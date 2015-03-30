GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
13.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+4.69%)
Prev Close
Rs12.80
Open
Rs13.20
Day's High
Rs13.40
Day's Low
Rs13.10
Volume
5,225,354
Avg. Vol
11,140,121
52-wk High
Rs13.90
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
G. V. Krishna Reddy
|80
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G.V. Sanjay Reddy
|52
|2009
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Issac George
|61
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
P. Rama Seshu
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager
|
Krishna Bhupal
|34
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
|
P V Reddy
|2017
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
S. Anwar
|2013
|Additional Independent Director
|
Santha John
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
K. Balarama Reddi
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Sundaram Balasubramanian
|74
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
G. Krishna Murthy
|84
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
G. V. Krishna Reddy
|
G.V. Sanjay Reddy
|Mr. G.V. Sanjay Reddy is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited. He holds MBA (Finance), Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, USA. He is the Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Private Limited and Bangalore International Airport Limited apart from being the Director on the Board of other Companies in the GVK Group. He is the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region for 2012-13. He was the chairman of the CII Young Indians apart from being a member of the Board of Trustees of the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art, a museum dedicated to the cause of propagating Indian Art and Culture. He is Director of Bangalore International Airport Ltd., GVK Industries Ltd., Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Ltd., GVK Oil & Gas Ltd., GVK Energy Ltd., GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd., Pinakini Share & Stock Brokers Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd., GVK Gautami Power Ltd., GVK Airport Developers (P) Ltd., GVK Developmental Projects (P) Ltd., GVK Perambalur SEZ (P) Ltd.
|
A. Issac George
|Shri. A. Issac George is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Gvk Power & Infrastructure Limited. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. Mr. A Issac George is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His area includes Project Financing, Financial Structuring, Acquisition Financing, Debt Syndication, Corporate Planning & Forecasting, Treasury Functions, MIS Development & Implementation. He has knowledge in the fields of Corporate Security Issuance, Lease Financing and Bond Administration. He brings in international exposure in dealing with Banks and multilateral agencies. He has been associated with GVK Group since 1994 and held various positions. Currently, he is a Director (Finance) of GVK Industries Limited, a step down subsidiary of Company.
|
P. Rama Seshu
|
Krishna Bhupal
|Mr. Krishna Ram Bhupal is Non-Executive Director of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited, since October 14, 2009. Mr. Krishna Ram Bhupal holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Villanova University, USA. He has undergone internships with various financial institutions, banks and private equity firms within and outside India. Currently, he is the Managing Director of GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt. Ltd., Executive Director of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd., apart from being a Director in other GVK Group companies.
|
P V Reddy
|
S. Anwar
|
Santha John
|
K. Balarama Reddi
|
Sundaram Balasubramanian
|Shri. Sundaram Balasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited. Mr. S Balasubramanian is a former Chairman of the Company Law Board, a quasi judicial body. He served the Company Law Board for about 13 years in various capacities and has dealt with over 3000 cases. He is an Associate Member of all the three premier Professional Bodies in India viz., The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and The Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI). He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Law from the Delhi University and is a Member of The Delhi High Court, Bar Council. He also holds a P G Diploma in Project Management from the University of Bradford, UK. Before acting as the Chairman of the Company Law Board, he has been a Director in the Ministry of Programme Implementation.
|
G. Krishna Murthy
|Mr. Chiranjeevi G. Krishna Murthy is Non-Executive Independent Director of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Masters degree in Arts and a LLB Degree. He has been a member, Law Commission India and has served on the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in various capacities including President. He has been a chairman of the Oil Selection Board, Ministry of Petroleum for the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa. He was a practicing chartered accountant. He is a member of the Governing Council of the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR), a member of the General Council of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research Univerity, a Chairman of the Chinmaya Vidyala and a member of the Chinmaya Seva Trust.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
G. V. Krishna Reddy
|14,400,000
|
G.V. Sanjay Reddy
|80,000
|
A. Issac George
|--
|
P. Rama Seshu
|--
|
Krishna Bhupal
|60,000
|
P V Reddy
|--
|
S. Anwar
|80,000
|
Santha John
|--
|
K. Balarama Reddi
|40,000
|
Sundaram Balasubramanian
|80,000
|
G. Krishna Murthy
|80,000
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
G. V. Krishna Reddy
|0
|0
|
G.V. Sanjay Reddy
|0
|0
|
A. Issac George
|0
|0
|
P. Rama Seshu
|0
|0
|
Krishna Bhupal
|0
|0
|
P V Reddy
|0
|0
|
S. Anwar
|0
|0
|
Santha John
|0
|0
|
K. Balarama Reddi
|0
|0
|
Sundaram Balasubramanian
|0
|0
|
G. Krishna Murthy
|0
|0