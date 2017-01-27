Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)

Name Description

Richard Baker Mr. Richard A. Baker serves as Governor, Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. has been the Company’s Governor since July 2008. Mr. Baker is also the Executive Chairman and was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Baker has been the Chairman of Lord & Taylor since July 2006. Mr. Baker owns NRDC, one of the largest privately owned real estate development companies in the U.S., along with his father, Mr. Robert Baker. Mr. Baker is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for ROIC (Retail Opportunity Investment Corp) which is a REIT listed on the NASDAQ Exchange that focuses on acquiring retail properties on the east and west coasts of the United States. Mr. Baker serves or has served on several councils and advisory boards at Cornell University including: the Baker Program in Real Estate Advisory Board, the School of Hotel Administration Advisory Council, the Center for Real Estate and Finance Advisory Board, and the Center for Real Estate and Finance Industry Fellows. Mr. Baker is a graduate of Cornell University.

Gerald Storch Mr. Gerald Leonard Storch serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Hudson’s Bay Company in January 2015. Mr. Storch has had a distinguished 30-year career in retail leadership and management consulting. Prior to joining HBC, Mr. Storch was CEO of Storch Advisors, a retail advisory firm. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of Toys “R” Us, Inc., where he oversaw the acquisitions of FAO Schwarz, eToys and KB Toys, expanded into China and Eastern Europe, and grew the company into a U.S.$13 billion global retailer. Before that, Mr. Storch was Vice Chairman of Target Corporation, where, among other accomplishments, he founded and built target.com, and launched its grocery and financial services businesses. Prior to Target Corporation, Mr. Storch was a Principal at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Storch is non-Executive Chairman of the board of directors of SuperValu Inc. and a director of both Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Fanatics, Inc. Mr. Storch earned a JD from Harvard Law School, a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, and a BA from Harvard College.

Edward Record Mr. Edward J. Record serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since August 28, 2017. With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Record has overseen financial and operational performance for several large, national retailers. He joins HBC after more than three years as Chief Financial Officer for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (“JCP”). During his time with JCP, Record helped dramatically improve JCP’s capital structure, reduce its debt leverage and significantly improve its credit rating through multiple upgrades. Prior to JCP, Record most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Stage Stores, and previously as its Chief Financial Officer. While at Stage Stores, Record was in charge of overseeing all of the store locations and operations, IT, real estate, e-commerce, logistics, construction, legal and risk management aspects of the business in addition to leading its off price division. Record has also held executive leadership positions in finance at Kohl’s and Belk. Record began his extensive career in retail at Kaufmann’s, a division of The May Department Store Company, holding various roles across the finance department, ultimately working his way up to VP of Finance and Controller. Record earned an AB in Economics from Princeton University in 1990 and an MSIA in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University in 1995.

Jonathan Greller Mr. Jonathan Greller serves as President of HBC Off-Price of the Company since January 2014. He is responsible for Saks OFF 5TH, Gilt and Find @ Lord & Taylor. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Greller held the role of SVP, Private Brand Apparel, Global Sourcing and Specialty, Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor. With over 20 years of experience at HBC, Mr. Greller has also served as Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Ladies Sportswear at Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor, and Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager for Men’s, Intimate Apparel, Sleepwear, Activewear and Children’s at Lord & Taylor. Mr. Greller has a Bachelor of Science degree in Retailing from Syracuse University, where he also currently serves on the retail advisory board.

Wolfgang Link Dr. Wolfgang Link serves as Chief Executive Officer of HBC Europe of the Company since May 2017. Previously, Dr. Link spent a decade with Toys “R” Us, where he served as a member of the global executive board and President of Toys “R” Us Europe since 2013. In that role, he was responsible for the company’s business operations in nine European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands, with more than 300 stores across Europe as well as country-specific online stores.

Brian Pall Mr. Brian H. Pall serves as President - Real Estate of Hudson's Bay Company since February 2012. Mr. Pall was previously President of Real Estate at HBTC. For 17 years until 2004, Mr. Pall was with The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, during which time he was on the Management Executive Committee. Mr. Pall graduated from Brooklyn Law School and is admitted to the Bar of both New York and New Jersey. Mr. Pall received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Economics from the State University of New York at Oswego.

Elizabeth Rodbell Ms. Elizabeth Rodbell serves as President of HBC Department Store Group (Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor), subsidiary of Hudson’s Bay Co. Ms. Rodbell was appointed President, HBC Department Store Group (Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor) in February 2014. She was previously named Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant, of the Hudson’s Bay Company in February 2012. Ms. Rodbell joined Lord & Taylor in 1985. Over the past 28 years Ms. Rodbell has held various management positions with Lord & Taylor, including Executive Vice President Merchandising from 2008 to February 2012, and was a Senior Vice President General Merchandising Manager in various merchandising assignments at Lord & Taylor since 1992. Ms. Rodbell has an Associate Arts degree from Wood Tobe-Coburn School.

David Schwartz Mr. David J. Schwartz serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Comapny since September 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Schwartz was with Toys “R” Us, Inc. for 15 years, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and oversaw global franchising for over a decade. He began his tenure at Toys “R” Us as Vice President, Corporate Counsel in 2001, was named Deputy General Counsel in 2002, and appointed General Counsel in 2003. Prior to Toys “R” Us, Mr. Schwartz was a corporate partner at Anderson, Kill & Olick, P.C. Mr. Schwartz is a member of the New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Bars and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Duke University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University School of Business.

Daniel Caspersen Mr. Daniel Caspersen serves as Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Human Resources in May 2015. Previously, Mr. Caspersen spent 25 years in progressive HR roles at Target Corporation developing and implementing crosscompany human resources practices. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Caspersen oversaw human resources at the global retailer Toys “R” Us, Inc. where he led the human resources function for 37 countries worldwide. He was also responsible for corporate communications and community relations, and led the consolidation of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us. Most recently, Mr. Caspersen served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the Miami Dolphins football team. Mr. Caspersen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota.

Ian Putnam Mr. Ian Gilbert Putnam serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer of the Company since December 2014. Mr. Putnam commenced his career at Stikeman Elliott LLP in 1996 where he was most recently a Partner in the firm’s Toronto office. Beginning in 2008, Mr. Putnam advised HBC and acted on the Company’s behalf in all of its major corporate transactions. Prior to joining Stikeman Elliott LLP, Mr. Putnam practiced corporate law at the New York based law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rikind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Mr. Putnam holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen’s University, a Master of Science degree from London School of Economics and Political Science, and a law degree from the University of New Brunswick.

Dion Rooney Mr. Dion Rooney serves as Executive Vice President, HBC Digital of the Company since September 2015. Prior to joining HBC, Mr. Rooney served as Chief Information Officer at Toys “R” Us, Inc. where he was instrumental in building a global state-of-the-art omni-channel offering. Previously, Mr. Rooney held a series of senior roles in Information Technology at Toys “R” Us and led the implementation of a multi-million dollar supply chain transformation program. Mr. Rooney holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University.

Todd Zator Mr. Todd Zator serves as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company since March 2014. Mr. Zator was previously the Senior Vice President, Controller, of Hudson’s Bay Company. Prior to working with the Company, Mr. Zator held senior roles in finance and accounting, and most recently as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Mr. Zator holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce and Economics from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada.

Janet Schalk Ms. Janet M. Schalk serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company since August 2015. Prior to joining HBC, Ms. Schalk led the information technology strategy at Kohl’s Corporation as Executive Vice President and CIO. Previously she served as Kohl’s Senior Vice President of Business Applications. Before joining Kohl’s, Ms. Schalk held various executive positions at Target Corporation, including three years as EVP of Global IT and CIO. Ms. Schalk holds a Master’s degree in Business and Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Economics from Northwestern University.

David Leith Mr. David G. Leith serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. He is the Chair of the Board of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO). He is also a Director of Yellow Pages Limited. Mr. Leith served as Deputy Chairman and Head of Investment, Corporate and Merchant Banking at CIBC World Markets from 2007 to 2009. Previously at CIBC World Markets, Mr. Leith served as Managing Director and Head of Canadian Investment and Corporate Banking from 2004 to 2007, and Managing Director and Head, Debt Origination from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Leith is a Director of Sinai Health System. Mr. Leith graduated from the University of Toronto with a B.A. and holds a Masters degree from Cambridge University.

Robert Baker Mr. Robert C. Baker serves as Director of Hudson’s Bay Company. He is the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of NRDC, a corporation which develops and manages real estate, primarily retail properties, throughout the United States. NRDC manages and controls approximately 22 million square feet of retail space in over 70 centres located in the northeastern United States. Mr. Baker also formerly acted as a Director of City & Suburban Savings Bank, a New York state based bank and formerly acted as a Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Mr. Baker is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School.

William Mack Mr. William L. Mack serves as Director of Hudson's Bay Company. He has served as a member of the board of directors of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation since 1997 and as its Chairman since 2000. Since 1964, Mr. Mack has served as President and Senior Managing Partner of The Mack Company, where he pioneered the development of large, Class A office properties and helped to increase The Mack Company’s portfolio to approximately 20 million square feet. In addition, Mr. Mack is the founder and chairman of Mack Real Estate Group. Mr. Mack is a director of FCB Financial Holdings. Mr. Mack was the founder and chairman of AREA Property Partners and remained with them until 2013. Mr. Mack previously served as a member of the boards of directors of City and Suburban Financial Corporation from 1988 to 2007, The Bear Stearns Companies Inc. from 1997 to 2004, Vail Resorts, Inc. from 1993 to 2004 and Wyndham International, Inc. from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Mack is a Vice Chairman of the Northwell Health and Chairman of the Board for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. He is the Chairman of the board of overseers of The Wharton School of Business and Finance at the University of Pennsylvania and is also former Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Mack attended The Wharton School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, finance and real estate from New York University.

Lee Neibart Mr. Lee Stuart Neibart serves as Director of Hudson’s Bay Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of HBS Global Properties, the real estate joint venture formed between Hudson’s Bay Company and Simon Property Group. He is also Partner and Chairman of the Real Estate Group of Ares Management LLC. Mr. Neibart serves on the Ares Real Estate Management Committee and is a member of the Ares Real Estate Group’s U.S. Equity. Mr. Neibart joined Ares Management LLC in July 2013 from AREA Property Partners, where he was a Global CEO from 1993 to 2013. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Neibart was with the Robert Martin Company, a real estate development and management firm, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Neibart graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University.

Denise Pickett Ms. Denise Pickett serves as Independent Director of Hudson's Bay Company. She is President, U.S. Consumer Services, American Express, a role she assumed in October 2015. Prior to holding this position Ms. Pickett served as President, American Express OPEN from 2014 to 2015, Executive Vice President and CEO, U.S. Loyalty at American Express from 2013 to 2014, Executive Vice President and General Manager, American Express OPEN from 2010 to 2013, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amex Bank of Canada from 2007 to 2010, and as Vice President, Marketing and Strategy, Global Commercial Card from 2006 to 2007. Ms. Pickett is currently a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council for York University’s Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Ontario. She also serves on the board of directors of the United Way of New York City. Ms. Pickett has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from York University’s Schulich School of Business.

Wayne Pommen Mr. Wayne Pommen serves as Independent Director of Hudson’s Bay Company. is the President and CEO of Health Smart Financial Services. Previously, Mr. Pommen was a Principal at TorQuest Partners, one of Canada’s leading private equity firms, and a management consultant with Bain & Company in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. Mr. Pommen also served as a strategy director at BPP Holdings plc, a publicly listed provider of professional education in the United Kingdom and Europe. Mr. Pommen holds a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge and an A.B. from Harvard University. Mr. Pommen has also completed the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has received his ICD.D designation.

Earl Rotman Mr. Earl Rotman serves as Independent Director of Hudson’s Bay Company. He is Chairman of Venator Capital Management Ltd. Prior to joining Venator Capital Management Ltd., Mr. Rotman was a co-founder and partner at RedBird Capital Partners. Mr. Rotman was also a co-founder of Genuity Capital Markets, and became the Vice Chairman, Investment Banking, at Canaccord Genuity Corp. between 2010 and 2013 after it was acquired by Canaccord. Prior to co-founding Genuity Capital Markets, Mr. Rotman was a Vice Chairman of CIBC World Markets where he was a member of both the Canadian and U.S. Investment Banking Operating Committees and the Merchant Banking Investment Committee. Mr. Rotman is also a Trustee of the Art Gallery of Ontario Foundation and Chairman of Eleventy USA LLC. Mr. Rotman attended the University of Toronto and holds an LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School affiliated to York University. Mr. Rotman is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Matthew Rubel Mr. Matthew Evan Rubel serves as Independent Director of Hudson's Bay Company. He is the former President and CEO of Varsity Brands, where he served from 2016 to 2017. Previously, Mr. Rubel was a senior advisor to leading private equity firms, TPG Capital and TPG Growth as well as Roark Capital until 2016. Mr. Rubel was the Chairman, CEO and President of Collective Brands, Inc. where he served from 2005 to June 2011. Prior to joining Collective Brands, Inc., Mr. Rubel was the Chairman, President and CEO of Cole Haan. He has led multiple other retail and trend related consumer brands globally. Mr. Rubel serves on the board of directors of HSN, Inc. and as a Presidential Appointee to the White House Advisory Council on Trade Policy Negotiation. In the area of Digital Technology, Mr. Rubel is a Senior Advisor to Retail Next, Celect and First Insight. Mr. Rubel is active in several industry and civic organizations, including the Jay H. Baker Initiative at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Young Presidents’ Organization, the American Ballet Theatre and President’s Council at the University of Miami as well as the Board of the University of Miami Business School. Mr. Rubel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami.