Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

Name Description

Rakesh Wadhawan Shri. Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. His other Directorships are Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Limited., DHFL Insurance Services Limited., DHFL Property Services Limited., Privilege Power and Infrastructure Private Limited., Wadhawan Holdings Private Limited., Wadhawan Food Retail Private Limited., Prithvi Realtors and Hotels Private Limited., Dinshaw Trapinex Builders Private Limited., Privilege Industries Limited., Dewan Realtors Private Limited., Libra Realtors Private Limited., Heritage Housing Development India Private Limited., Privilege Airways Private Limited., Libra Hotels Private Limited., Guruashish Construction Private Limited. He is one of the Promoters and non-executive Chairman. He is also one of the promoters and the founder of the Wadhawan Group. Mr. Wadhawan has over 30 years of experience in the real estate and infrastructure industry. He is a member of various industry bodies and has actively participated in housing related seminars in various countries. He has been a guiding force behind foray into building residential/commercial complexes and infrastructure projects. He is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University.

Sarang Wadhawan Shri. Sarang Wadhawan is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd., He has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of the company effective August 12, 2011. His Other Directorships are: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited., DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited, DHFL Property Services Limited, DHFL Insurance Services Limited, Privilege Power And Infrastructure Private Limited, Dinshaw Trapinex Builders Private Limited, Privilege Industries Limited, Prithvi Realtors and Hotels Private Limited, Privilege Airways Private Limited, Privilege Distilleries Private Limited, Dinshaw Trapinex Limited, Dinshaw Trapinex Commercial Broker (L.L.C) Wadhawan is one of the Promoters and the Managing Director of the Company. He has a MBA from Clarks University, Worcester, U.S.A. and is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University. Mr. Sarang Mr. Wadhawan has exposure to the real estate and housing finance industry and is currently the management of the Company with his plans for growth and expansion. Mr. Sarang Wadhawan is involved in implementation and review of strategic objectives of the Company as envisaged by the management of the Company.

Raj Aggarwal Mr. Raj Kumar Aggarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd. He is a qualified Bachelor of Commerce, Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has been practicing as Chartered Accountant since 1980. He is presently on the Board of BOB Capital Market Limited, subsidiary of Bank of Baroda and is also the member of Audit Committee of the Board. He is also Trustee with Canara Robeco Mutual fund, a joint venture of Robeco Groep N. V. Netherland and Canara Bank a Nationalised Bank in India. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Trust. Mr. Raj Kumar Aggarwal has been the president of C.A. Welfare Association and also been the Director of SBI Gilts Limited up to 31.03.2004, a subsidiary of State Bank of India. He is also a Director of BOB Capital Market Limited.