Government Affairs and GSK’s Global Brand and Community Partnerships. He joined the company as a commercial trainee in 1996, moving from pharmaceutical brand marketing to product communications. In 1999, he became Director of Media Relations and was then Director, Investor Relations from 2001 to 2004, when he returned to Corporate Media Relations as Vice President. In July 2016, he became a Co-Opted Member of the China-Britain Business Council. Phil earned his degree in English and History from Durham University.

David Redfern Mr. David Redfern is Chief Strategy Officer of GlaxoSmithKline PLC. He oined CET as Chief Strategy Officer in 2008 and is responsible for corporate development and strategic planning. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of ViiV Healthcare Ltd. in April 2011 and a Non-Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare Ltd. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Northern Europe with responsibility for GSK’s pharmaceutical businesses in that region and, prior to that, was Senior Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe. David joined GSK in 1994. David has a Bachelor of Science degree from Bristol University in the UK and is a Chartered Accountant.

Victoria Whyte Ms. Victoria L. Whyte is Company Secretary of GlaxoSmithKline PLC., since 1 January 2011. She is a solicitor and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Victoria was formerly Deputy Secretary and Secretary to the Remuneration Committee. She has acted as Secretary to the Board and all the Board’s Committees since her appointment as Company Secretary on 1 January 2011.

Laurie Glimcher Dr. Laurie Glimcher serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 September 2017. Dr Glimcher is currently Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and is CEO, President and an Attending Physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In addition to a number of senior leadership positions held at both Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, Dr Glimcher has also served as Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College and as an Attending Physician at the New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr Glimcher is a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel Advisory Board of the National Cancer Institute and of the American Asthma Foundation. She is a Non-Executive Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and of the Waters Corporation, where she also serves on their Corporate Governance Committee. Dr Glimcher recently decided to step down from the Board of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMS) after serving for 20 years on its Board. Dr Glimcher has recently been awarded the Kober Medal from the American Association of Physicians for a lifetime of achievements in the field of internal medicine. She has also received the L'Oreal Laureate Award for her discoveries in immunology, and the Marion Fay Spencer award for her scholarship and commitment to the application of sciences to healthcare. She is also a member of the Lasker Award Jury, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Member of the National Academy of Medicine, a Member of the National Academy of Sciences and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology.

Roy Anderson Prof. Sir Roy Malcolm Anderson is Non-Executive Independent Director of GlaxoSmithKline Plc., since 1 October 2007. He is a worldrenowned medical scientist with advanced knowledge of infectious disease epidemiology, and is currently Professor of Infectious Disease in the Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College, London. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Academy of Medical Sciences and the Royal Statistical Society. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and a Foreign Associate Member of the National Academy of Medicine at the US National Academy of Sciences and the French Academy of Sciences. Professor Sir Roy brings scientific expertise to the Board’s deliberations. He is a member of the International Advisory Board of Holdingham Group and he is a member of the Science Advisory Board of the Natural History Museum, London. He is also a member of the Vaccine International Advisory Board (VACCIAB) of AJ Pharma Holding Sdn. Bhd in Malaysia, the International Alzheimer’s Consortium at Harvard University, Boston, and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of the Netherlands Centre for One Health (NCOH).

Manvinder Banga Mr. Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since May 5, 2016. Prior to joining GSK, Vindi spent 33 years at Unilever plc, where his last role (amongst several senior positions) was President of the Global Foods, Home and Personal Care businesses, and he was a member of the Unilever Executive Board. Vindi sat on the Prime Minister of India’s Council of Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2014, and was on the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. Vindi is also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. Between 2015 and 2016, Vindi was a Non-Executive Director of Thomson Reuters Corp and a member of its HR committee. Vindi is a Partner at private equity investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mauser Group, Chairman of Kalle GmbH, Senior Independent Director of Marks & Spencer Group plc and a member of its Nominations and Remuneration Committees. Vindi is on the Governing Board of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, and is a member of the Indo UK CEO Forum.

Vivienne Cox Dr. Vivienne Cox, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Vivienne has wide experience of business gained in the energy, natural resources and publishing sectors. She also has a deep understanding of regulatory and government relationships. She worked for BP plc for 28 years, in Britain and Continental Europe, in posts including Executive Vice President and Chief Executive of BP’s gas, power and renewable business and its alternative energy unit. Vivienne was previously a Non-Executive Director of BG Group plc and Rio Tinto plc. Vivienne was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to the UK Economy and Sustainability. Vivienne is Senior Independent Director of Pearson plc, a Non Executive Director of Stena International and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec, a supplier to the energy industry. She is also Lead Independent Director at the UK Government’s Department for International Development.

Lynn Elsenhans Ms. Lynn Laverty Elsenhans is Non-Executive Independent Director of GlaxoSmithKline Plc., since 1 July 2012. Lynn has a wealth of experience of running a global business and significant knowledge of the global markets in which GSK operates. She served as Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunoco Inc. from 2009 to 2012. Prior to joining Sunoco in 2008 as President and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn worked for Royal Dutch Shell, which she joined in 1980, and where she held a number of senior roles, including Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing from 2005 to 2008. Lynn is a Non-Executive Director of Baker Hughes Inc. and Flowserve Corporation, a Director of the Texas Medical Center, and a Non-Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Houston. She is also a Trustee of the United Way of Greater Houston.

Jesse Goodman Dr. Jesse Goodman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 January 2017. Dr Goodman, previously served in senior leadership positions at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including most recently as the FDA’s Chief Scientist and previously as Deputy Commissioner for Science and Public Health and as Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Dr Goodman played a leadership role in developing the FDA’s Regulatory Science and Medical Countermeasures Initiatives and has worked collaboratively with industry, academia, government and global public health and regulatory partners to prepare for and respond to major public health threats, including emerging infectious diseases, disasters and terrorism. He led the FDA’s response to West Nile Virus and to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic and served on the Senior Leadership Team for the 2010 White House Medical Countermeasure Review. Dr Goodman brings scientific and public health expertise to the Board’s deliberations. Dr Goodman, currently Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University, directs the Georgetown University Center on Medical Product Access, Safety and Stewardship (COMPASS) and is an active clinician who serves as Attending Physician in Infectious Diseases. He also serves as President and Member of the Board of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Judy Lewent Ms. Judy C. Lewent is Non-Executive Independent Director of Glaxosmithkline Plc., since May 8, 2014. Judy has extensive knowledge of the global pharmaceutical industry and of corporate finance, having joined Merck & Co in 1980 and then served as Chief Financial Officer from 1990 to 2007 when she retired. Judy was previously a NonExecutive Director of Purdue Pharma Inc, Napp Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and certain Mundipharma International Limited companies until 31 December 2014. Judy previously served as a NonExecutive Director of Dell Inc., Quaker Oats Company and Motorola Inc. The Board has determined that Judy has recent and relevant financial experience, and agreed that she has the appropriate qualifications and background to be an audit committee financial expert. Judy is a Non-Executive Director of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Motorola Solutions Inc. She is also a Trustee of the Rockefeller Family Trust and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of Rockefeller Financial Services, a life member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Corporation and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.