Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (HBH.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Rupf Dr. Wolfgang Rupf has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since July 11, 2008. In addition, he was previously Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and Member of the Special Committee at the Company. Dr. Rupf is Managing Director of Rupf Industries GmbH, Rupf Engineering GmbH and Rupf ATG Casting GmbH. He occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH-Baumarkt-AG as well as IVA Valuation & Advisory AG (formerly GC Corporate Finance AG). He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG and Member of the Board of Inception Exploration Ltd. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Eberhard Karls Universitaet Tuebingen.

Albrecht Hornbach Mr. Albrecht Hornbach serves as Chairman of the Management Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA. He is responsible for DIY Stores/Garden Centers (HORNBACH Baumarkt AG), Builders' Merchants (HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH) and Real Estate (HORNBACH Immobilien AG). He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH-Baumarkt-AG as well as HORNBACH Immobilien AG. He is also Member of Advisory Board of Rheinland-Pfalz Bank and Member of Board at Inception Exploration Ltd. Mr. Hornbach was Board Member of Redcliffe Exploration Inc. from September 9, 2009 to June 29, 2010. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universitaet Karlsruhe.

Martin Hornbach Mr. Martin Hornbach serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on July 10, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Managing Partner at Corivus Gruppe GmbH. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Corivus AG (Chairman), HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (Member) and is Chairman of Administrative Board at Corivus Swiss AG.

Roland Pelka Mr. Roland Pelka has been Member of the Management Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since November 1, 2001. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting and Tax, Group Controlling, Risk Management, Loss Prevention, Group Communications at the Company. Mr. Pelka occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Immobilien AG and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG. He is also Member of Regional Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

John Feldmann Dr. John Feldmann has been Member of Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since January 17, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Special Committee at the Company. He is Supervisory Board Chairman of KION Group AG and former Management Board Member of BASF SE. He has been on the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, HORNBACH Management AG and KION Group AG (Chairman).

Erich Harsch Mr. Erich Harsch has been Member of Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since January 17, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer at dm-drogerie markt GmbH & Co. KG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and HORNBACH Management AG.

Joerg Sost Mr. Joerg Walter Sost has been Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since July 6, 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Special Committee at the Company. He serves as a Managing Partner at J. S. Consulting GmbH. He Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, HORNBACH Management AG and DUOPLAST AG, Member of Advisory Board of Atreus GmbH, Chairman of Advisory Board at Buerger GmbH and Chairman of Advisory Board of Norafin Industries GmbH, among others.