Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)

Name Description

Philippe Berterottiere Mr. Philippe Berterottiere is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS. He joined the Company in 2009 and has over 30 years of experience in High Technology sectors. He previously held leadership posts in different companies from the Aerospace sector: at Airbus, he was a contracts negotiator and later Director of Business Development; at Matra he was Director of Sales within the Defense division, and at Arianespace he held various sales functions before becoming Director of Sales and Member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Berterottiere graduated from HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and from IEP (Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris).

Cecile Arson Ms. Cecile Arson is an Administrative and Financial Director of Gaztransport et Technigaz S.A. She has over 17 years of experience in the Energy sector. She began her professional career in 1995 within the Accounting Department of a subsidiary of TOTAL. She joined TOTAL Financial Department in 1999. From 2003 to 2007, she was Accounting and Fiscal Director of holdings TOTAL et fiscal des holdings TOTAL Outre-Mer, within the Refining & Marketing business of TOTAL. Before joining the Company in 2010, she was in charge of Internal Control and Risk Assessment within the Refining & Marketing business of TOTAL. Ms. Arson graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, France.

Karim Chapot Mr. Karim Chapot is Chief Technology Officer of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS and he joined the Company in 2000 as an engineer. He has 16 years of experience in the maritime transport sector. In 2002, he became responsible for structural calculations and continued as Director of Development of the Company in 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he held different functions within shipyards of Cherbourg and at Ateliers et Chantiers du Havre shipyards. Mr. Chapot obtained a degree in Naval and Offshore Architecture from ENSTA Bretagne (Ecole Nationale Superieure de Techniques Avancees Bretagne) and also received an Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from HEC.

Eliane Le Tallec Ms. Eliane Le Tallec serves as General Counsel of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS and she joined the Company in March 2005. She has 43 years of experience in the legal field. Before joining the Company, Ms. Le Tallec was General Counsel of Normed and of SEMT Pielstick (later MAN). She was also Deputy Secretary General of Cellophane and Gases Application companies. Ms. Le Tallec holds a Masters degree in Private Law and she also graduated from Institut des Communautes Europeennes.

David Colson Mr. David Colson has been Director of Sales at Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS since 2010. He joined the Company in 2004. He has over 24 years of experience, notabaly in the field of Chemical Industry and Car Sector. In the Company, he was Project Manager for shipyards until 2008 and he also served as Head of Business Development Department until 2010, when he became Director of Sales of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he held different functions within various comapnie, including APV, ACOME and Valeo Filtration Systems. Mr. Colson obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Corporate Management, both from the University of Birmingham.

Julien Burdeau Mr. Julien Burdeau has been Director of Innovation of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS since 2013, when he joined the Company. He began his professional career within the French Ministry of Industry, before joining the steel industry in 2002. During his 11 years of career within the industry, he held various operational posts within Arcelor, later ArcelorMittal and next Aperam. From 2009 to 2013, he was in charge of the Metallic Alloys and Special Products of Aperam Group. Mr. Burdeau graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure and also received a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Mathematics from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Manuele Haton Ms. Manuele Haton is Head of Quality at Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS and she joined the Company in 2004. She has 17 years of experience in the Energy sector. Within the Company, she was Deputy Head of Handling and Cargo Systems Department from 2004 to 2009. Ms. Haton graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Arts et Metiers de Bordeaux et Paris in Engineering and also received a degree in Psychology from the City University London.

Jacques Blanchard Mr. Jacques Blanchard is Director of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS. He is also Member of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee of the Company. He additionally serves as Executive Vice President of Maritime Transport of GDF SUEZ LNG. In 1994, he became Head of the Maritime Transport Department of GDF SUEZ Group. He is also Director of GTT and Chairman of the Board of GAZOCEAN, among others. After beginning his professional career in the field of ship building, he specialized in ship repair and he was for a number of years CEO and next Chairman of the board of a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. He was also Director of SIGTTO (Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators) for six years. Mr. Blanchard graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Techniques Avancees in Paris and also holds a degree in Marine Engineering.

Marc Florette Mr. Marc Florette is Director of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS. He additionally serves as Chairman of the Board of GRTgaz, Director of GERG (European Group of Gas Research), of ANRT (National Association of Research and Technology), Chairman of the Board of MARCOGAZ, Director of GTI (Gas Technology Institute), of Eurogia and of Foundation of GDF SUEZ. After joining the French Gas Research Department and later the Distribution Department of EDF and Gaz de France, Mr. Florette became Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Electricity and Gas Distribution of Grand Toulouse. Five years later, he became Head of Electricity and Gas Distribution of Seine et Marne. Mr. Florette graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and also received a Master of Science degree in Physics Engineering from the University of California. He also became Certified Public Accountnat form Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Benoit Mignard Mr. Benoit Mignard is Director of Gaztransport et Technigaz SAS. He is also Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. He additionally serves as Director of GDF SUEZ E&P International (EPI), of GDF SUEZ E&P Norge (EPN) and of GDF SUEZ E&P UK (Gas UK). He previously held the function of Chairman of the Audit Committee of GRDF. After holding various functions in the Research and Development Department of EDF, Mr. Mignard joined Gaz de France in 1992 and assumed the Directorship of Sales Trading and later of Sales Budget. In 1999, he became responsible for negotiations for delivery contracts for gas and later for economic research. Mr. Mignard obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris.