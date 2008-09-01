Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)
GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
6.40EGP
8:29am EDT
6.40EGP
8:29am EDT
Change (% chg)
£-0.08 (-1.23%)
£-0.08 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
£6.48
£6.48
Open
£6.45
£6.45
Day's High
£6.49
£6.49
Day's Low
£6.40
£6.40
Volume
2,041,175
2,041,175
Avg. Vol
6,618,494
6,618,494
52-wk High
£7.94
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72
£4.72
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Eddy
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA
|
Gerbrand Nijman
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 SA
|
Hisham Shoukri
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Vincenzo Nesci
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Weather Capital Special Purpose 1 S.A
|
Oula Tayel
|2014
|Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
|
Mohammed Al Ammawy
|2016
|Chief Commercial Officer
|
David Dobbie
|2014
|Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer
|
Rasha Mohammed
|Public Relations and Communications Manager
|
Hassan Abdul Hamid
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
|
Iskandar Shalaby
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
John Eddy
|
Gerbrand Nijman
|
Hisham Shoukri
|Mr. Hisham Shoukri is Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer at Global Telecom Holding S.A.E since April 2016. He was Human Resources and Administration Director of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E till 2014. He joined Orascom Telecom in 2003. He has over 13 years of HR and management experience. He started his career in the field of HR Consultancy by joining KPMG in 1999 and moved to the Telecom sector in 2001 as part of Ericsson Egypt. Mr. Shoukry holds an Accounting Degree from Cairo University, MBA Degree from the Arab Academy of Science & Technology and a Diploma in Human Resources from the American University in Cairo.
|
Vincenzo Nesci
|
Oula Tayel
|
Mohammed Al Ammawy
|Mr. Mohammed Al Ammawy is Chief Commercial Officer for Global Telecom Holding S.A.E since April 2016. He was Chief Commercial Officer at the Company till 2014. He oversees the commercial functions within OTH and Vimpelcom’s BU Asia and Africa covering Market Development, Data &Product Development, Sales, Public Relations, Market Planning & Pricing as well as Customer Operations. He has more than 15 years of commercial and management experience, of which 13 are in the telecom industry. He joined the Commercial team of OTH nine years ago; contributed to the success story of OTH and participated in the growth of many operators within the group. During his tenure, he achieved and delivered many challenging targets in the markets of Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Bangladesh, Tunisia, North Korea, and Canada. Prior to joining OTH, he held different Marketing positions at Vodafone Egypt for more than four years. At the onset of his career, he held various Marketing & Advertising positions at Coca-Cola Egypt. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ESLSCA Business School in Paris; majoring International Marketing and a BA degree in Accounting from Ain Shams University in Cairo.
|
David Dobbie
|Mr. David Dobbie is Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer for Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. Earlier, he was Secretary of the Board of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. He is also serving as General Counsel and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer for the Africa and Asia business unit of VimpelCom. He joined Orascom Telecom’s team during 2008 and became the General Counsel and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer at the beginning of 2012. Prior to joining Orascom Telecom, he served as an Associate/Solicitor at White & Case London, United Kingdom for nearly two years, where he became a specialist in international transactions including cross-border international transactions, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and financing. Prior to that, he worked as a Solicitor at Chapman Tripp between 2004 and 2006, and at the same period, he was a tutor at Law school at the University of Auckland. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (accounting and finance) as well as a Bachelor's degree in law with honors from the University of Auckland and is Barrister and solicitor of the High Courts of New Zealand.
|
Rasha Mohammed
|
Hassan Abdul Hamid
|
Iskandar Shalaby
|Eng. Iskandar Shalaby Najib Rizq Shalaby serves as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board for Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. He was appointed Chairman of the Egyptian Company for Mobile Services (Mobinil) on September 1, 2008. Prior to that, he was the President of Mobinil. He was Chief Officer of Regulatory Affairs for Mobinil from 1998 to 2005. Between 1993 and 1995, Eng. Shalaby was Regional Director for International Public Affairs for AT&T, based in Cairo, Egypt. Eng. Shalaby also served as Managing Director for AT&T in Egypt, and General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa region until 1993. In 1966, he graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alexandria, and Masters of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from San Jose State University, the United States.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
John Eddy
|--
|
Gerbrand Nijman
|--
|
Hisham Shoukri
|--
|
Vincenzo Nesci
|--
|
Oula Tayel
|--
|
Mohammed Al Ammawy
|--
|
David Dobbie
|--
|
Rasha Mohammed
|--
|
Hassan Abdul Hamid
|--
|
Iskandar Shalaby
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
John Eddy
|0
|0
|
Gerbrand Nijman
|0
|0
|
Hisham Shoukri
|0
|0
|
Vincenzo Nesci
|0
|0
|
Oula Tayel
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Al Ammawy
|0
|0
|
David Dobbie
|0
|0
|
Rasha Mohammed
|0
|0
|
Hassan Abdul Hamid
|0
|0
|
Iskandar Shalaby
|0
|0