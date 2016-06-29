Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

Name Description

Modise Motloba Mr. Modise J. Motloba is an Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, since August 13, 2012. Modise joined the board in 2004. He is currently chief executive officer of Quartile Capital (Proprietary) Limited. His 21 years’ experience in investment banking, treasury and fund management includes appointments at Rand Merchant Bank, African Merchant Bank, African Harvest Fund Managers and Goldman Sachs. Modise is a former president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals where he was instrumental in formulating and negotiating the historic financial services charter in 2003.

Patrice Motsepe Mr. Patrice T. Motsepe is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He Appointed to the board in 2004, Patrice became non-executive chairman during 2004. He was a partner in one of the largest law firms in South Africa, Bowman Gilfillan Inc. He was a visiting attorney in the USA with the law firm, McGuire Woods Battle and Boothe. In 1994 he founded Future Mining, which grew rapidly to become a successful contract mining company. He then formed ARMgold in 1997, which listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2002. ARMgold merged with Harmony in 2003 and this ultimately led to the takeover of Anglovaal Mining (Avmin). In 2002 he was voted South Africa’s Business Leader of the Year by the chief executive officers of the top 100 companies in South Africa. In the same year, he was the winner of the Ernst & Young Best Entrepreneur of the Year award. Patrice is a recipient of numerous other business and leadership awards, including; In 2002 he was voted South Africa’s Business Leader of the Year by the chief executive officers of the top 100 companies in South Africa. In the same year, he was the winner of the Ernst & Young Best Entrepreneur of the Year award. He is an executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals Limited (ARM) and the deputy chairman of Sanlam Life Insurance Limited. He is also a member of the International Business Council (IBC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is made up of 100 of the most highly respected and influential chief executives from all industries. He is a member of the JP Morgan International Council.

Peter Steenkamp Mr. Peter William Steenkamp is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Peter currently serves on the Executive Committee as Chief Operating Officer. Peter joined Harmony in October 2003 following the merger with ARMgold. Prior to joining Harmony, he was an executive director of ARMgold in charge of Gold Operations. Peter has 21 years' experience in the mining industry. He started his career as a trainee miner with the Chamber of Mines Training College and after graduating he worked for Gold Fields as a shift boss. He then joined Vaal Reefs (an operation in Anglo American’s Gold and Uranium Division) in 1989, occupying various positions including those of shift boss, mine overseer, technical assistant, section manager and business unit manager until 1997. The following year he began working for ARMgold as a business unit leader.

Frank Abbott Mr. Frank Abbott is Financial Director, Executive Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined the Harmony board as non-executive director in 1994, and was appointed financial director in 1997. In 2004 he was appointed financial director of African Rainbow Minerals Limited, and resigned as such during 2009. He was reappointed as financial director of Harmony in February 2012. Frank joined the Rand Mines Group in 1981, where he obtained broad financial management experience at an operational level. He was a director of various listed mining companies and currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of African Rainbow Minerals Limited.

Johannes van Heerden Mr. Johannes van Heerden is Chief Executive Officer, South East Asia Operations of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined Harmony in 1998 and was appointed chief executive officer of Harmony’s south-east Asia operations in 2008. He is responsible for Harmony’s Papua New Guinea assets including an extensive exploration portfolio and the Morobe Mining Joint Ventures’ assets (Hidden Valley mine, Wafi-Golpu project and Morobe exploration, held in equal partnership with Newcrest Mining Limited). He joined Harmony as financial manager with operational and group reporting responsibility for the Free State region. He was appointed as group financial manager in 2001, and relocated to Harmony south east Asia as chief financial officer two years later.

Harry Mashego Mr. Harry Ephraim Mashego is an Executive Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, He joined Harmony in 2005, and has been responsible for group human resources development, transformation and, most recently, government relations. Mr. Mashego has over 20 years’ experience in human resources, developed largely in the industrial sector.

Jaco Boshoff Mr. Jaco Boshoff is Executive - Mineral Resources and Exploration of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined Harmony in April 1996. He has been in the mining industry for 18 years, initially as a geologist. Most of his career has been spent with Harmony, progressing from ore reserve manager at various operations to the executive responsible for reserves and resources. He has been Harmony’s designated competent person for statutory reserves and resources reporting since 2004.

Anton Buthelezi Mr. Anton Buthelezi is an Executive - Human Resources of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, He rejoined Harmony in 2005 as human resources manager at Evander. He has over 23 years’ experience in human resources management in the mining industry. Previous positions include senior human resources officer at Anglogold Ashanti, and mid and senior managerial positions in the same field at African Rainbow Minerals Gold, Samancor Chrome and Harmony. He has a proven track record in the full spectrum of human resources functions as a generalist. Anton has an outstanding record in managing labour matters especially conducting and guiding negotiations with organised labour. He participates in the Chamber of Mines’ Gold Sector Caucus.

Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak Ms. Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak is an Executive - Environment Management of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. She joined Harmony in 2009. Her expertise in sustainable development was built over 15 years in the private mining sector and public sector in South Africa as well as international environmental management exposure gained in the United Kingdom, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Africa. She has worked at leading international mining companies, including De Beers, BHP Billiton Limited and Anglo American. She currently holds directorships at Western Basin Environmental Corporation (Pty) Ltd, Harambe Mineral Resources (Pty) Ltd and Phoenix Corporation (Business Ventures Investment No 1 692 (Pty) Ltd), is Chair of both Harmony’s environmental trust and community ownership trust and is a member of Harmony’s social trust. In addition she is member of Chambers Environmental Policy Committee, Far West Rand Dolomitic Water Association and Mining Industries Group. She is also board member of CareSA.

Beyers Nel Mr. Beyers Nel is Chief Operating Officer - South African Operations of the Company. He have been regional general manager at Harmony and responsible for certain mining operations - since 1 July 2014. Beyers holds a B. Eng (Mining Engineering), MBA and is a registered professional engineer (Pr. Eng). He has 15 years of experience in gold mining and 13 years at Harmony - gained on a variety of opencast, deep and ultra- deep gold mines in both supervisory and management positions. Beyers is also currently vice president of the Association of Mine Managers of South Africa.

Phillip Tobias Mr. Phillip Tobias is Chief Operating Officer - Special Projects and Development of the Company. His responsibilities includes safety, mining projects and company strategy. He have been regional general manager at Harmony and responsible for certain mining operations - since 1 July 2014. Phillip holds a B.Sc (Mining Engineering), has completed the Wits International Executive Development Programme and GIBS Advanced Management Programme, is a registered professional engineer (Pr.Eng) and holds a Mine Manager Certificate of Competence. He joined Harmony on 1 July 2014, with more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. His operational and managerial experience were developed at a number of gold and platinum mines. He was appointed the first black president of the Association of the Mine Managers of South Africa in 2008.

Marian van der Walt Ms. Marian P. van der Walt is an Executive - Corporate and Investor Relations of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Marian was appointed company secretary in 2003 and joined its executive committee in 2005 as executive: legal and compliance (which included taking responsibility for company secretarial, risk management, internal audit and Sarbanes- Oxley compliance). In 2008, she resigned as company secretary, enabling her to accept her current position at Harmony as executive: corporate and investor relations. Marian began her career as attorney and conveyancer in 1998 and held positions at Routledge Modise Attorneys, Deloitte and Touche and the Standard Bank of South Africa Limited prior to joining Harmony. Marian also serves on the board of Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd as nonexecutive director, is a member of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Social Responsibility Index Advisory Committee and the Chamber of Mines Communications Committee.

Abre van Vuuren Mr. Abre van Vuuren is an Executive - Risk Management and Services Improvement of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined Harmony in 1997. He has over 30 years’ experience in the mining industry, specifically finance and human resources, on various gold mines and collieries in the Rand Mines Group. As a member of Harmony’s executive committee, he was initially responsible for industrial relations. He has held various positions in services and human resources prior to accepting his current position.

Riana Bisschoff Ms. Riana Bisschoff is Group Company Secretary and Head of Legal of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, since 1 March 2012. Bisschoff completed her LLB as well as a Masters Degree (LLM) in Commercial Law at the Potchefstroom campus (formerly known as University of Potchefstroom). She further completed her articles in 2003 at Couzyn, Hertzog and Horak Attorneys in Pretoria and was admitted as an attorney, notary and conveyancer. In 2004 she started her own firm, Bisschoff Attorneys, in association with Van der Merwe and Associates in Pretoria. She ventured into the commercial arena in 2005 where she served as company secretary and legal advisor before joining iThemba Governance and Statutory Solutions (Pty) Ltd ("iThemba") in 2010. During her time at iThemba, Bisschoff attended to the company secretarial duties of various listed and unlisted entities.

Fikile de Buck Ms. Fikile Tebogo de Buck is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. She joined the board in 2006. A Chartered Certified Accountant, she was only the second person to obtain this qualification in Botswana. She was awarded the Stuart Crystal Prize for Best Accounting Student at Birmingham Polytechnic (UK), now Birmingham University, being the first black overseas student to be awarded this prize. Fikile is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK. From 2000 to 2008, she worked in various capacities at the Council for Medical Schemes in South Africa, including as a chief financial officer and chief operations officer. Prior to that she worked in various capacities at the Botswana Development Corporation and was the first treasurer of the Corporation. She also served on various boards representing the Corporation’s interests, and was the founding chairman of the Credit Guarantee Insurance Co. She has 23 years’ experience in financial reporting at executive level. Fikile is a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Atlatsa Resources Corporation, and a member of various other committees. She is included in “South Africa’s Most Inspirational Women” coffee table book (2011). Fikile mentors a number of young people, mostly women.

Andre Wilkens Mr. Andre J. Wilkens is Non-Executive Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined the Harmony board in 2007. He was appointed to the board of African Rainbow Minerals Limited in 2004 and was a chief executive officer of African Rainbow Minerals until March 2012. Mr. Wilkens is currently executive director growth and strategic development (based in the office of the African Rainbow Minerals executive chairman). He headed ARMgold Limited for five years and African Rainbow Minerals Platinum for a year before being appointed chief operating officer of Harmony after its merger with African Rainbow Minerals Gold in 2003. André has over 43 years’ experience in the mining industry, particularly gold, platinum group metals, iron ore, manganese, coal, chrome, nickel and copper.

Joaquim Chissano Mr. Joaquim A. Chissano, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited., He was appointed to the Harmony board in 2005. The former president of Mozambique (1986-2004), he also served as a chairman of the African Union for 2003/2004. On leaving the presidency, he established the Joaquim Chissano Foundation for Peace Development and Culture, and has led various international peace initiatives on behalf of the United Nations, African Union and Southern African Development Community to Guinea-Bissau, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Madagascar. In 2006 he was awarded the annual Chatham House prize for significant contributions to improving international relations and received the inaugural MoIbrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership in 2007. Joaquim was appointed to the global development program advisory panel of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in December 2009.

Kenneth Dicks Mr. Kenneth Victor Dicks is Non-Executive Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, He joined the Harmony board in 2008. He has a mining engineering background with 39 years’ experience in the formal mining industry. He worked for Anglo American Plc gold and uranium divisions for 37 years in various senior positions. He also serves on the Board of Bauba Platinum Limited. He is Member of the technical committee and the investment committee

D. Simo Lushaba Dr. D. Simo Lushaba is Non-Executive Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined the Harmony board in 2002. As an entrepreneur and executive business coach, Mr. Simo previously held senior management positions at Spoornet (Rail and Terminal Services division), was vice president of Lonmin Plc and chief executive of Rand Water. He is a non-executive director on the Board of Cashbuild Limited and facilitates programmes on corporate governance for the Institute of Directors (SA), where he is also a member.

Mavuso Msimang Mr. Mavuso Msimang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined the board in 2011. He has 27 years’ experience in management at executive level, and was involved in the successful transformation and restructuring of various state owned entities over a period of 16 years, until 2010. Mavuso was director-general of the South African Department of Home Affairs and previously served successively as chief executive officer of the State Information Technology Agency, South African National Parks and SA Tourism. He was country representative of the international development organisations World University Service/Canada and CARE-International in Ethiopia and Kenya, respectively. Mr. Msimang also held senior management positions with UNICEF and the World Food Program.

Karabo Nondumo Ms. Karabo Tshailane Nondumo is Non-Executive Independent Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. She joined the board in 2013. She is an executive director of Igagu Communications. She held various roles at Vodacom Group Limited including executive head of Vodacom Business as well as Mergers and Acquisitions. She was inaugural chief executive officer of AWCA Investment Holdings Limited and former head of Global Markets Operations at Rand Refinery Limited. She is a former associate and executive assistant to the former executive chairman at Shanduka Group. She was seconded to Shanduka Coal, where she was a shareholder representative, and also served on various boards representing Shanduka’s interests. She is qualified Chartered Accountant, a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and African Women Chartered Accountants. She is an independent non-executive director of Merafe Resources Limited, Richards Bay Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd, South African Express SOC Limited and Rolfes Holdings Limited. She is on the advisory board of Senatla Capital and Trustee of Innovator Trust. She is a patron of Women In Mining South Africa.

Vishnu Pillay Mr. Vishnu P. Pillay is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. He joined the Harmony board in 2013 and is currently executive head of Anglo American Platinum Limited’s (Amplats) joint venture operations. Before joining Amplats in 2011, he was an executive vice-president and head of South African operations for Gold Fields Limited and, prior to that, vice-president and head of operations at Driefontein Gold Mine. His 25 years at Gold Fields Limited were interrupted by a two-year period with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, where he was director of mining technology and group executive for institutional planning and operations.