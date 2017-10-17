Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)

Name Description

Recep Ozdil Mr. Recep Suleyman Ozdil has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since August 28, 2015, He graduated from Ankara University Faculty of Political Science, Department of Economics. After beginning his professional career as an Auditor at a private company in 1984, Ozdil served as a Specialist, Assistant Manager and Branch Manager at Albaraka Turk Ozel Finans Kurumu A.S. in the years from 1986 to 1993. He worked as a Finance Coordinator at a private company between 1993 and 1995 before performing his duties as Assistant General Manager at Ihlas Finans Kurumu A.S. from 1995 to 2001 and at Family Finans Kurumu A.S. from 2001 to 2005. Ozdil served as board member and General Manager at Birlesik Fon Bankasi A.S. from 2005 till 2011, and as a board member of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund between 2011 and 2014.

Osman Arslan Mr. Osman Arslan has been General Manager, Director at Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS since June 8, 2017. Prior to this, he was Vice General Manager of Financial Management and Planning at the Company. He also acted as Member of the Assets and Liabilities, and Governance Committees of the Bank. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of Corporate Communication and Structuring of the Bank on June 27, 2007, and from May 7, 2008, also served as Acting Vice General Manager of Financial Management and Planning until his current appointment. He began his career at Ziraat Bank as Specialist in 1995, and subsequently served as Assistant Inspector in Sumerbank, as Inspector and Assistant Manager in Asya Katilim Bank. He joined the Bank as Division Manager responsible for the Public Relations Department on February 13, 2004, and held the positions of Division and Senior Manager. Mr. Arslan graduated from Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Statistics with a Bachelors degree in Statistics, and his Masters degree in Executive Management from the same university.

Sadik Tiltak Mr. Sadik Tiltak has served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since March 31, 2016. He has been Independent Member of the Company’s Board since April 1, 2014. He graduated from the Ankara University Faculty of Political Sciences Department of Public Finance. He started his career as an Assistant Inspector at T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. in 1988 and later served as a Branch Manager and Manager at the same bank’s Head Office Departments. He was appointed as a Board Member at the T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. on March 30, 2012, and served as a Member of the Loans Committee, Corporate Governance and Appointment Committee and Audit Committee of T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. Besides this, he also served as the Chairman of Vakif Finans Factoring Hizmetleri A.S. and Vice Chairman of Vakif Gayrimenkul Degerleme A.S., Vakif Pazarlama ve Ticaret A.S. and Vakif Portfoy Yonetimi A.S. as well as a Board Member of Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik A.S.

Mustafa Aydin Mr. Mustafa Aydin has served as Vice General Manager - Financial Management and Planning of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. He graduated from the Department of Public Administration of the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at the Middle East Technical University. He began his professional career at Turkiye Ogretmenler Bankasi and went on to work as General Manager at Nahcivan Turk Bankasi, as Inspector and Branch Manager at Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. and at Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S. He later served as CFO and Board Member at Bosnia Herzegovina Airlines, as Head of Finance at Turkish Airlines, as Affiliates Financial Coordinator at THY Teknik A.S. and as CFO at Negmar Shipping Ltd.

Salim Kose Mr. Salim Kose has served as Vice General Manager - Legal Affairs and Proceedings of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. He began working at T. Emlak Bankasi A.S. in 1990 while still studying at the Law School at Istanbul University, and went to work as Assistant Legal Counsel at Etibank A.S., as Group Director and Deputy Head of Department at the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF). In addition, he served as Board Member and Chairman at companies, of which the management and audit have been transferred to the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund. He also took part in drafting the Banking Law No. 5411 as representative of the SDIF. Mr. Kose managed the Group that was made up of Legal Counseling, Non-performing Loans Department and Risk Monitoring Department from 2007 until 2011 when he began practicing law as a Self-employed Lawyer.

Murat Oktay Mr. Murat Oktay has served as Vice General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Marketing of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. He graduated from TED Ankara College and the Department of Economics of the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at the Middle East Technical University. He began his career as Assistant Inspector at Eskisehir Bankasi T.A.S. in 1991. He worked as Auditor in Demirbank A.S., as Branch Manager in Finansbank A.S., Egsbank A.S., Denizbank, Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S. and Turklandbank A.S.,and then as Corporate Branch Manager and Regional Director in Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. He has been working as Deputy General Manager responsible for Corporate and Commercial Marketing at Halkbank since July 07, 2014. He worked as Auditor in Demirbank A.S., as Deputy Manager responsible for Fund Management and Capital Markets Operations at Finansbank A.S., Operations Manager at Finans Yatirim A.S. and branch manager at Egsbank A.S., Denizbank A.S., Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S. and Turklandbank A.S. He later served as Corporate Branch Manager and Regional Director at Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.

Mehmet Atilla Mr. Mehmet Hakan Atilla has been Vice General Manager - International Banking for Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since November 11, 2011. He graduated from Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Gazi University. He joined Halkbank in 1995 as a Specialist Assistant at the Research Development and Planning Department and proceeded to work as a specialist at the Commercial Credit Cards, and Cash Management Departments. He then held the title of supervisor and department manager at the Strategic Planning Department. Mr. Atilla was head of the Financial Institutions and Investor Relations Department between June 22, 2007 and November 11, 2011.

Mehmet Aydemir Mr. Mehmet Akif Aydemir has served as Vice General Manager - Loan Allocation and Management for Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 22, 2011. He was also Member of Assets and Liabilities Committee of the Company. He started his career in 1986 as an Assistant Inspector at Pamukbank and subsequently served as Inspector, Branch Manager and Division Manager at the same bank. Mr. Aydemir started working at Halkbank as the head of Corporate Loans Department on December 10, 2004. Mr. Aydemir graduated from Ankara Universitesi Department of Economics in 1986.

Mehmet Bulut Mr. Mehmet Sebahattin Bulut has served as Vice General Manager - Loan Policies and Risk Monitoring of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. After receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Econometrics at the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences from Uludag University, he began his professional career as Assistant Financial Analysis Specialist at T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. in 1994. He later performed as Inspector as well as Manager at various levels and as Head of Department at the same bank. Mr. Bulut served as Board and Audit Committee Member at various subsidiaries of T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.

Erdal Erdem Mr. Erdal Erdem has served as Vice General Manager - Artisans and SME Banking of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 4, 2014. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in finance from Afyon Kocatepe University's Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences he began his professional career at Turkiye Finans Kurumu A.S. in 1995. He joined Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S. in 1996, serving as Assistant Specialist, Specialist, Second Manager, Assistant Manager and Manager. Between March 2010 and January 2012 he held the position of Deputy General Manager in charge of Loans Monitoring, Financial Analysis and Intelligence, Non-Performing Loans, Construction-Real Estate, and Legal Counsel. Erdem was a Board Member at T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. from April 2012 to March 2014. He served as the Deputy General Manager in charge of Financial Management and Planning between March 27, 2014 and July 3, 2014.

Omer Senel Mr. Omer Faruk Senel has served as Vice General Manager - Support Services of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the Faculty of Economics at Middle East Technical University and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Institute of Social Sciences at Fatih University. After beginning his professional career as Assistant Specialist at T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. in 1991, he went on to serve as Inspector, Branch Manager, Department Manager and Deputy General Manager at Esbank T.A.S., Etibank T.A.S. and Asya Katilim Bankasi A.S., respectively. Mr. Senel then became Deputy General Manager at Birlesik Fon Bankasi A.S. (B.F.B.).

Selahattin Suleymanoglu Mr. Selahattin Suleymanoglu has served as Vice General Manager - Banking Operations of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 4, 2014. Prior to his current post, he was acting as Vice General Manager responsible for Operational Processes from January 13, 2009. Mr. Suleymanoglu also served as Vice General Manager of Risk Monitoring and Liquidation from June 11, 2007. He began his career as Assistant Inspector at Adabank in 1990, and subsequently served as Inspector, Manager and Head Manager at T. Emlak Bankasi A.S between 1991 and 2001. He joined the Bank as Branch Manager in 2001, and served at several branches, including Ankara Corporate Branch as Manager. Mr. Suleymanoglu graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Gazi Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and from Selcuk University with a Masters degree in International Relations.

Hasan Unal Mr. Hasan Unal has served as Vice General Manager - Retail Banking of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 10, 2014. After receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Management from Istanbul Technical University, he began his banking career at Garanti Bank in 1988. He performed in executive positions as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in charge of diverse areas such as card payment systems, alternative distribution channels and retail banking at various banks and private companies. At his last job before joining our ranks, he worked as General Manager at Bilesim Alternatif Dagitim Kanallari ve Odeme Sistemleri A.S. which is a subsidiary of Halkbank.

Ali Sargon Mr. Ali Ulvi Sargon has served as Chairman of the Board of Inspectors of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since July 4, 2014. He was Head of Risk Management at the Company from December 17, 2004 until 2010. He also acted as Chairman of the Operational Risk Committee of the Bank. He previously worked in T.M.S.F. Varlik Yon. as Vice President of a department; as Branch Manager of Garanti Bankasi, and Head of the Supervisory Board and auditor of Is Bankasi. Mr. Sargon has a Bachelors degree in business administration from the Faculty of Political Sciences at Ankara University.

Cenap Asci Mr. Cenap Asci has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since March 31, 2016. He graduated from the Istanbul University Faculty of Political Sciences Department of Public Administration in 1988. He received his Master’s degree from the USA, from the Boston University Faculty of Administration Sciences on International Trade. He started to his career as a Customs Deputy Inspector in 1989. Later he served as a Customs Inspector, Customs Chief Inspector, the Vice President of the Inspection Board of the Undersecretariat of Customs, the Head of the Directorate General of Customs, Deputy General Manager of EGO, Deputy General Manager of Customs, General Manager of Customs and following that he was then appointed as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Customs and Trade. He served as the Minister of Customs and Trade in the 63rd Government (Provisional Council of Ministers) formed on August 28, 2015.

Yunus Karan Mr. Yunus Karan serves as Board Member of Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS. He is also Independent Board Member of Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. Mr. Karan obtained a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences in 1964. Karan began his professional career at T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. in 1965 and served as Branch Manager in various branches of the bank until 1996. He then served as the Fatih Branch Manager of Ihlas Finans Kurumu A.S. between 1996 and 1999. Karan was a Board Member at the Ziraat Leasing Finansal Kiralama A.S. from 2002 until May 2012 and an Independent Board Member at Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. between May 14, 2012 and March 31, 2014.

Mehmet Omeroglu Mr. Mehmet Nihat Omeroglu has been Member of the Board at Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since June 8, 2017. He studied law at Istanbul University and was appointed as a judge in 1975. Following his long duty as a judge, he served as the Director General of Legal Division and as the Director General of Criminal Division at the Ministry of Justice between 2003 and 2005. In 2005, he was appointed a member of the Court of Cassation. He retired in 2012. In November 2012, he was elected as Turkey's first Chief Ombudsman by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Maksut Serim Mr. Maksut Serim has been Member of the Board at Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since June 8, 2017. Between 1977 and 1998, he served as a clerk, chief, supervisor, deputy manager, and as deputy general manager at Vakifbank. He later served as Public Information Adviser and then as Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister between 2003 and 2016. He received his Bachelors degree in Theology at Marmara University. He earned his Masters degree from the Department of Public Administration and Political Science at Atilim University.

Meltem Taylan Aydin Ms. Meltem Taylan Aydin has been Member of the Board at Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since June 2017. She currently serves also as an Adviser to the President. She studied Business at Istanbul University. Later, she completed her graduate studies on the macroeconomic performance of emerging economies and behavioral economics. In 2014, she was admitted to the Emerging Leaders program of Harvard University. She is currently doing an MBA at Harvard Extension School.

Yahya Bayraktar Mr. Yahya Bayraktar serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Halk Bank Inc. He graduated from Istanbul Imam Hatip High School in 1974, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Middle East Technical University in 1981. Mr. Bayraktar began his professional career as assistant inspector at Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi in 1982 and involved in the efforts to perform audits electronically and to switch to computerized systems suring the period when he sat on the Board of Inspectors between 1983 and 1988. In 1988, he joined Faisal Financial Institution as inspector and served as Head of the Board of Inspectors and served as Head of the Board of General Accounting, Marketing, Fund and Banking Services, Trade and Financing (Loan Operations) between 1991 and 2006. He later served as Branch Manager at Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi between 2006 and 2009. Mr. Bayraktar is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Erzincan Educational and Cultural Foundation (EKEV) responsible for Student scholarships and the organization of education operations. He authored a book titled, Dut Mevsimini Beklerken (Waiting for Berry Season), where he compiled his articles on economics and finance. The book was published by EKEV in 2011. Between 2012 and 2016, he served as independent board member at Vakif Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A.S., a subsidiary of Vakiflar Bankasi.

Yilmaz Colak Mr. Yilmaz Colak has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Turkish Halk Bank Inc. since June 8, 2017. He earned his Bachelors degree in Sociology from Middle East Technical University. He received his Masters degree and Ph.D. from the Department of Political Science and Public Relations at Bilkent University. Between 1993 and 2010, he served as faculty at Bilkent University, Kirikkale University, and Eastern Mediterranean University. In 2010, he began working at the Police Academy, and went on to become President of the Academy.