Hoteles City Express SAB de CV (HCITY.MX)

Luis Eduardo Barrios Sanchez Mr. Luis Eduardo Barrios Sanchez serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. He has more than 25 years of experience in hotel industry. Before participating in the constitution of the Company in 2002, he held various senior level positions at Grupo Posadas, including General Director’s position (1994-1999) and Director of Finance (1986 - 1993), where he was responsible for the initial public offering of shares of the company. His work was instrumental in the expansion of the company in Brazil and Argentina through the acquisition of Caesar Park chain. He was also responsible for developing the brand Fiesta Inn. Moreover, he is Member of the Boards of Directors of Corporation Actinver SAB de CV , Metropolitan Advisory Council of NAFINSA, Asociacion Mexicana de Hoteles de la Ciudad de Mexico, AC and the Mexican Association of Hotel Chains. He holds a degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Paul Smith Marquez Mr. Paul Smith Marquez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. De C.V. since June 5, 2017. With his extensive experience, Mr. Smith will contribute to the profitable growth of Hoteles City Express through the analysis and implementation of strategic alternatives for the Company, the financing of new properties, the enforcement of investment policies to maximize financial returns, the optimization of accounting systems and expense controls, and the investor relations program management. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting from the Universidad Panamericana in Mexico and an MBA from Harvard University in the United States.

Rogelio Avedano Martinez Mr. Rogelio Avedano Martinez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 2003 and holds more than 20 years of experience in the hotel industry in the areas of management, operations and human resources. He held positions on managerial level in hotels of Grupo Posadas (Fiesta Americana and Fiesta Inn), InterContinental Hotels Group (Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn) and other brands. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and completed studies in Business Management at IPADE and ITESM/IE, respectively.

Jose Francisco Fabregat Ramirez Mr. Jose Francisco Fabregat Ramirez serves as Chief Information Officer of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 2002, having previously been in charge of the systems departments of GMAC Mexico, Posadas and Serfin (current Banco Santander). He has over 20 years of experience in systems administration, management information systems and infrastructure system development.

Blanca Aidee Herrera Colmenero Ms. Blanca Aidee Herrera Colmenero serves as Director of Commerce and Franchise Services of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. She joined the Company in 2002. Previously, she served as Manager of market research and marketing of Grupo Posadas. She gained experience in market research to start her career in Fomento Turistico Banamex. She has more than 20 years of experience in the tourism sector. She has a degree in Tourism from Instituto Politecnico Nacional and has studied Business Management through the business management program for executives at IPADE.

Francisco Javier Arce Gandara Mr. Francisco Javier Arce Gandara serves as Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. He was appointed as member of the Board of Directors until 2015. He has more than 17 years of experience in the development and monitoring of hotels. He oversees the development of each of the hotels in the Company, including the functions of selection and land acquisition, architectural planning, budgeting, contractor selection and construction supervision. Before joining Hoteles City, he worked in Groupo Posadas as Manager of Property Development and Acquisition. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration, both from Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

Jorge Garcia Segovia Mr. Jorge Garcia Segovia serves as Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 27, 2017. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of CEMEX SAB de CV, Compania Minera Autlan SAB de CV, Compania Industrial de Parras SAB de CV, Hoteles City Express SA de CV, Ameq de Mexico SA de CV, and Koviva SA de CV, Casino Monterrey AC and the State Council of Flora and Fauna of Nuevo Leon AC, among others. In addition, he is Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic in north-eastern Mexico. In the past, he acted as Investment Advisor for Vector Casa de Bolsa, held various positions within Banca Serfin SA de CV, Director of Northern Operations for Operadora de Bolsa SA de CV, Investment Advisor for Casa de Bolsa Interamericana SA de CV and Project Analyst for Companias Cuauhtemoc SA de CV. He is Biochemical Engineer and obtained a diploma in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He is a certified as Brokerage Agent.

Mateo Mazal Mr. Mateo Mazal serves as Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. De C.V. since July 5, 2017. He is Director of Operations of UVM Laureate International Universities and prior to this position he was General Manager at Vitro Cristal subsidiary of Grupo Vitro. He holds a degree of Industrial Engineering form Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM) and MBA specializing in Senior Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Francisco Andragnes Mr. Francisco Andragnes serves as Independent Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He served as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Head of the Department of Latin American Operations of Prudential Real Estate Investors (PREI). Moreover, he was Real Estate Consultant at Ernst & Young in Buenos Aires. He has also served on the boards of directors of Paz Corp SA and as Independent Consultant for Pulte Homes Corporation. He holds a degree in Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from the Columbia University.

Eduardo Raul Azcarraga Perez Mr. Eduardo Raul Azcarraga Perez serves as Independent Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He acts as General Director of Inmobiliaria y Desarrolladora Destin SA de CV and Fraccionadora Villa Las Fuentes SA de CV. He has worked in various companies in the areas of real estate development, information technology and finance. He has served on the boards of directors and audit committees of Corporacion MDS SA de CV and Valle Alto Club de Golf AC. He holds a degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Business Administration and Finance from Escuela de Graduados en Administracion de Empresas.

Juan Luis Elek Klein Mr. Juan Luis Elek Klein serves as Independent Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He acts as Co-President of Elek, Moreno Valle y Asociados ( EMVA ), an investment banking firm founded in Mexico in 1986. He served as Assistant President of Banamex for six years and worked at Citibank NA for nine years, including two years in the city of New York, two years ahead of the bank's operations in Canada and two years as head of its operations in Mexico. In addition, he served as Chairman of Sociedad Industrial San Cristobal (Scott Paper Co.) and has been a Director of Banamex, Cementos Apasco, Mastercard International, Seguros America, Sociedad Hulera Euzkadi, Quimica Borden, Intermex (London), Farmacias Benavides, Mex-Capital, Korn Ferry, Sulzer Hermanos and Centex Corporation. He received recognition from the Government of Brazil for his work as promoter of trade and international investment. He has professional titles by Central Methodist College (Fayette, Missouri) and the School of Management at Harvard University (Cambridge, Massachusetts).

Armando Garcia Segovia Eng. Armando J. Garcia Segovia serves as Independent Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He is Member of the Board of Cemex SAB de CV, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV and Innovacion y Conveniencia SA de CV (ICONN). He is also Chairman of the Board of the School of Engineering and Technology of Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM). He is Member of Universidad de Monterrey and several entities involved in sustainability and conservation, including Unidos para la Conservacion AC, Pronatura Noreste AC, Advisory Council of Fauna and Flora of Nuevo Leon State and Parks, and Wildlife of Nuevo Leon. He is Founder and President of Comenzar de Nuevo AC. He has held various management positions at Cemex, including Director of Operations, Chief Development Officer, Executive Vice President of Development and, most recently, Executive Vice President of Technology, Energy and Sustainability. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commission on Private Sector Studies for Sustainable Development ( CESPEDES ), a private research center for sustainable development, Gas Industrial de Monterrey SA de CV, Aeropuerto Internacional del Norte SC and Casino Monterrey SC. He holds a degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Ricardo Maldonado Sosa Mr. Ricardo Maldonado Sosa serves as Independent Director of Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He serves as Member of the Regional Council of BBVA Bancomer and Consulting Committee of Universidad Loyola del Pacifico, and was formerly part of Instituto Mexicanos de Ejecutivos Financieros (Mexican Institute of Financial Executives). He has participated as investor in several hotel projects in both Mexico and the United States. He is Certified Public Accountant and holds a degree in Higher Education in Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.