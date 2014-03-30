Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

Name Description

D. Seetharamaiah Shri. D. Seetharamaiah is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds B.com and also a Fellowship member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has 56 years of experience in the field of Taxation, Finance. He is in practice for last five decades and a Chatered Accountant in Andhra Pradesh. He is a senior Partner of M/s. Brahmayya & Co. He is also Director in several other Public and private limited Companies. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of M/s Tera Software Limited and Jeevan softech Limited.

M. Sambasiva Rao Dr. M. Sambasiva Rao, Ph.D., is President of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds M.Sc., Ph.D. He was Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Nara Bhuvaneswari Smt. Nara Bhuvaneswari is Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director of Heritage Foods India Ltd. She is a Bachelor in Arts and has about 15 years Industry experience. She is also director in Heritage Finlease Limited, Heritage Foods Retail Limited and several other Private Limited companies.