Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)

Name Description

Man Srivastava Shri. Man Mohan Srivastava is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited of Gujarat State Petronet Limited. He holds degree of Bachelor of Science, Post Graduate in Physics and M.B.A. Marketing. He is a senior IAS officer having wide administrative and corporate experience. He has held important positions in various Government Departments including Member (Finance) GEB, Managing Director of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, Secretary in Finance Department and Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department. At present he is working as Principal Secretary of Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat. His other directorships includes Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited, GSPC Pipavav Power Company Limited, Gujarat Industries Power Co. Limited, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited, Gujarat State Energy Generation Limited, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited, Torrent Power Limited, Gujarat Power Company Limited, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Co. Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited and GSPC Gas Company Limited.

Manish Seth Mr. Manish Seth is General Manager - Finance of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Ravindra Agrawal Mr. Ravindra Agrawal is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

N. Bose Babu Mr. N. Bose Babu is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Vinay Kumar Mr. Vinay Kumar is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Subhasish Majumdar Mr. Subhasish Majumdar is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Sanjay Sengupta Mr. Sanjay Sengupta is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Rajesh Suhane Mr. Rajesh Suhane is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Pramod Yenge Mr. Pramod Yenge is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel ofGujarat State Petronet Ltd.

D. Pandian Shri. D. J. Pandian IAS, is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Shri D J Pandian, IAS holds degree in Master of Business Administration from Madras University. He is a senior IAS officer having administrative and corporate experience spanning more than 30 years. Shri D J Pandian, IAS has worked on deputation with the World Bank in Washington, D.C. He was Director, External Commercial Borrowing, Ministry of Finance, Government of India from 1995 to 1997. In addition, Shri D J Pandian, IAS has also held various appointments in the Government of Gujarat. He previously headed Gujarat Lease Finance Limited from 1993 until 1994. Shri D J Pandian, IAS was Managing Director of GSPCL as well as GSPL from 2004 to 2009. Presently he is Principal Secretary, Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat.

Yogesh Singh Prof. Yogesh Singh is Independent Director of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Prof. Yogesh Singh holds M. Tech. and Ph. D (Computer Engineering) degrees from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Presently, he is the Vice Chancellor, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara. Prof. Singh has a sustained track record of quality teaching, innovation and excellent research contributions in the field of Software Engineering. He has to his credit 285 publications in reputed National/International Journals and Conferences with ‘h’ index of 19 as reported by Google Scholar and produced 20 Ph. D scholars. He is an author of a book on ‘Software Testing’ which is published by Cambridge University Press, England. He is the Chairman of the Central Regional Committee, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bhopal, covering areas like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Yogesh Sinha Shri. Yogesh B Sinha is Independent Director of the company. Shri Yogesh B. Sinha holds M.Sc (Geology) degree from Lucknow University. He has over 40 years of experience in oil and gas exploration and development and LNG business. Shri Yogesh B. Sinha was also Director (Exploration) of ONGC. He has also worked as Board member of Petronet LNG Limited and ONGC Videsh Limited from the year 2000 to 2005. Currently, he is an independent exploration and production consultant. He is also a member of the Board of Energy Institute, India and Energy Think Tank, India. He is also Independent Director on the Board of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited.