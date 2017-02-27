Edition:
United States

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (HBH.DE)

HBH.DE on Xetra

75.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€75.77
Open
€76.00
Day's High
€76.40
Day's Low
€75.44
Volume
6,531
Avg. Vol
18,851
52-wk High
€82.38
52-wk Low
€60.54

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Wolfgang Rupf

2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Albrecht Hornbach

Chairman of the Management Board

Martin Hornbach

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Roland Pelka

2001 Member of the Management Board

John Feldmann

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Erich Harsch

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Joerg Sost

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Susanne Wulfsberg

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Axel Mueller

Investor Relations Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Wolfgang Rupf

Dr. Wolfgang Rupf has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since July 11, 2008. In addition, he was previously Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and Member of the Special Committee at the Company. Dr. Rupf is Managing Director of Rupf Industries GmbH, Rupf Engineering GmbH and Rupf ATG Casting GmbH. He occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH-Baumarkt-AG as well as IVA Valuation & Advisory AG (formerly GC Corporate Finance AG). He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG and Member of the Board of Inception Exploration Ltd. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Eberhard Karls Universitaet Tuebingen.

Albrecht Hornbach

Mr. Albrecht Hornbach serves as Chairman of the Management Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA. He is responsible for DIY Stores/Garden Centers (HORNBACH Baumarkt AG), Builders' Merchants (HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH) and Real Estate (HORNBACH Immobilien AG). He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH-Baumarkt-AG as well as HORNBACH Immobilien AG. He is also Member of Advisory Board of Rheinland-Pfalz Bank and Member of Board at Inception Exploration Ltd. Mr. Hornbach was Board Member of Redcliffe Exploration Inc. from September 9, 2009 to June 29, 2010. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universitaet Karlsruhe.

Martin Hornbach

Mr. Martin Hornbach serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on July 10, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Managing Partner at Corivus Gruppe GmbH. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Corivus AG (Chairman), HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (Member) and is Chairman of Administrative Board at Corivus Swiss AG.

Roland Pelka

Mr. Roland Pelka has been Member of the Management Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since November 1, 2001. He is responsible for Finance, Accounting and Tax, Group Controlling, Risk Management, Loss Prevention, Group Communications at the Company. Mr. Pelka occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HORNBACH Immobilien AG and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG. He is also Member of Regional Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

John Feldmann

Dr. John Feldmann has been Member of Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since January 17, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Special Committee at the Company. He is Supervisory Board Chairman of KION Group AG and former Management Board Member of BASF SE. He has been on the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, HORNBACH Management AG and KION Group AG (Chairman).

Erich Harsch

Mr. Erich Harsch has been Member of Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since January 17, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer at dm-drogerie markt GmbH & Co. KG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG and HORNBACH Management AG.

Joerg Sost

Mr. Joerg Walter Sost has been Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since July 6, 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Special Committee at the Company. He serves as a Managing Partner at J. S. Consulting GmbH. He Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, HORNBACH Management AG and DUOPLAST AG, Member of Advisory Board of Atreus GmbH, Chairman of Advisory Board at Buerger GmbH and Chairman of Advisory Board of Norafin Industries GmbH, among others.

Susanne Wulfsberg

Dr. Susanne Wulfsberg has been Member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA since July 5, 2013. Previously, she served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from September 2, 2005 to July 13, 2007. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is veterinary surgeon. She is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Management AG.

Axel Mueller

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Wolfgang Rupf

124,000

Albrecht Hornbach

933,000

Martin Hornbach

82,000

Roland Pelka

1,046,000

John Feldmann

45,000

Erich Harsch

45,000

Joerg Sost

53,000

Susanne Wulfsberg

15,000

Axel Mueller

--
As Of  27 Feb 2017

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading