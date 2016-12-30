Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)

Name Description

John Sheridan Mr. John Patrick Sheridan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Guyana Goldfields Inc. since June 3, 2013. He is primarily responsible for the management and effective performance of the Board and provides leadership to the Board by overseeing the functions of the Board and Board committees to ensure compliance with the Company’s corporate governance practices. Mr. Sheridan also provides strategic direction and oversight to management in matters relating to exploration activities and corporate social responsibilities of the Company in Guyana.

Scott Caldwell Mr. Scott Andrew Caldwell serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. Mr. Caldwell has been a director of GGI since June, 2012, and will be relocating to the head office in Toronto for the president and CEO role. He is a mining engineer with more than 30 years of experience building and operating gold and base metal mines worldwide, including United States, Canada, Russia, Zimbabwe, Chile and Indonesia. He was until recently the president, CEO and director of Allied Nevada Gold Corp. for over six years. While under Mr. Caldwell's tenure, the company grew from a handful of employees in 2006 to approximately 600 employees in 2013. Allied Nevada's Hycroft gold mine was recommissioned and achieved commercial production in 2009. Prior to 2006, Mr. Caldwell worked in various capacities at Kinross Gold Corp., including executive vice-president and chief operating officer and director from 2002 to 2006. During this time he was directly responsible for activities associated with the operation and development of various open pit and underground mines located throughout the world. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. Caldwell served as the vice-president of operations for Echo Bay Mines where he was responsible for the operation and development of mines in Canada and the United States. Mr. Caldwell also spent a number of years working in Indonesia for PT Freeport Indonesia Company where he was a key member of the development and operating team for the Grasberg mine, DOZ mine and GBT mine. He holds a bachelor of science (mining) degree in engineering from the University of Arizona.

Paul Murphy Mr. Paul J. Murphy serves as Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Goldfields Inc. He also serves as Chief Financial officer of GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV:GPM). Mr. Murphy currently serves as a Director of Continental Gold Limited (TSX: CNL) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI). Mr. Murphy previously served as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1981 to 2010, prior to joining the Company. Mr. Murphy is a graduate of Queens University and is a Chartered Accountant (CPA-CA). Mr. Murphy has not entered into any noncompetition or non-disclosure agreement with the Company.

Daniel Noone Mr. Daniel J. Noone serves as Vice President - Exploration, Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. Mr. Noone holds a B.Sc. (Graduate) in Geology and a M.B.A., and serves as a director of Guyana Precious Metals Inc. (TSXV:GPM), Amerix Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV: APM) Odin Mining and Exploration Limited (TSXV: ODN), Quia Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIA) and Lago Dourado Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:LDM). Mr. Noone previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Absolut Resources Corp. until its amalgamation with Aquiline Resources Inc. (TSX:AQI) in April 2008. Mr. Noone has not entered into any non-competition or non-disclosure agreement with the Company.

Robert Bondy Mr. Robert A. Bondy serves as Corporate Secretary of Guyana Goldfields Inc. He was a securities and corporate lawyer, and a partner with the law firm Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP from 1977 to 2007 when he retired. Mr. Bondy holds a B.A. degree from the University of Windsor and an LL.B. degree from Osgoode Hall Law School. Mr. Bondy has not entered into any noncompetition or non-disclosure agreement with the Company.

Alan Ferry Mr. Alan L. H. Ferry serves as Lead Independent Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. Mr. Ferry is a self employed businessman who had previously been engaged in the investment industry for 27 years as a mining analyst and a mining corporate finance specialist after previously being employed as a geologist. He holds a CFA (retired) designation and a B.Sc. (Geological Sciences) from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario. Mr. Ferry is Chairman and a director of Avalon Rare Metals Inc. (TSX:AVL), Chairman and a director of Macusani Yellowcake Inc. (TSXV:YEL), and a director of Guyana Precious Metals Inc. (TSXV:GPM) and Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (TSXV:IRO). Prior to July 2007, he was employed as Vice-President, Metals & Minerals at D&D Securities Company.

David Beatty Mr. David M. Beatty serves as Independent Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. since January 22, 2013. He brings 28 years of experience in investment banking principally focused on equity financing and mergers and acquisitions of mining and natural resource companies. Director, OMERS Administration Corp. and Chairman & CEO of Edgecrest Capital, a wholesale boutique investment bank in Toronto and London, England. He holds Bachelor of Commerce Queens University, Master of Phil. International Affairs (Cambridge) and Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

Jean-Pierre Chauvin Mr. Jean-Pierre Chauvin serves as Independent Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. He brings 40 years of combined experience in mining operations and construction management. This includes participating in the development of the Isle-Dieu mine in Matagami, Quebec for Noranda Mines Inc., which required the sinking of production and exploration shafts, as well as the development and definition of the underground operation. Later, also for Noranda, Mr. Chauvin oversaw the rehabilitation of the Gaspe Copper mine. In 1992, he relocated to Manitouwadge to head the mine department at Hemlo Gold Mine's Golden Giant mine, where he was subsequently promoted to Mine Manager, ultimately becoming General Manager of Canadian Operations for the successor company, Battle Mountain Gold. In 2004, Mr. Chauvin moved to Toronto as CEO of Patricia Mining Corp. where he was responsible for the dewatering and rehabilitation of the Island Gold project. The mine was dewatered and sufficient resources defined to allow Richmont Mines to exercise their option to bring the mine into production. In 2006, Mr. Chauvin joined GlobeStar Mining Corp. as President and COO where he oversaw development of the Cerro de Maimon project in the Dominican Republic. A greenfields undertaking, Cerro de Maimon was taken to production in 2 years from start to finish, including all planning and engineering required to develop the mine and build the on-site processing plant. Mr. Chauvin is employed as an interim President and CEO of PC Gold Inc. and sits on the Boards of PC Gold Inc., Macusani Yellowcake Inc, Lakeside Minerals Inc., and Andean American Gold. Mr. Chauvin provides in Feasibility Study reviews to resource companies and is an engineer and graduate of Queen's University (B.Sc., Mining Engineering).

Wendy Kei Ms. Wendy Kei serves as Independent Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. Ms. Kei is a chartered professional accountant/chartered accountant and previously served as chief financial officer of Dominion Diamond Corp. (formerly Harry Winston Diamond Corp. and Aber Diamond Corp.). Ms. Kei has also previously served as chief financial officer -- mining segment, vice-president and corporate controller for Dominion, and held various senior management roles with Counsel Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Sunoco Inc. Ms. Kei is a certified public accountant (Illinois), a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and holds a bachelor of mathematics from the University of Waterloo. The appointment of Ms. Kei remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rene Marion Mr. Rene L. Marion serves as Independent Director of Guyana Goldfields Inc. since December 23, 2013. Mr. Marion has over 25 years of diversified management and senior technical experience with resource industry expertise in operations, mineral exploration, and mine development, along with a successful history of corporate development. Mr. Marion was most recently President, CEO and Director of AuRico Gold Inc. ("AuRico") from 2007 to 2012, where he oversaw the acquisition and development of AuRico's flagship Young-Davidson Mine. Prior to AuRico, he held several senior positions with Barrick Gold Inc. for over 14 years including Vice-President of Russia and Central Asia, Vice-President Technical Services, and Vice-President and General Manager of Kahama Mining. He is currently Chairman and President of RJLM Professional Services Ltd., a private engineering consulting firm. Mr. Marion is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, and holds a BScE in Mine Engineering from Queens University.