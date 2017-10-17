Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)

Name Description

Fatih Isbecer Mr. Fatih Isbecer is Vice Chairman of the Board of Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Monitise Yazilim AS. Mr. Isbecer is Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company.

Ismail Kulacaoglu Mr. Ismail Sait Kulacaoglu is Independent Member of the Board at Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS. On April 9, 2015, he was appointed Member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee.