Guararapes Confeccoes SA (GUAR3.SA)

Name Description

Nevaldo Rocha Mr. Nevaldo Rocha serves as the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Guararapes Confeccoes SA. He has been the Company's Chairman since its incorporation. He was Chairman of the Board of Lojas Riachuelo till 2008.

Lisiane Gurgel Rocha Ms. Lisiane Gurgel Rocha serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guararapes Confeccoes SA since 1998. She has acted as Entrepreneur in the fashion creation area since 1990. She attended the International Fine Arts College.

Oswaldo Aparecido Nunes Mr. Oswaldo Aparecido Nunes serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Guararapes Confeccoes S.A. He started his career in Confecções Guararapes S.A. in 1973 where he worked in financial and commercial area. He has graduated in Business Administration and done his Masters in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado.

Flavio Gurgel Rocha Mr. Flavio Gurgel Rocha serves as the Vice President, the Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Guararapes Confeccoes SA. He has more than 14 years of experience in the retail and market sectors. He has been Chairman of Lojas Riachuelo e Midway SA - Credito, Financiamento e Investimento, as well as President of POOL, Vice President of Riachuelo. He has a PMD from Harvard Business School. He has a post graduate degree in Strategic Retail Management from Harvard Business School and in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (incomplete).