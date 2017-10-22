Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)
HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
49.70EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-1.46 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
£51.16
Open
£50.50
Day's High
£50.50
Day's Low
£49.65
Volume
64,621
Avg. Vol
73,739
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Mansour
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director
|
Issam Abu Hamed
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Employee Insurance Fund
|
Hani Abdul Rahman
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Abdulrahman Abdulbasset
|Head of Banking Operations
|
Yusry Ahmad
|Human Resources Manager
|
Khalid Al Maghrebi
|Legal Affairs Manager, Investments
|
Hasan Al Shafii
|Legal Affairs Manager
|
Thanaa El-Garhy
|Head of Finance and Planning
|
Ali El-Zoghby
|Head of Engineering Affairs
|
Ashraf Hegazy
|Assistant Managing Director, Marketing
|
Adel Mohammed
|Assistant Managing Director, Risk
|
Ahmad Moujahed
|Assistant Managing Director, Branches
|
Samir Nasser
|Assistant Managing Director, Finance and Planning
|
Nawal Zahran
|Head of Information Technology
|
Mohammed Khalifa
|2013
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Misr Insurance Company
|
Khalid Abbas
|2012
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority
|
Mee Ahmad
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority
|
Mohammed Al Alfi
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
|
Raeda Al Manshawi
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Housing Finance Fund
|
Asim Al Najjar
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority
|
Kamal Fahmi
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority
|
Mamdouh Khalid
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority
|
Qasim Mohammad Ahmad Nassar
|2014
|Non-Executive Member of Board, representing Misr Insurance
|
Jamal Alddin Nour
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority
|
Ayad Ismail Sabti Michel
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
|
Wajdi Rabat
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
|
Amro Shetta
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
As Of
