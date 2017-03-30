Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)

Name Description

Deepak Parekh Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Mr. Parekh joined the Corporation in a senior management position in 1978. He was inducted as a whole-time director of the Corporation in 1985, appointed as the Managing Director of the Corporation (designated as ‘Chairman’) in 1993. He retired as the Managing Director (designated as ‘Chairman’), with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2009. Mr. Parekh was appointed as a director of the Corporation liable to retire by rotation by the shareholders of the Corporation at the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on July 14, 2010. He is a director on the boards of several prominent companies in India.

Keki Mistry Mr. Keki Minoo Mistry, CPA, is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mistry joined the Corporation in 1981. He was appointed as the Executive Director of the Corporation in 1993, as the Deputy Managing Director in 1999 and as the Managing Director in 2000. He was re-designated as the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Corporation in October 2007 and as the Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1, 2010. Mr. Mistry is also a member of the Risk Management Committee.

Renu Karnad Mrs. Renu Sud Karnad is Managing Director, Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. She holds a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi and is a graduate in law from the University of Mumbai. She is a Parvin Fellow – Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs, Princeton University, USA. Ms. Karnad joined the Corporation in 1978 and was appointed as the Executive Director of the Corporation in 2000 and was re-designated as the Joint Managing Director of the Corporation in October 2007. She was appointed as the Managing Director of the Corporation, with effect from January 1, 2010. Ms. Karnad is also a member of the Risk Management Committee.

V. Srinivasa Rangan Mr. V. Srinivasa Rangan is Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and that of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Mr. Rangan joined the Corporation in 1986 and has served in Delhi Region and was the Senior General Manager – Corporate Planning & Finance function at head office since 2000. He was appointed as the Executive Director of the Corporation, with effect from January 1, 2010. He is responsible for the Treasury, Resources and Accounts functions of the Corporation. Mr. Rangan is also a member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Directors and Risk Management Committee.

Dhruba Ghosh Mr. Dhruba Narayan Ghosh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He was an officer of the Indian Administrative Service and was Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India and later Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra. Mr. Sukthankar is recognised as an expert on issues related to urban development and management and has been associated with the housing sector for a number of years. He has been a director of the Corporation since 1989. He is also a member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Directors.

J. Irani Dr. J. J. Irani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He holds a Doctorate from University of Sheffield, UK. He also holds a Master’s degree in science from Nagpur University and M. Met from University of Sheffield, UK. The President of India conferred on him the award of Padma Bhushan in 2007 for his services to trade and industry in India. Queen Elizabeth II conferred on him honorary Knighthood (KBE) for his contribution to Indo-British Trade and Co-operation. He has been a director of the Corporation since 2008. He is also a member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors.

Bimal Jalan Dr. Bimal Jalan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He is a former Governor of the Reserve Bank. He has previously held several positions in the Government including those of Finance Secretary and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister. He was also a nominated Member of Parliament from 2003 to 2009. He was associated with a number of public institutions and was the Chairman of Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram. He has been a director of the Corporation since 2008.

Bansidhar Mehta Shri. Bansidhar S. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He is a graduate in commerce and a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mehta is a Chartered Accountant in practice dealing with taxation, accountancy and valuation of mergers and acquisitions. He is a director on the boards of several prominent companies in India. He has been a director of the Corporation since 1988. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee of Directors.

Nasser Munjee Mr. Nasser M. Munjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He holds a Master’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics, UK. He is the Chairman of DCB Bank Limited and a director on the boards of several prominent companies in India. He was earlier the Executive Director of the Corporation and had been working with the Corporation from 1978 to 1998. He has been a director of the Corporation since 1993. He is also a member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors. He is deeply interested in development and infrastructure issues.