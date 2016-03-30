Edition:
Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

273.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs275.30
Open
Rs275.00
Day's High
Rs275.25
Day's Low
Rs273.15
Volume
569,539
Avg. Vol
9,552,503
52-wk High
Rs278.45
52-wk Low
Rs147.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kumar Birla

49 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Debnarayan Bhattacharya

68 2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Praveen Maheshwari

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director

Bharat Jha

2012 Senior President - Corporate Projects & Procurement

Samik Basu

Chief Human Resource Officer

Satish Pai

54 2016 Managing Director, Executive Director

Anil Malik

2014 President, Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary

Askaran Agarwala

83 2003 Non-Executive Director

Rajashree Birla

71 Non-Executive Director

Yazdi Dandiwala

2015 Independent Director

Girish Dave

2016 Independent Director

Madhukar Bhagat

83 1996 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kailash Bhandari

74 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ram Charan

77 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Jagdish Khattar

74 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kumar Birla

Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is commerce graduate from Mumbai University, Mr. Birla is a Chartered Accountant. He earned an MBA from the London Business School.

Debnarayan Bhattacharya

Mr. Debnarayan Bhattacharya serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company since 1st August, 2016. Previously, he has served as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Praveen Maheshwari

Mr. Praveen Kumar Maheshwari serves as Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Bharat Jha

Samik Basu

Satish Pai

Mr. Satish Pai serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Previously, he had served as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Anil Malik

Askaran Agarwala

Rajashree Birla

Yazdi Dandiwala

Girish Dave

Mr. Girish Dave serves as Independent Director of the Company since 28th May, 2016. Mr. Girish Dave is a lawyer by profession. He has varied and extensive experience in Financial, Banking and Project Finance and has been an advisor to most Foreign Banks in India. Mr. Dave is a member of The Bombay Bar Association, The Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, The International Bar Association, American Bar Association, Alliance of Business Lawyers, and the International Business Law Consortium. He is also on the Board of various companies including UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Madhukar Bhagat

Mr. Madhukar Manilal Bhagat serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. He holds B.Com, A.C.I.I (London), A.I.I.I. Passed Part- I of Fellowship Exams of Chartered Insurance Institute, London, Passed Intermediate Exam of Chartered Institute of Secretary, London. He is a Director of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd., Zenith Exports Ltd., VCK Share & Stock Broking Services Ltd., VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

Kailash Bhandari

Ram Charan

Mr. Ram Charan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Mr. Ram Charan has an acclaimed engineering degree and holds a MBA degree and a Doctorate from Harvard Business School. He has also served as a faculty of Harvard Business School.

Jagdish Khattar

Dr. Jagdish Khattar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. He has started his career as an IAS officer. He has also served as a Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd) from 1999 to December, 2007.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Kumar Birla

17,636,000

Debnarayan Bhattacharya

210,600,992

Praveen Maheshwari

--

Bharat Jha

--

Samik Basu

--

Satish Pai

51,378,300

Anil Malik

--

Askaran Agarwala

1,022,000

Rajashree Birla

617,000

Yazdi Dandiwala

427,000

Girish Dave

--

Madhukar Bhagat

1,016,000

Kailash Bhandari

981,000

Ram Charan

235,000

Jagdish Khattar

527,000
As Of  30 Mar 2016

