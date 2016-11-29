Gerresheimer AG (GXIG.DE)

Name Description

Axel Herberg Dr. Axel Herberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since April 30, 2015. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since April 30, 2014 till April 30, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since 2010 until April 26, 2012. He resigned from the position of Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gerresheimer AG with effect from June 21, 2010 where he served from 2000. Dr. Herberg joined the Gerresheimer Group in 1992. He was Member of the Management Board from 1996. He was responsible for the Plastic Systems Division. He also holds mandates at Gerresheimer Tettau GmbH (Deputy Chairman), Gerresheimer Wilden GmbH (Chairman), Gerresheimer Boleslawiec S.A. (Chairman), Gerresheimer Pisa S.p.A., Gerresheimer Glass Inc. (Chairman), Gerresheimer Momignies S.A., Gerresheimer queretaro S.A., Gerresheimer Denmark A/S (Chairman), Gerresheimer Vaerloese A/S (Chairman), Gerresheimer Zaragoza S.A. (Deputy Chairman, since January 25, 2008) and Gerresheimer Plasticos Sao Paulo Ltda. (since August 12, 2008), among others. He started his career with Gebr. Herberg KG, where he was responsible for the Special Steel Construction Division. From 1986 to 1988, he headed the Corporate Development Division of Krupp Industrietechnik GmbH. After a number of years as a consultant with McKinsey & Company he moved to the Gerresheimer Group in 1992, where he initially worked as Head of Group Controlling. In 1993, he took over the Tubular Glass Division and was at the same time Chief Executive Officer of Gerresheimer Glass Inc. (United States of America). He has degrees in business management from the Universitaet Hamburg and mechanical engineering from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen and a doctorate in economics.

Francesco Grioli Mr. Francesco Grioli is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since December 6, 2011. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on December 1, 2011. He is Member of the Presiding Committee, the Audit Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He has been working at the IG BCE trade union headquarters since 2001. From 2001 to 2007 he was Head of the Youth/Training Department and Managing Director of Fejo GmbH. From 2007 to 2009 he was Head of the Works Constitution Department. He has been Executive Secretary in Management Division 5 Wages/Finances at IG BCE since 2009. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Symrise AG.

Rainer Beaujean Mr. Rainer Beaujean is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG since October 2016. He joined the Gerresheimer AG Management Board in December 2012. He took on the role of Chief Financial Officer on February 1, 2013 and additionally since December 2013 until the sale in October 2016 the responsibility for the Life Science Research Division. Rainer Beaujean was Chief Financial Officer at Elster Group SE until August 2012. From 2007 to the end of 2011 he was Chief Financial Officer at Demag Cranes AG. Prior to that, from 2000 to 2004, he was Chief Financial Officer and between 2004 and 2006 Chief Executive Officer of T-Online International AG. Rainer Beaujean started out his career in 1995 at Deutsche Telekom AG. He holds a degree in business administration from Universitat des Saarlandes.

Andreas Schuette Mr. Andreas Schuette is Member of the Management Board, responsible Plastics & Devices Division of Gerresheimer AG since December 2013. He joined the Gerresheimer Group in 2009 as a member of the Management Board, and was responsible for the Plastic Systems Division until end of 2013, end of 2013 he took over responsibility for the Plastics & Devices Division. Schütte was formerly CEO of the Siteco Group. He started his management career in 1991 in the aluminum industry. With the then VAW Aluminium AG he was successively responsible for various international business fields; on integration of the company in the Norwegian concern Hydro Aluminium ASA in 2002 he took over the globally organized Rolled Products Division as a member of this company's Management Board. His move to the head of Siteco management followed in 2005. Before commencing his industrial career,

Andrea Abt Ms. Andrea Abt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since April 30, 2015. She is former Head of Supply Chain Management of the Siemens AG sector Infrastructure. She also serves at Brammer Plc, SIG Plc and Petrofac Ltd (since may 2016).

Lydia Armer Ms. Lydia Armer has been Member of the Supervisory Board & Employee Representative of Gerresheimer AG since May 7, 2007. She is Member of the Company Works Council and Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer Regensburg GmbH. She is Retail Sales Assistant by profession. She is the Member of the Presiding Committee of the Company.

Karin Dorrepaal Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal is Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerresheimer AG since April 26, 2012. She is a Consultant and Former Member of the Management Board of Schering AG. She also serves as Vice chairwoman of the Board of Paion AG (since October 29, 2012), Cryo Save Group NV, the Netherlands (since May 1, 2012), MDx Health SA, Belgium, and Triton Beteiligungsberating GmbH. She is the Member of the Mediation Committee of the Company. She serves as Management Consultant.

Eugen Heinz Mr. Eugen Heinz has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Gerresheimer AG since April 26, 2012. He is Member of the Company Works Council of Gerresheimer Lohr GmbH. He is the Member of the Mediation Committee of the Company.

Seppel Kraus Mr. Seppel Kraus is Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG since April 26, 2012. He also serves as Regional Director Bavaria of IG Bergbau, Chemie Energie. He also is on Board of Hexal AG, Novartis Deutschland GmbH and Wacker Chemie AG. He is the Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Katja Moegel Ms. Katja Moegel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Gerresheimer AG since January 20, 2016. She holds Diploma in Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration. She started her career as Assistant Manager with KPMG in Dresden and Düsseldorf in 2004 to 2008. From 2008 until 2011 she was a Corporate Auditor at Gerresheimer AG in Düsseldorf. Since 2011 she is Group Director for Business Excellence and Continuous Improvement at Gerresheimer AG.

Peter Noe Dr. Peter Michael Noe has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG since April 26, 2012. He is Former Member of the Management Board of Hochtief AG. He serves on the Board of BlackRockPrivate Equity Partners AG, Switzerland. He is the Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Markus Rocholz Mr. Markus Rocholz has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Gerresheimer AG since April 26, 2012. He is Chairman of the Company Works Council of Gerresheimer Essen GmbH. He also serves on the Board of Gerresheimer Tettau GmbH. He is the Member of the Mediation Committee and Audit Committee of the Company.

Theodor Stuth Mr. Theodor Stuth has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG since May 16, 2008. He is an Auditor and Certified Tax Advisor. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wickeder Holding GmbH, Wickeder Profile Walzwerk GmbH and Linet Group SE. Until September 30, 2011 he also held mandate in the Supervisory Board at WiBo Holding GmbH. He commenced employment with Deloitte in 1989 as auditor and corporate tax consultant. He then went on to specialize in mergers & acquisitions and restructuring projects and was involved in the development and management of the Mergers & Acquisitions and the Tax Service Lines. Mr. Stuth was appointed as Director of Deloitte in 1999 and Partner in 2001. He has been working on a self-employed basis since 2008.