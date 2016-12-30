Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)

Name Description

Eckart von Freyend Dr. Eckart John von Freyend is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hamborner REIT AG since March 8, 2007. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He also serves as Partner in Gebrueder John von Freyend Vermoegens und Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. Before becoming Chairman, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 16, 2007. He also serves on the Board of AVECO Holding AG, Chairman at EUREF AG, FMS Wertmanagement AoeR, GSW Immobilien AG (Chairman), Hahn-Immobilien-Beteiligungs-AG, Investment AG fuer langfristige Investoren TGV, and VNR Verlaf fuer Deutsche Wirtschaft AG and among others.

Baerbel Schomberg Ms. Baerbel Schomberg is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamborner REIT AG since March 9, 2017. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board since May 17, 2011. She is also Member of the Company's Executive Committee and Nomination Committee. She is Managing Partner at Schomberg & Co. Real Estate Consulting GmbH and holds external mandates at DSR Deutsche Investment Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, HAHN-Immobilien-Beteiligungs, Bilfinger Berger Facility GmbH and WITa Management GmbH, among others.

Ruediger Mrotzek Dr. Ruediger Mrotzek is Member of the Management Board at Hamborner REIT AG since March 8, 2007. He is Director for Finance / Accounting, Controlling, Taxes, Portfolio Management, HR, IT Risk Management and Controlling, Investments.

Hans Schmitz Mr. Hans Richard Schmitz is Member of the Management Board at Hamborner REIT AG since December 1, 2008. At the Company he is Director for Asset Management, Technology / Maintenance, Legal, Investor Relations / Public Relations, Corporate Governance, Insurance. Previously, he worked as a self-employed lawyer in Bonn and also worked as Head of Investor Relations of RWE AG, as well as Deutsche Post AG, and as Managing Director of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz eV.

Claus-Matthias Boege Mr. Claus-Matthias Boege is Member of the Supervisory Board ofHamborner REIT AG since May 7, 2015. He served as Former Chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG. He also serves at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG. He is Chairman of Audit Committee, and Member of the Executive, Nomination Committee.

Mechthilde Dordel Ms. Mechthilde Dordel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hamborner REIT AG since June 24, 2010. She is a Clerical employee.

Wolfgang Heidermann Mr. Wolfgang Heidermann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hamborner REIT AG since January 1, 2013. He is a technical employee. He is Member of Audit Committee.

Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Ms. Christel Kaufmann-Hocker is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamborner REIT AG since June 24, 2010. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a Management Consultant and holds an external mandate at Stiftung Mercator GmbH.

Helmut Linssen Dr. Helmut Linssen is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamborner REIT AG since May 8, 2015. Previously he served as Finance Minister of Northrhine-Westphalia. He is Member of the Management Board of the RAG Foundation. He also serves at RAG Aktiengesellschaft, RAG Deutsche Steinkohle AG, Degussa Bank AG and as Chairman at Vivawest GmbH, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH. He is Member of Executive Committee, Nomination committee.