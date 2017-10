Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDDG.DE)

Name Description

Siegfried Jaschinski Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since June 2, 2015. He serves as Member of the Management Board and Partner of Augur Capital AG. He also serves at Veritas investment GmbH, Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank AG. He serves as Chairman of the Management Committee, Mediation Committee, Committee on Arranging Personnel Matters of the Management Board, Strategy Committee, Nomination Committee.

Rainer Hundsdoerfer Mr. Rainer Hundsdoerfer is appointed as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG effectively November 14, 2016. He is a International industry expert. He served as Chairman of the Board of Management, ebm-papst GmbH (2012), Chairman of the Industry Division and member of the Executive Board at Schaeffler AG, (2008), CEO of Weinig AG (2004), Group Managing Director Sales at Trumpf GmbH & Co. KG (1999), among others.

Rainer Wagner Mr. Rainer Wagner is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since August 29, 2005. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of the Company. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee, Management Committee, Committee on Arranging Personnel Matters of the Management Board, Mediation Committee and Audit Committee. He serves as Chairman of the Central Works Council, Heidelberg / Wiesloch-Walldorf.

Dirk Kaliebe Mr. Dirk Kaliebe is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, Head of the Heidelberg Financial Services Segment of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since 2016. Previously, he was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of effective from July 14, 2015. He was Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. Between 1992 and 1998 Worked for the auditors and consultants BDO Deutsche Warentreuhand AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, 1997 Qualified as a tax consultant, 1998 Joined Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, 1999 Qualified as a certified public accountant, 1999 In charge of Accounting & Taxes, 2000 In charge of Investor Relations.

Ulrich Hermann Dr. Ulrich Hermann has been Member of the Management Board - Digital Business & Services of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since April 1, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board, Head of the Heidelberg Services Segment effective November 14, 2016. He is expert in digitization, he is qualified to steer the company's ongoing digital transformation.

Stephan Plenz Mr. Stephan Plenz is Member of the Management Board - Digital Technology of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since April 1, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board, Head of the Heidelberg Equipment Segment since April 2010. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Technology & Operations. Since 1989, he served as Quality engineer, Project manager "production of Speedmaster 52", Head of assembly Speedmaster 52, and many other positions in Wiesloch-Walldorf and from July 2006 Executive Vice President Operations / Head of site Wiesloch-Walldorf and member of the Extended Management Board. After studies he Joined Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Ralph Arns Mr. Ralph Arns is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since July 24, 2014. He is Deputy Chairman of the Central Works Council, Heidelberg/Wiesloch-Walldorf. He serves as Member of the Management, Mediation Committee.

Mirko Geiger Mr. Mirko Geiger is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since August 1, 2005. He is Member of the Company's Management, Strategy Committee and Audit Committee. He is First Representative of IG Metall in Heidelberg. Mr. Geiger is also serves at ABB AG.

Karen Heumann Ms. Karen Heumann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since March 24, 2016. She serves as Founder and Spokesperson of the Executive Board of thjnk AG, Hamburg. She also serves at NDR Media and Studio Hamburg aufeminin. com, and Member of the Northern regional advisory Board at Commerzbank AG.

Oliver Jung Mr. Oliver Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since May 23, 2017. He has a Masters in Mechanical Engineering, has been a member of the management team and Board of Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach since 2010, and in this capacity since 2013 Chief Operating Officer for the Production, Purchasing, and Logistics divisions. He already has many years of experience as a supervisory board member and has also been a member of the “Dieselkuratorium”, the board of trustees of the Deutsches Institut für Erfindungswesen e.V., since 2015. Oliver Jung has over 28 years of professional experience in management roles in technology and family-run companies. He has an in-depth understanding of the automotive and mechanical engineering industries as well as other industrial sectors.

Kirsten Lange Mrs. Kirsten Lange is Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since February 2, 2015. She is a Managing Director of Voith Hydro Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Heidenheim. She serves as Member of the Audit, Management and Strategy Committee at the Company.

Herbert Meyer Dr. Herbert Meyer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since July 28, 2011. He serves as Independent business consultant, Königstein / Taunus and Member of the Auditor Oversight Commission (AOC), Berlin. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of MainFirst Bank AG, d.i.i investment GmbH and Member of the Advisory board at Verlag Europa Lehrmittel GmbH & Co. KG. He serves as Member of the Audit, Mediation and Strategy Committee at the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at the Company from 1994 until September 2006. Dr. Meyer studied Business Management at Universitaet des Saarlandes, finishing with a Master's Degree in Business Administration and later undertook graduate studies in Economics.

Beate Schmitt Ms. Beate Schmitt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since April 3, 2006. She is Full-time member of the Works Council, Heidelberg / Wiesloch-Walldorf and Member of the Committee on Arranging Personnel Matters of the Management Board.

Guenther Schuh Prof. Dr.-Ing. Guenther Schuh is Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since July 18, 2008. He serves as Professor and holder of the chair in production engineering at RWTH Aachen University, Aachen; member of the Management Board of e.GO Mobile AG. He also serves as Chairman of the Board at KEX Knowledge Exchange Board AG, Member of the Administrative board at Gallus Holding AG, and Member of the Advisory Board at Brose Fahrzeugeteile GmbH & Co. KG. He is Member of the Management Committee, Committee on Arranging Personnel Matters of the Management Board and Strategy Committee.

Christoph Woesler Mr. Christoph Woesler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since July 23, 2013. He serves as Head of Procurement Electric / Electronics Chairman of the Speakers Committee for the Executive Staff, Wiesloch-Walldorf.

Roman Zitzelsberger Mr. Roman Zitzelsberger is Member of the Supervisory Board at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since July 24, 2014. He is also Regional head of IG Metall Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart. He also serves at Daimler AG.