Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)

GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.69TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.64%)
Prev Close
4.72TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.76TL
Day's Low
4.69TL
Volume
2,991,787
Avg. Vol
6,278,047
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Irfan Guvendi

46 2014 Chairman of the Board

Selahattin Aydogan

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Kazim Caliskan

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ferhat Senel

54 2011 Vice General Manager - Financial and Administrative Affairs

Mahmut Karaman

2015 Vice General Manager - Facilities and Investments

Sukru Kutlu

47 2015 General Manager, Member of the Board

Senol Duman

2015 Vice General Manager - Supply Chain Management

Tahir Okutan

49 2011 Vice General Manager - Marketing and Sales

Veli Altunkas

2015 Member of the Board

Adem Danisik

2015 Member of the Board

Aydin Bedir

Independent Member of the Board

Lokman Delibas

Independent Member of the Board

Mustafa Yuksel

Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Irfan Guvendi

Selahattin Aydogan

Kazim Caliskan

Ferhat Senel

Mr. Ferhat Senel has been performing as Vice General Manager of Financial and Administrative Affairs of Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. He graduated from the Administration Faculty of Istanbul Universitesi in 1984. He began his career in Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi, where he held various posts until 1998. Mr. Senel held various managerial posts in several companies between 1998 until 2004.

Mahmut Karaman

Sukru Kutlu

Senol Duman

Tahir Okutan

Mr. Tahir Okutan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Marketing and Sales of Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. After graduating from the Agricultural Faculty of Ataturk Universitesi in 1988, he worked as an agricultural engineer in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu. While working in this company, he received another degree from the Economics Faculty of Anadolu Universitesi in 1998, and a Masters degree in Administration and Organization from the Social Sciences Institute of Dumlupinar Universitesi. He was promoted to Regional Manager in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu, where he later served as undersecretary in the General Directorate. Mr. Okutan was appointed as Sivas Regional Manager in 2004. He acted as Chairman, Board Member and Member of the Auditing Boards of Poyraz, Bigadic ve Baysan Yem Fabrikalari and Tes Tarim ve Hayvancilik. He also served as Chairman of Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Memurlari Emekli Sandigi. He currently serves as Member of the Auditing Committee in Negmar.

Veli Altunkas

Adem Danisik

Aydin Bedir

Lokman Delibas

Mustafa Yuksel

